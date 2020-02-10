Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 10
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 10, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 10, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
1. Maryland (19-4, 9-3) – The Terrapins are starting to take control of the conference after another impressive week that included a win at home over Rutgers followed by knocking off Illinois on the road. The Terps haven’t lost since the middle of January and now get a tuneup at home this week against Nebraska before heading to East Lansing on Saturday for a matchup with Michigan State that could knock the Spartans from the race. Last week: 3.
2. Penn State (18-5, 8-4) – Remember that three-game skid that started back in early January? It’s OK if you don’t because the Nittany Lions have been rolling since. The past week began with a win at Michigan State, the second ever for Penn State, and was capped with a win at home over Minnesota. The Nittany Lions now have won six in a row as they keep the heat on the first-place Terps. Last week: 5.
3. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) – The Fighting Illini are facing their first bit of adversity in quite a while as a seven-game winning streak has been halted by two straight defeats. The latest was a crippling blow in the chase for the Big Ten title as the Illini lost at home to Maryland. Now Illinois gets set to host a desperate Michigan State team on Tuesday before heading to Rutgers over the weekend as they fight stay in the hunt. Last week: 1.
4. Iowa (17-7, 8-5) – The Hawkeyes got blitzed early in the week at Purdue and likely took that game film and chucked it in the garbage. Nothing went right that night, but the Hawkeyes responded by taking care of business against Nebraska. A tough week is in store, though, as the Hawkeyes hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota in a pair of winnable games that could determines whether they’ll remain among the contenders. Last week: 4.
5. Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) – Things have started to slide off the rails a bit for the Spartans as they have now lost three in a row after getting beat at home by Penn State followed by a loss at Michigan. The offense continues to be mostly a one-man show led by Cassius Winston, and now the suddenly struggling defense will have to respond as MSU faces a critical week with a trip to Illinois on Tuesday followed by a home date with Maryland. Last week: 2.
6. Rutgers (17-7, 8-5) – The Scarlet Knights avoided disaster on Sunday night when they erased a double-digit, second-half deficit at home against Northwestern to pull out a win in overtime. A home loss is bad, but it would have been worse coming against one-win Northwestern, especially after the early-week loss at Maryland. Now Rutgers gets a chance to fully rebound at Ohio State and home against Illinois. Last week: 6.
7. Purdue (14-10, 7-6) – The Boilermakers continue to be all over the map this season and just capped a pretty impressive week. It began when they scored 104 points in a blowout win at home over Iowa and was finished off by spoiling Bobby Knight’s return to Indiana with a decisive road win. Penn State comes to town early in the week, followed by a trip to Ohio State as the Boilermakers try to shore up their NCAA resume. Last week: 11.
8. Michigan (14-9, 5-7) – The Wolverines got a much-needed win at home over Michigan State for their third win in the last four games, the only setback a loss at home to Ohio State, the third straight home loss at the time. The Wolverines will need to replicate the effort they got against MSU to strengthen the NCAA resume. Getting Isaiah Livers back helps, as a favorable week awaits with Northwestern and Indiana coming up. Last week: 8.
9. Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6) – Finding consistency has been difficult for the Badgers, but they’ve now won two of their last three after trouncing Ohio State at home to bounce back from an ugly loss at Minnesota. They haven’t won two in a row since mid-January, but they’ll have a good shot with only a trip to Nebraska coming up this week. Last week: 7.
10. Ohio State (15-8, 5-7) – The Buckeyes had found a bit of a resurgence, winning at Michigan early in the week for their third straight victory. However, they got blown out at Wisconsin on Sunday and now get set for a pair of home games with Rutgers and Purdue this week as they fight to remain in the NCAA Tournament conversation. Last week: 9.
11. Minnesota (12-11, 6-7) – The frustration continues for the Golden Gophers, a team that seems to be in every game it plays but just can’t seem to get on a run and put together a string of victories. They won impressively at home against Wisconsin before falling short at Penn State, missing out on a chance at a huge road win. They’ll the week off before hosting Iowa on Sunday as they look to bounce back. Last week: 12.
12. Indiana (15-8, 5-7) – Things were going well for most of January for the Hoosiers, but reality has started to set in as they’ve now lost four in a row, capped by getting wiped out at home by rival Purdue on the same day Bobby Knight made his return to Assembly Hall. It was a gut-punch of a loss on an otherwise festive day, and now the Hoosiers face a week that includes a visit from Iowa and a trip to Michigan. Last week: 10.
13. Northwestern (6-16, 1-11) – The Wildcats continue to come close, but they just can’t seem to get that second conference victory. They had Rutgers down 15 Sunday in Piscataway, but still managed to allow a huge late run by the Scarlet Knights and lose in overtime. It’s life with a young team, but the frustration must be mounting as Michigan and Penn State are up next. Last week: 14.
14. Nebraska (7-16, 2-10) – The losing streak has hit eight for the Cornhuskers after getting blown out Saturday at Iowa. There doesn’t seem to be much hope for another win anytime soon as the Huskers are getting run off the floor on a fairly regular basis, a three-point loss at Rutgers a couple of weeks ago the only real sign of life coming out of Lincoln. Last week: 13.
    East Lansing — Tom Izzo held his finger and his thumb less than an inch apart.

