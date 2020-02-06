Mark Dantonio's Michigan State career comes to an abrupt end
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio walks out of a press conference after officially announcing his retirement at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Newly-retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shakes hands with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Despite having just announced his retirement as Michigan State's football coach, Mark Dantonio smiles along with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Retired football coach Mark Dantonio is surprised by Spartan basketball player Marcus Bingham Jr. as he extends a hand on the court before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Newly retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is greeted warmly by Spartans star basketball player Cassius Winston on the court before MSU's game against Penn State at the Breslin Center Tuesday night in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day. Dale G. Young
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game. Dale G. Young
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York. Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren. Instagram
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois David Banks, Associated Press
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nic Antaya, Special to Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio holds the trophy after Michigan State defeated Iowa 16-13 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Michael Conroy, AP
Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after being named Michigan State's 24th head football coach at a press conference on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. DAYMON J. HARTLEY, AP
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, runs out on to the Michigan Stadium field alongside the school mascot, Sparty, before an NCAA college football game with Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Tony Ding, AP
    Michigan State officials have not yet interviewed anybody to become the next football coach, and are still putting together a list of candidates, a high-ranking university source told The Detroit News on Thursday afternoon, as rumors swirled across the Internet about the supposed strong candidacy of Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell.

    The source, who asked not to be identified because they are not running the search, but said they had been in contact with athletic director Bill Beekman, said "there are zero interviews, zero names; that's a fact."

    That would coincide with what university officials told The News on Tuesday — that Mark Dantonio's retirement decision caught many of them by total surprise.

    The source said Beekman, who has hired one coach (rowing) since becoming athletic director in July 2018, is fully in charge of the search to replace Dantonio, and added there is no timeline or "sense of urgency" to make a hire.

    MSU's recruiting class already is almost entirely locked in, despite Dantonio's announcement one day before National Signing Day. The only holdout commitment is running back Jordon Simmons, a three-star recruit from Georgia who said on social media he wants to see how things play out before signing his national letter of intent.

    Dantonio, 63, retired after 13 seasons as head coach, a mostly successful tenure that included a Rose Bowl win and a College Football Playoff appearance, but also a tenure that's been trending downward in recent seasons — coinciding with several off-field incidents that now have spilled into the courts.

    Late Monday night, hours before Dantonio made his announcement, he was accused in a lawsuit filed by former staffer Curtis Blackwell of multiple NCAA violations.

    Dantonio said the lawsuit had "zero" to do with his decision to retire, and Beekman called the claims "false," despite not being involved in athletics at the time of the incidents in question.

    Upon Dantonio's announcement, immediate speculation turned to Fickell, who insisted Wednesday he has not been in contact with MSU (and nor has his agent, since he has no agent), as well as Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, a longtime Dantonio defensive coordinator at Michigan State who strongly suggested he wants to stay at his job.

    One local report had Michigan State negotiating with Fickell. The high-ranking Michigan State source called that "fantasy."

    Fickell, 46, has three years left on his contract that pays him $2.3 million a year. His buyout at the moment would be $2.5 million.

    Narduzzi, 53, signed a long-term extension late in 2017 that takes him through 2024, and he earns $3.2 million. He's also said to have a significant buyout. Late in his tenure at Michigan State, he was widely considered the heir apparent to one day succeed Dantonio, but he has had only moderate success in six seasons at Pitt.

    Dantonio earned $4.1 million, which is middle of the road by Big Ten standards.

    It's not yet clear if Michigan State has hired a search firm to help in identifying candidates to replace Dantonio.

