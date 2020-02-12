Meet new MSU coach Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker arrives at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University for a press conference announcing his hiring as the head football coach, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker speaks at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University during a press conference announcing his hiring at the head football coach, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker sits with his wife Jo-Ellyn and sons Joseph and Christian, before being introduced as Michigan State University's new head football coach at the Breslin Center on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker arrives for his press conference at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker and his wife and sons face the MSU Board of Trustees and university president Samuel Stanley (center) during a special meeting Wednesday.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Video boards display a welcome to Mel Tucker at the Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. Tucker will be announced as the next head football coach at a press conference at Breslin later today.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become Michigan State's next head football coach. The 48-year-old Cleveland native has been head coach at Colorado for the past year.
Mel Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with fans during a school basketball game earlier this year.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches his team in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, speaks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before the start of a game Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during a game against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates kicker Evan Price after he kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Stanford Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker works the sideline during a game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, gestures to his players during a game against Washington State Oct. 19, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on in a game against Nebraska Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, celebrates with his players after receiving the Centennial Cup for defeating intrastate rival Colorado State in Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker gestures to fans prior to a game against Colorado State.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as assistant coach Mel Tucker calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tucker was an assistant at Georgia from 2016-18.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions Dec. 21, 2014, in Chicago. Tucker was defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2013-14.
Mel Tucker answers a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, after he was named Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach when Jack Del Rio was fired by team owner Wayne Weaver.
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Mel Tucker watches his team against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Mel Tucker served as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2008 after serving as his hometown team's defensive back coach for three seasons in 2005-07.
    Former Canton standout defensive lineman Darius Robinson had a big decision to make on the Early Signing Day in December 2018. He had multiple offers, including Colorado and Missouri, with Michigan State also coming on late in the process.

    Robinson took an official visit with Detroit Cass Tech running back Jaren Mangham and Belleville linebacker Marvin Ham II to Colorado to visit with the coaching staff, which included newly hired head coach Mel Tucker, in mid-December 2018.

    And while Mangham and Ham opted to play for Tucker at Colorado, Robinson decided to play at Missouri, not because he didn’t like Tucker, but because he wanted to enroll early and compete in the SEC.

    Robinson struggled with his decision since he built a relationship with Tucker while he was defensive coordinator at Georgia, and also after Tucker made a house call to Canton to visit with Robinson and his family after he got the head coaching job at Colorado.

    “Coach Tucker was at Georgia for a long time and had a history in the SEC and that’s where I originally had built my relationship with him,” Robinson told The Detroit News on Wednesday, after Tucker was named head coach at Michigan State. “He was a real good guy, and then he came to my house when he was first announced as the coach at Colorado, and had a good relationship with my family.

    “I actually took a visit out in Colorado, but just wanted to play in the SEC. Coach Tucker knew how to communicate with people. He’s a real good guy, genuine. He was honest with me. It’s crazy really, especially since he recruited me at Colorado and I had an offer from Michigan State, and now he’s at Michigan State.”

    Robinson thought he landed in a secure spot at Missouri. When he signed, Missouri was 8-4, ranked No. 23 and set to play Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl.

    It seemed Barry Odom had done a solid job of building Missouri’s program, going from 4-8 in his first season in 2016 to 7-6 in 2017 and then 8-5 after losing to Oklahoma State. The Tigers got off to a 5-1 start this past season but struggled to a 6-6 finish and Odom was fired and replaced by Eliah Drinkwitz.

    “We just had a coaching change too – it’s just really showing you how it’s a business,” Robinson said. “I was just talking to a few people about it back at home, how a year ago you would have never thought this would happen, but it is what it is in college football.”

    Robinson is not certain he will finish his college career at Missouri.

    “I plan on it but everything is just day to day,” Robinson said. “It was sad when Coach Odom left – he recruited me – and he’s at Arkansas now (defensive coordinator), but my position coach (Brick Haley) stayed so I’m getting ready for spring ball.”

    Mangham and Ham were upset with Tucker’s departure, with Mangham saying on Twitter: “I stopped believing in a man’s words a long time ago … not (going to) change my goals and aspirations.”

    Mangham then added a few hours later: “I really feel bad for the 2020 kids that put they destiny in another man’s hands. @NCAA needs to fix this BS.”

    Mangham didn’t immediately respond to messages left by The Detroit News on Wednesday.

    Mangham rushed for 441 yards (107 carries) as a true freshman, including 77 yards in his first start against UCLA and 44 yards and two TDs against Nebraska.

    “He’s a great guy, very personable,” said Marvin Ham, Marvin II’s father, of Tucker. “We’re the same exact age and we’re both from Ohio and Coach (Darian) Hagan played with a guy I played in college with, so it was just a good fit for my son.”

    Marvin Ham said he was surprised Tucker left Colorado so suddenly.

    “Still in shock right now,” he said. “They have a great recruiting class (No. 35 nationally, per 247Sports), probably one of the best they’ve ever had, and we were looking for big things. Marvin was with the twos (second string) all last year learning the system, so he’s going to be a big part of the defense this year.”

    Shock also has to be what Colorado receiver Brenden Rice feels. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, signed with Colorado in December.

    Brenden Rice played high school football at Chandler Hamilton in Arizona for former Walled Lake Western veteran coach Mike Zdebski.

    Zdebski, too, was impressed with Tucker.

    “He presents a great program and a great vision because he had Rice sold on how Colorado was the place to go,” Zdebski said Wednesday. “He’s a very personable guy. He’s been in the building (Chandler Hamilton) a few times and he’s energetic, he’s very positive and very approachable.”

