Champaign, Ill. — There would be no final-second miss this time for Xavier Tillman.

Trailing by one point in the final seconds, Tillman dunked home a miss from Cassius Winston with 6.6 seconds to play to give Michigan State a 70-69 victory over No. 22 Illinois at the State Farm Center on Tuesday.

Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) controls the ball as he is pressured by Michigan State defender Robert Watts (2) in the first half. (Photo: Holly Hart, AP)

Tillman, who missed a lob in the loss this season at Indiana, didn’t leave any doubt as Winston’s driving shot went off the backboard and Tillman stuffed it, helping Michigan State avoid what would have been a brutal loss after leading by 20 early in the second half.

Rocket Watts scored a career-high 21 for Michigan State (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) while Tillman scored 17 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Aaron Henry scored 13 and Winston had 12 as the Spartans snapped a three-game skid.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 70, Illinois 69

Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 for Illinois (16-8, 8-5) and he turned the ball over on the Fighting Illini’s final possession. Andres Feliz added 15 points for the Illini and Kofi Cockburn added 11.

Michigan State was rolling from the opening tip on Tuesday, taking a quick 11-3 lead with three 3-pointers in the first four minutes then using an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 19-7 with 11:13 to play after Tillman swiped a pass and went the distance for a one-handed dunk.

After Illinois started to chip away at Michigan State’s lead and pull within single digits, the Spartans outscored the Illini 14-4, taking a 35-16 lead on a 3-pointer from Henry with 3:44 to play. Tillman added a jump hook late in the half as Michigan State took a 37-20 lead to the locker room.

Michigan State continued to control the game early in the second half, pushing its lead to 20 before Illinois put together a small run. However, the Spartans answered and took a 56-39 lead with 12:16 to play. From there, it was all Illinois as the Illini scored 10 straight to pull within seven and capped a 22-4 run to take their first lead at 61-60 with 5:29 to play.

Winston then made a pair of jumpers while Feliz hit a runner to give Michigan State a 64-63 lead with 3:42 left in the game.

After the teams traded free throws, Winston swiped the ball from Cockburn and Tillman converted at the other end to put Michigan State up, 68-65, with 1:24 to go. The Spartans then got a stop but gave up the offensive rebound and Feliz hit a pair of free throws with just less than a minute to play to cut the MSU lead to one.

Winston then turned the ball over and Cockburn hit a pair of free throws with 19.1 seconds left to give the Illini a one-point lead before Tillman’s winning put-back dunk.