Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 3
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 3, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 3, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Andy Manis, AP
1. Illinois (16-6, 8-3) – The Fighting Illini saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Iowa, but they get the edge this week because there have been very few lapses over the last couple of weeks for Brad Underwood’s group. They’ll get the chance to prove they belong at the top this week as they host Maryland on Friday then Michigan State next week. Last week: 2.
2. Michigan State (16-6, 8-3) – The Spartans missed a golden opportunity to move into first place by themselves, only to have another miserable start on the road in a loss at Wisconsin. The Badgers were shorthanded but still opened a 19-point first-half lead. The Spartans continue to struggle away from home, something that hasn’t gotten any better and will be tested again this weekend at Michigan. Last week: 1.
3. Maryland (17-4, 7-3) – The Terrapins have now won four in a row, the win at home over Iowa last week the latest impressive performance as Anthony Cowan poured in 31 points. The Terps are playing as well as anyone in the conference right now and bring plenty of momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with Rutgers as a trip to Illinois looms on Friday. Last week: 3.
4. Iowa (16-6, 7-4) – The Hawkeyes saw a five-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Maryland only to rebound by knocking off first-place Illinois at home. They’ve now won six of the last seven as they get set to head to Purdue this week followed by a home game with Nebraska in a week that could easily result in two more victories. Last week: 4.
5. Penn State (16-5, 6-4) – It was a workmanlike week for the Nittany Lions as they ran away from Indiana at home before taking care of business at Nebraska. The Nittany Lions have now won four in a row on the heels of a three-game skid as senior Lamar Stevens continues to lead the way. Penn State has a big one Tuesday at Michigan State followed by a home game with Minnesota. Last week: 6.
6. Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) – Things have been a little up and down lately for the Scarlet Knights, who beat Purdue at home early in the week before losing to Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The offense has been sporadic, something that will need to get ironed out this week as the Scarlet Knights travel to Maryland on Tuesday before hosting Northwestern on the weekend. Last week: 5.
7. Wisconsin (13-9, 6-5) – The week for the Badgers was typical of life in the Big Ten as they blew a second-half lead at Iowa before rebounding to beat Michigan State at home despite missing a suspended Brad Davison and Kobe King, who left the team. If the Badgers shoot like they did against Michigan State, they could be set up for a run beginning this week at Minnesota and at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7.
8. Michigan (13-8, 4-6) – What began as a week that could have been a nightmare for the Wolverines ended by perhaps being a turning point in the season. The Wolverines won at Nebraska without a suspended Zavier Simpson then beat Rutgers in New York, both wins coming without injured Isaiah Livers. The Wolverines will try to continue the momentum this week with Ohio State and Michigan State coming to town. Last week: 12.
9. Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) – Don’t look now, but the Buckeyes have managed to win two in a row and could be starting to piece back together the confidence that had been cracked when they lost six of seven. With games this week at Michigan and Wisconsin, it will be a chance for the Buckeyes to prove they’ve turned the corner as they try and climb back into the Big Ten race. Last week: 11.
10. Indiana (15-7, 5-6) – It wasn’t that long ago the Hoosiers had beaten Michigan State at home and were on the verge of knocking off Maryland. However, they fell apart late against the Terrapins and followed that with back-to-back losses at Penn State and Ohio State. The Hoosiers now find themselves in NCAA bubble territory as they are off until hosting Purdue on Saturday. Last week: 8.
11. Purdue (12-10, 5-6) – Down eight late in the game at Northwestern, the Boilermakers were about to close a brutal week after losing earlier at Rutgers. However, they scored the final 11 points of the game to avoid disaster and keep their slim tournament hopes alive. The Boilermakers will host Iowa in a big game on Wednesday before hitting the road to face rival Indiana on Saturday. Last week: 9.
12. Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) – The Golden Gophers have now lost three of four, but they played well enough to push Illinois to the limit on the road early last week. Getting some help for Daniel Oturu would be welcomed at this point as the Gophers live life on the NCAA Tournament bubble. With Wisconsin and Penn State on tap this week, starting to get some wins will be critical. Last week: 10.
13. Nebraska (7-15, 2-9) – The Cornhuskers continue to be competitive on most nights and were again last week as they hung with Michigan and Penn State, both games played at home. They’ll get most of this week off before heading to Iowa as they look to land a road win in conference, something that would shake up the Big Ten standings. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (6-15, 1-10) – The Wildcats were run off the floor early in the week at Michigan State but bounced back to have Purdue down by eight late in the game on Saturday. Instead of getting their second conference win, however, the Cats gave up an 11-0 run to lose. It was another tough loss in a season of many as the Cats look to rebound this weekend at Rutgers. Last week: 13.
    East Lansing – There’s no debate – rivalry games are different.

