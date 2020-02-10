Michigan 77, Michigan State 68
Michigan guard Franz Wagner, right, and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry, left, go for the ball while Michigan guard David DeJulius (0) and Michigan State guard Rocket Watts, left rear, look on in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) defends a shot by Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and assistant coach Saddi Washington, right, yell instructions from the bench in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) defends a shot by Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
A Michigan fan holds up the likeness of Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State's Gabe Brown, left, Marcus Bingham Jr.(30) and Michigan forward Austin Davis look toward the loose ball in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with forward Malik Hall (25) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) defends a shot by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) defends a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gives instructions in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with an official in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) tries to shoot between Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr., left, and Michigan guard Eli Brooks, right, in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) defends a shot by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Surrounded by Spartans Cassius Winston (5), Kyle Ahrens (0) and Xavier Tillman, Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) puts up a shot in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Malik Hall, left, defends a shot by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) battle for a rebound in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) looks surprised when the referee calls a foul on him in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) gets his hand on the ball being shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) gets his hand on the ball being shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) is called for a block on this play with Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Eli Brooks, right, defends a shot by Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard calls a play in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) puts up a shot in front of Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) while Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) look on in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) defends a shot by Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) defends a shot by Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard David DeJulius (0) guards Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens, left, in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) defends a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) dunks over Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) and Michigan guard Eli Brooks, left, with a lead late in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) blocks a shot attempt by Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) with Isaiah Livers, left, also on defense in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) blocks a shot attempt by Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) with Isaiah Livers, left, also on defense in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) guards Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends a shot by Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard greets Gina Vollano, 89, of Ann Arbor with her daughter, Ann Vollano after the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) talks with Jude Stamper, 14, of Monroe during warmups. Stamper is part of Team Impact and has been with the teams for the past three years. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Michigan State, which was the preseason No. 1 team in the nation in the Associated Press poll, has dropped out of the Top 25.

    The new poll was released Monday, and the Spartans fell from their No. 16 spot after losing their third straight game on Saturday at Michigan.

    The Spartans are the first preseason No. 1 to drop out of the rankings since Kentucky did it twice in 2013-14.

    Baylor remained No. 1 in a largely static week among the top 10.

    The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas one. San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five.

    Seton Hall was the only change among the top 10 after moving up two spots to No. 10.

    No. 13 Penn State had the biggest jump of the week, moving up nine spots for its highest ranking since reaching No. 9 in 1995-96.

    More: Wojo: For Spartans and Wolverines, fortunes appear to be flipping

    More: Niyo: Victory shows Wolverines moving in right direction (maybe)

    AP Top 25

    1. Baylor, 21-1 record, 1583 points (last week: 1)

    2. Gonzaga, 25-1, 1546 (2)

    3. Kansas, 20-3, 1450 (3)

    4. San Diego State, 24-0, 1422 (4)

    5. Louisville, 21-3, 1331 (5)

    6. Dayton, 21-2, 1255 (6)

    7. Duke, 20-3, 1211 (7)

    8. Florida State, 20-3, 1170 (8)

    9. Maryland, 19-4, 1057 (9)

    10. Seton Hall, 18-5, 1013 (12)

    11. Auburn, 21-2, 998 (11)

    12. Kentucky, 18-5, 853 (15)

    13. Penn State, 18-5, 787 (22)

    14. West Virginia, 18-5, 721 (13)

    15. Villanova, 17-6, 581 (10)

    16. Colorado, 19-5, 567 (24)

    17. Oregon, 18-6, 497 (14)

    18. Marquette, 17-6, 425 (NR)

    19. Butler, 18-6, 414 (19)

    20. Houston, 19-5, 402 (25)

    21. Iowa, 17-7, 374 (17)

    22. Illinois, 16-7, 235 (20)

    23. Creighton, 18-6, 213 (21)

    24. Texas Tech, 15-8, 169 (NR)

    25. LSU, 17-6, 160 (18)

    ►First-place votes: Baylor 48, Gonzaga 15, Kansas 1

    ►Others receiving votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright State 1.

