Mel Tucker isn’t interested in becoming Michigan State’s next football coach, and the fans at Colorado are breathing a bit easier.

Tucker’s name surfaced in various reports on Friday as someone the Spartans were interested in speaking to about replacing Mark Dantonio, who stepped down this week after 13 seasons at Michigan State. However, Tucker took to social media on Saturday to reiterate his commitment to Colorado.

Tucker posted a message on Twitter saying he was “flattered” to be considered at Michigan State but was sticking with his commitment to coach the Buffaloes after going 5-7 in 2019, his first season as head coach. Tucker, 48, got his first collegiate coaching job as a Michigan State graduate assistant in 1997 under Nick Saban and later worked with Dantonio on Jim Tressel’s staff at Ohio State.

While some reports said Michigan State was set to interview Tucker and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, a source confirmed to the Detroit News that no interviews had been planned and the list of candidates was still being finalized.

The source also said the new hire likely wouldn’t happen until late this upcoming week or beyond, pointing out the “sense of urgency” no longer exists with signing day passed.

Dantonio, 63, retired after 13 seasons as head coach, a mostly successful tenure that included a Rose Bowl win and a College Football Playoff appearance, but also a tenure that's been trending downward in recent seasons — coinciding with several off-field incidents that now have spilled into the courts.

