The search to replace Mark Dantonio is heating up as Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman arrived in Cincinnati a little after 7 Saturday night to interview Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.

As reported by WLWT Channel 5 video of his deplaning, Beekman landed in Cincinnati on Saturday night with plans to speak with Fickell on Sunday morning.

Fickell, 46, has compiled a 26-13 record in three seasons leading the Bearcats after spending the previous 16 seasons at Ohio State. He was the Buckeyes’ interim head coach in 2011 after Jim Tressel stepped down and served on the same staff as Dantonio when Ohio State won the national championship in 2002.

MSU athletic director Bill Beekman arrives in Cincinnati on Friday night. (Photo: WLWT5 screenshot)

Fickell has three years left on his contract that pays him $2.3 million a year. His buyout at the moment would be $2.5 million.

A source confirmed to The News that the process has accelerated quickly over the last few days, though no hire ever was expected until this week at the earliest. Originally, it was believed a new coach wouldn’t be named until at least later in the upcoming week.

A meeting of MSU university officials is tentatively scheduled for early this week to discuss the search.

Beekman was on a private plane based out of Lansing. The plane's travels, according to FlightAware.com, started Friday morning and flew to Colorado. Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, a former MSU assistant coach, said Saturday that he was staying at his current job, which he began last season.

Beekman's plane then went on to San Jose, Calif., where 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was a believed hot yet long-shot name. Saleh, a Dearborn native, has MSU ties, but media reports said he was planning to stay in the NFL, where he's considered a strong candidate to be a head coach soon.

Beekman's plane then flew from San Jose to Cincinnati. Beekman was caught on camera exiting the plane with multiple large pieces of luggage.

It's time for Luke Fickell's interview. Michigan State AD Bill Beekman landed in Cincinnati Saturday night. Sources say the interview is Sunday. @WLWT#Bearcatspic.twitter.com/kFZVR0c8fh — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) February 9, 2020

According to FlightAware.com, the plane is bound for State College, Pa., home of Penn State, later Sunday. There is no obvious name on the current Nittany Lions staff who would seemingly be up for the job. Former Western Michigan offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is on staff, but was just hired this offseason.

Co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks is a Detroit native and Central Michigan alumnus who played cornerback for the Chippewas. He has a 25-year coaching resume that has included stops at Illinois, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Maryland, Memphis, Bowling Green and Ferris State.

Fickell has been believed to be the top candidate since Dantonio announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down after 13 seasons. Former Michigan State defensive coordinator and current Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi quickly took his name out of consideration.

