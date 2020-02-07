Mark Dantonio's Michigan State career comes to an abrupt end
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio walks out of a press conference after officially announcing his retirement at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio walks out of a press conference after officially announcing his retirement at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Newly-retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shakes hands with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night.
Newly-retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shakes hands with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Despite having just announced his retirement as Michigan State's football coach, Mark Dantonio smiles along with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night.
Despite having just announced his retirement as Michigan State's football coach, Mark Dantonio smiles along with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Retired football coach Mark Dantonio is surprised by Spartan basketball player Marcus Bingham Jr. as he extends a hand on the court before the game.
Retired football coach Mark Dantonio is surprised by Spartan basketball player Marcus Bingham Jr. as he extends a hand on the court before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Newly retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is greeted warmly by Spartans star basketball player Cassius Winston on the court before MSU's game against Penn State at the Breslin Center Tuesday night in East Lansing.
Newly retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is greeted warmly by Spartans star basketball player Cassius Winston on the court before MSU's game against Penn State at the Breslin Center Tuesday night in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day.
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day. Dale G. Young
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing.
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game.
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game. Dale G. Young
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York. Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren.
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren. Instagram
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois David Banks, Associated Press
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan.
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018.
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl.
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nic Antaya, Special to Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory.
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio holds the trophy after Michigan State defeated Iowa 16-13 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio holds the trophy after Michigan State defeated Iowa 16-13 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Michael Conroy, AP
Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after being named Michigan State's 24th head football coach at a press conference on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after being named Michigan State's 24th head football coach at a press conference on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. DAYMON J. HARTLEY, AP
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, runs out on to the Michigan Stadium field alongside the school mascot, Sparty, before an NCAA college football game with Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, runs out on to the Michigan Stadium field alongside the school mascot, Sparty, before an NCAA college football game with Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Tony Ding, AP
    East Lansing – As Michigan State’s search for a football coach continues, there’s one university employee who is ready and willing to help.

    Basketball coach Tom Izzo, who was on the committee that ultimately chose Mark Dantonio as the Spartans’ football coach back in November of 2006, said he’ll once again be available to do whatever it takes for Michigan State to find Dantonio’s replacement.

    “I want to be I want to do whatever I can do to help the university and the football program,” Izzo said after his team wrapped up practice on Thursday evening. “I know where football is in my mind and I know what I think of football. But more importantly, I know that when football is good, basketball is better and every other sport is better. It's just the way it is. So I'll do whatever they want me to do.”

    The timing of this search is tougher than the one that landed on Dantonio. The Spartans are currently just past the halfway point in the Big Ten season and with Saturday’s game at Michigan, it’s the thick of the title chase for Izzo’s team.

    That means Izzo won’t be part of the day-to-day process, but according to athletic director Bill Beekman, Izzo will be an important part of the search.

    “He’s in midseason, so having him as an active member of this search as he was that time, will be challenging,” Beekman said. “But I think Coach Izzo is an important voice in our department and will be an important voice in this process.”

    More: MSU won't have Mark Dantonio's replacement this week, or maybe even next

    More: Tom Mars, who got Shea Patterson immediate eligibility at Michigan, joins Blackwell team

    Izzo certainly has his hands full as Michigan State attempts to end a two-game skid by winning its fifth straight against Michigan. In the meantime, Izzo gets updates on the search and is ready to jump in when he can.

    “They tell me what what's going on, but I'm gonna do my job,” Izzo said. “I'm just going to help. I have a lot of connections to a lot of people; I know people that I can call. So, I'll do whatever they want on that. I mean, three phone calls at 10 o'clock at night isn't changing my prep for anybody.

    “And I do think it's smart to have coaches involved a little bit because we have to work with the guy, too. The relationships I've had with football coaches over the years has been phenomenal. It's made my job better. I think it's made their job better.”

    As for the search itself, there were no significant changes Friday. Sources have indicated to The Detroit News that a list of candidates is still being formulated and interviews have yet to begin.

    There’s plenty of speculation that Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is the top choice, though Fickell hasn’t said much about the Michigan State opening other than a radio interview on Wednesday when he said he hadn’t talked to anyone at Michigan State.

    Sources at Michigan State said a new coach likely won’t be hired until late next week or beyond, adding there is no timeline or "sense of urgency" to make a hire.

    When the time comes for Izzo’s input, he says he’ll be available.

    “They're not going to inundate me with things because they know I'm in season,” Izzo said. “But the last 20 years I've been a big-picture guy. I'm more worried about the entire university and all the things that go on and not just my program. So whatever they need from me, they'll get it from me, and yet I think they've got things under control so far.”