    No, they don’t count more in the standings than another game, but there’s just something about them. From the intensity on the court to the buzz in the building, everything is ramped up.

    It’s no different when Michigan State and Michigan meet on the basketball court. Every play counts. Big shots become huge and critical mistakes can be killers.

    “The attention to detail is probably the biggest difference,” Michigan State senior Cassius Winston said. “These games feel like every turnover is like five turnovers, you know? Every missed rebound feels like it’s five missed rebounds. So the attention to detail, how crucial plays are (is a big difference). How one play in the beginning of the first (half) can hurt you at the end of the game.

    “That's the big difference in these games -- every little thing matters.”

    That will be the case again at noon on Saturday when No. 16 Michigan State travels to the Crisler Center to take on Michigan.

    “I know the crowd is gonna be crazy just because this rivalry is legendary,” Michigan State junior Xavier Tillman said. “Every time we play them the crowd is crazy, so I know that it’s gonna be crazy. I know a lot of players are gonna play better. You can expect guys like (Jon) Teske and Zavier (Simpson) to really be ready to go because those guys have been through the wars and they know what to expect.

    “Their vets are for sure gonna come to play, so we’ve got to be ready to start off hot.”

    Starting off hot has been a problem for Michigan State (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten), especially away from home. The Spartans enter Saturday’s game having lost two in a row and three of four on the road.

    In each of the road losses, slow starts have been compounded by a penchant for turning the ball over and failing to make winning plays down the stretch. Last weekend at Wisconsin, Michigan State nearly erased a 19-point deficit but missed a handful of layups in the final minutes. In a loss the week before at Indiana, the Spartans took the second-half lead but failed to finish the job as Tillman failed to convert on a lob pass that would have tied the game in the final seconds.

    Those mistakes will all be emphasized in a hostile environment in Ann Arbor.

    “They're gonna play at a different level because they’re at home,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of the Wolverines. “And we understand that. We know that, but at the same time, I think we're going to play at a different level, too. So, it concerns me that it’s a rivalry games and they've lost some tough games, too, some close games.”

    The latest close loss for Michigan (13-9, 4-7) came Tuesday at home to Ohio State. It was the third straight loss at Crisler Center for the Wolverines, who are well out of the Big Ten championship picture but are looking to make a final push to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

    Michigan State, meanwhile, sits only a game out of first place despite its recent woes and feels like the matchup with Michigan is as critical for what it means in the title chase as anything.

    “It’s more about the Big Ten race,” Winston said. “It’s about winning championships. At the end of the day, that's what we do here so you know the situation. (The game) happens to be against our rival but it’s a situation where we can kind of put ourselves back on track to get on a winning streak a little bit and make things happen.

    “So, it's gonna be a tough environment. It’s a rivalry game so it's gonna be a crazy week, but it's still a big game in general.”

    The big-game nature of it and its importance in the Big Ten race has led to some soul-searching recently for the Spartans.

    After the loss to Penn State on Tuesday – the first at home in conference play this season – Izzo summoned his team for a meeting Thursday morning. He pointed out how the Spartans were fairing well in nearly every category but one – turnovers.

    “We are dead last,” Izzo said.

    The point was to show the Spartans that every play counts. A missed layup here and a turnover there has been the difference between a big lead in the conference and sitting a game out of first.

    “It was necessary because we need to get our swagger back,” Tillman said of the meeting. “We needed to get our energy. We needed to find the love for the game again. With the losses it’s easy to stop appreciating what you’ve got. We had a meeting and we just said we needed to turn it around and everybody has to be more locked in.”

    The Spartans say they’ve been more locked in during practice this week, a critical first step toward getting back on a winning track. They’ll get a chance to prove on Saturday against a Michigan team it has now beaten four times in a row.

    Getting a fifth straight win won’t be easy. But doing so would not only keep the Spartans in control of a rivalry, it will signify they’re not going anywhere in a quest for a third straight Big Ten championship.

    “It’s a huge game for our season really,” Winston said. “You don't want to dig yourself in that hole when you're playing for championships. To be a couple games behind or one game behind, whatever it is, it’s going to be hard to fight back, especially in this league. So, you want to put yourself in that situation going on the road in a tough environment with a lot of things riding on a game.

    “But it's not our first time in a situation under pressure and we’ve got to do a good job rallying these guys and getting guys ready.”

    No. 16 Michigan State at Michigan

    Tip-off: Noon Saturday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

    TV/radio: Fox/WJR 760 WWJ 950

    Records: Michigan State 16-7, 8-4 Big Ten; Michigan 13-9, 4-7 Big Ten

