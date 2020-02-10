Michigan State, which was the preseason No. 1 team in the nation in the Associated Press poll, has dropped out of the Top 25.

The new poll was released Monday, and the Spartans fell from their No. 16 spot after losing their third straight game on Saturday at Michigan.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with Michigan State guard Rocket Watts in the second half at Michigan on Saturday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Spartans are the first preseason No. 1 to drop out of the rankings since Kentucky did it twice in 2013-14.

Baylor remained No. 1 in a largely static week among the top 10.

The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas one. San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five.

Seton Hall was the only change among the top 10 after moving up two spots to No. 10.

No. 13 Penn State had the biggest jump of the week, moving up nine spots for its highest ranking since reaching No. 9 in 1995-96.

AP Top 25

1. Baylor, 21-1 record, 1583 points (last week: 1)

2. Gonzaga, 25-1, 1546 (2)

3. Kansas, 20-3, 1450 (3)

4. San Diego State, 24-0, 1422 (4)

5. Louisville, 21-3, 1331 (5)

6. Dayton, 21-2, 1255 (6)

7. Duke, 20-3, 1211 (7)

8. Florida State, 20-3, 1170 (8)

9. Maryland, 19-4, 1057 (9)

10. Seton Hall, 18-5, 1013 (12)

11. Auburn, 21-2, 998 (11)

12. Kentucky, 18-5, 853 (15)

13. Penn State, 18-5, 787 (22)

14. West Virginia, 18-5, 721 (13)

15. Villanova, 17-6, 581 (10)

16. Colorado, 19-5, 567 (24)

17. Oregon, 18-6, 497 (14)

18. Marquette, 17-6, 425 (NR)

19. Butler, 18-6, 414 (19)

20. Houston, 19-5, 402 (25)

21. Iowa, 17-7, 374 (17)

22. Illinois, 16-7, 235 (20)

23. Creighton, 18-6, 213 (21)

24. Texas Tech, 15-8, 169 (NR)

25. LSU, 17-6, 160 (18)

►First-place votes: Baylor 48, Gonzaga 15, Kansas 1

►Others receiving votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright State 1.