Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 3
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 3, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 3, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Andy Manis, AP
1. Illinois (16-6, 8-3) – The Fighting Illini saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Iowa, but they get the edge this week because there have been very few lapses over the last couple of weeks for Brad Underwood’s group. They’ll get the chance to prove they belong at the top this week as they host Maryland on Friday then Michigan State next week. Last week: 2. Charlie Neibergall, AP
2. Michigan State (16-6, 8-3) – The Spartans missed a golden opportunity to move into first place by themselves, only to have another miserable start on the road in a loss at Wisconsin. The Badgers were shorthanded but still opened a 19-point first-half lead. The Spartans continue to struggle away from home, something that hasn’t gotten any better and will be tested again this weekend at Michigan. Last week: 1. Andy Manis, AP
3. Maryland (17-4, 7-3) – The Terrapins have now won four in a row, the win at home over Iowa last week the latest impressive performance as Anthony Cowan poured in 31 points. The Terps are playing as well as anyone in the conference right now and bring plenty of momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with Rutgers as a trip to Illinois looms on Friday. Last week: 3. Terrance Williams, AP
4. Iowa (16-6, 7-4) – The Hawkeyes saw a five-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Maryland only to rebound by knocking off first-place Illinois at home. They’ve now won six of the last seven as they get set to head to Purdue this week followed by a home game with Nebraska in a week that could easily result in two more victories. Last week: 4. Charlie Neibergall, AP
5. Penn State (16-5, 6-4) – It was a workmanlike week for the Nittany Lions as they ran away from Indiana at home before taking care of business at Nebraska. The Nittany Lions have now won four in a row on the heels of a three-game skid as senior Lamar Stevens continues to lead the way. Penn State has a big one Tuesday at Michigan State followed by a home game with Minnesota. Last week: 6. Nati Harnik, AP
6. Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) – Things have been a little up and down lately for the Scarlet Knights, who beat Purdue at home early in the week before losing to Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The offense has been sporadic, something that will need to get ironed out this week as the Scarlet Knights travel to Maryland on Tuesday before hosting Northwestern on the weekend. Last week: 5. Frank Franklin II, AP
7. Wisconsin (13-9, 6-5) – The week for the Badgers was typical of life in the Big Ten as they blew a second-half lead at Iowa before rebounding to beat Michigan State at home despite missing a suspended Brad Davison and Kobe King, who left the team. If the Badgers shoot like they did against Michigan State, they could be set up for a run beginning this week at Minnesota and at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7. Andy Manis, AP
8. Michigan (13-8, 4-6) – What began as a week that could have been a nightmare for the Wolverines ended by perhaps being a turning point in the season. The Wolverines won at Nebraska without a suspended Zavier Simpson then beat Rutgers in New York, both wins coming without injured Isaiah Livers. The Wolverines will try to continue the momentum this week with Ohio State and Michigan State coming to town. Last week: 12. Frank Franklin II, AP
9. Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) – Don’t look now, but the Buckeyes have managed to win two in a row and could be starting to piece back together the confidence that had been cracked when they lost six of seven. With games this week at Michigan and Wisconsin, it will be a chance for the Buckeyes to prove they’ve turned the corner as they try and climb back into the Big Ten race. Last week: 11. Jay LaPrete, AP
10. Indiana (15-7, 5-6) – It wasn’t that long ago the Hoosiers had beaten Michigan State at home and were on the verge of knocking off Maryland. However, they fell apart late against the Terrapins and followed that with back-to-back losses at Penn State and Ohio State. The Hoosiers now find themselves in NCAA bubble territory as they are off until hosting Purdue on Saturday. Last week: 8. Jay LaPrete, AP
11. Purdue (12-10, 5-6) – Down eight late in the game at Northwestern, the Boilermakers were about to close a brutal week after losing earlier at Rutgers. However, they scored the final 11 points of the game to avoid disaster and keep their slim tournament hopes alive. The Boilermakers will host Iowa in a big game on Wednesday before hitting the road to face rival Indiana on Saturday. Last week: 9. Nam Y. Huh, AP
12. Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) – The Golden Gophers have now lost three of four, but they played well enough to push Illinois to the limit on the road early last week. Getting some help for Daniel Oturu would be welcomed at this point as the Gophers live life on the NCAA Tournament bubble. With Wisconsin and Penn State on tap this week, starting to get some wins will be critical. Last week: 10. Holly Hart, AP
13. Nebraska (7-15, 2-9) – The Cornhuskers continue to be competitive on most nights and were again last week as they hung with Michigan and Penn State, both games played at home. They’ll get most of this week off before heading to Iowa as they look to land a road win in conference, something that would shake up the Big Ten standings. Last week: 14. Nati Harnik, AP
14. Northwestern (6-15, 1-10) – The Wildcats were run off the floor early in the week at Michigan State but bounced back to have Purdue down by eight late in the game on Saturday. Instead of getting their second conference win, however, the Cats gave up an 11-0 run to lose. It was another tough loss in a season of many as the Cats look to rebound this weekend at Rutgers. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, AP
    The Detroit News’ Matt Charboneau breaks down three keys for Michigan State in Saturday’s game against Michigan at Crisler Center (noon, Fox/WJR 760, WWJ 950).

    Take care of the ball

    As Michigan State lamented its loss at home to Penn State on Tuesday, Tom Izzo went through most of the major statistical categories to see where his team stood. Most of the major categories looked good – points per game, field-goal percentage, field-goal percentage defense, assists. They all had the Spartans among the best in the Big Ten. However, one stood out on the other end of the spectrum – turnovers. Michigan State is dead last in the conference in turnover margin and is averaging 12.8 turnovers a game.

    The Spartans gave it up 15 times against Penn State, leading to 21 points for the Nittany Lions. In the last meeting with Michigan, MSU lost it 16 times but the Wolverines managed just 11 points off those turnovers. A similar number of giveaways in this one and the Spartans will likely be explaining away another loss.

    Avoid the slow start

    This has been an issue primarily away from home, something that would have been hard to predict back in November when the Spartans went on the road and beat Seton Hall. Michigan State has started poorly in four straight road games after winning at Northwestern in December, with three resulting in losses, one a blowout at Purdue. MSU opened the Wisconsin game 3-for-12 and was just 5-for-22 at halftime, while it started 2-for-11 at Purdue and made only one of its first nine shots at Indiana.

    More: MSU basketball's McCutcheon bounces back after being bullied

    Even at Minnesota, a game the Spartans won going away, included a poor start matched only by one for the Gophers. Each slow start outside of the Minnesota game allowed the home crowd to start buzzing early. That won’t be a problem in this matchup, but an early double-digit lead for the Wolverines will be tough to overcome.

    Finish the deal

    Take the Purdue game out of this one. Michigan State played its worst game and the Boilermakers were on fire. Not much was going to change that outcome. But the losses to Indiana and Wisconsin were both games Michigan State rebounded and put itself in position to win. The Spartans battled back to take a three-point lead in the second half at Indiana before turnovers crept in and allowed the Hoosiers a chance to gather themselves and pull out the win. At Wisconsin, MSU was within three before the layups for Xavier Tillman stopped dropping and the momentum of a 17-2 dissipated quickly in the final minutes.

    More: Green Room podcast: MSU-UM preview with beat reporter James Hawkins

    Even with the poor starts, Michigan State has put itself in position for some big road wins, but still found ways to lose. If the Spartans get in that spot again, they’ll need to figure out a way to make winning plays in crunch time.