    “I still think we're that far and I don't think we've played that well,” Izzo said on Monday.

    In other words, to Izzo, the three-game skid Michigan State is on — as well as a 3-5 mark over the last eight games — isn’t as bad as it might seem. If not for a missed layup here or a turnover there, the Spartans could be sitting atop the Big Ten standings instead of tied for fourth and two games behind Maryland.

    “Remember, we’re a couple of layups away from where we'd be leading the Big Ten,” Izzo said. “Do I think we're playing well? No, I don't. Do I think I know the reasons? Some of them, but I’m not in control of all of them. But the ones I can, I want to make sure we control and do a better job.”

    The reality for Michigan State — the Spartans dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season after being tabbed as the preseason No. 1 team in the country — is the shots haven’t fallen, the slow starts on the road haven’t been overcome and the Spartans now find themselves in a position they did not anticipate. That is, of course, chasing conference-leading Maryland with a daunting schedule still left to navigate.

    The treacherous journey for Michigan State (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to second-place Illinois, a team it beat by 20 at home earlier this season. However, the Fighting Illini responded with seven straight wins before dropping its last two, including a loss at home to Maryland on Friday.

    “We've lost three in a row, and we know that,” Izzo said. “But we need to find a way to bounce back in an environment that will be big time at Illinois.

    “They have lost their last two games but had won seven in a row before that. So, just like the rest of the conference, like I told you early, it's going to come down to who you play, when you play them, where you play them and how many road games you've got, how many home games you've got. I think all of the things that I said early have kind of happened. They are very tough at home, and yet they just got beat at home.”

    In other words, there are no guarantees. That’s been evident nearly the entire season in the Big Ten and Michigan State has been at the center of it.

    After starting the Big Ten season a perfect 5-0, things have started to fall apart to a certain extent. Much of that is because of the schedule. As Izzo pointed out, the Spartans played four of their first five conference games at home and the only road game was at Northwestern. Since then, the road has become much tougher.

    It’s led a cluster of losses, but outside of the 29-point loss at Purdue, Michigan State has been in every game with a chance to win late in the second half. That was the case Saturday at Michigan when the Spartans pulled within one before falling short, following a similar path to losses at Indiana and Wisconsin as well as the home loss to Penn State last week.

    The outlier was Purdue, which has Izzo believing that even though the Spartans haven’t played their best, they’re not far from turning things around and this week offers a huge opportunity.

    “The beauty of my sport is if you keep getting better in the end, maybe some good things will happen to you and we got a lot of work to do,” Izzo said. “But it's not some of these teams that have beaten us recently are, I think Penn State's a hell of a team. I also think a couple of plays and it's a different game, you know, and we win the game. So a missed with five seconds left (at Indiana), I mean, those are things you do. It happens.

    “But if there was a lot of the Purdue game, I'd be worried about losing my team and all the things that everybody would want to say. I don't even think about that. I just think about how can I help be different than I am?”

    Drastic changes to the rotation aren’t likely at this point as Izzo suggested going small and using a lineup, for example, of Rocket Watts at shooting guard, Gabe Brown at small forward and Aaron Henry at power forward was a possibility but not likely.

    “We were just 8-2 and we lost some tough games,” Izzo said. “Some of that could happen, but it’s not a time where I'm panicking and wanting to change everything.”

    There’s no panicking from Izzo because he’s been down this road before. The Spartans are clearly in a tough position, but opportunity also exists this week with games against two teams directly ahead in the standings, beginning Tuesday at Illinois (16-7, 8-4).

    And, as Izzo pointed out, things could always be worse.

    “I mean, we’re 16-8,” he said. “We’re not 8-16. I'm not giving up on anything.”

    Michigan State at No. 22 Illinois

    Tip-off: 9 p.m. Tuesday, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

    TV/radio: ESPN/760

    Records: Michigan State 16-8, 8-5 Big Ten; Illinois 16-7, 8-4

    Outlook: Each team enters the game struggling as Michigan State has lost three in a row and Illinois has dropped two straight. … Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu leads Illinois at 15.8 points per game and 3.4 assists. Freshman center Kofi Cockburn, who has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week five times this season, is second on the team with 13.8 points per game and leads the team with nine rebounds per game. … MSU sophomore Thomas Kithier is expected to return after missing the last two games.

