While Michigan State looks to replace Mark Dantonio, at least one member of his staff reportedly has made the decision to move on.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, assistant defensive backs coach Terrence Samuel is expected to be named wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator at UNLV.

Samuel coached wide receivers at Michigan State from 2011-18 before being shifted to defense during the coaching shuffle Dantonio implemented last offseason.

Samuel, along with the team’s offensive assistants — coordinator Brad Salem, quarterback coach Dave Warner, offensive line coach Jim Bollman, tight ends coach Mark Staten and wide receivers coach Don Treadwell — had their contracts cut from two-year deals to one-year deals.

There has been no word on the status of the rest of the staff as Michigan State continues to search for a replacement for Dantonio, who announced last week he was stepping down after 13 seasons.

Samuel, a former wide receiver at Purdue, was the wide receivers coach at Central Michigan in 2010 when Dantonio hired him to replace Treadwell, who left after that season to become the head coach at Miami (Ohio).

During his tenure leading the receivers, Samuel coached back-to-back Big Ten receivers of the year with Tony Lippett earning the honor in 2014 and Aaron Burbridge in 2015.

