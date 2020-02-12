Michigan State’s search for a football coach could be over.

According to multiple reports, Colorado coach Mel Tucker has agreed on terms to become Michigan State’s 25th head coach, replacing Mark Dantonio, who stepped down last week after 13 seasons leading the Spartans.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Hondo Carpenter of Spartan Nation, Tucker, 48, reached the agreement on Tuesday night, though the contract has yet to be signed since the MSU Board of Trustees must first approve the hire.

Tucker was believed to be one of the coaches interviewed by MSU athletic director Bill Beekman last weekend, but on Sunday Tucker posted a message on Twitter saying he was committed to building the Colorado program.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has agreed to terms to become Michigan State's new head coach, according to multiple reports. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

On Tuesday morning, Tucker went on several Colorado radio stations reiterating his desire to remain with the Buffaloes. He told KOA radio, “It's always flattering when someone shows strong interest in you. I think that shows that we must be doing something right here.”

Contract terms were not though both reports suggested Tucker’s salary of $2.7 million would roughly be doubled.

Tucker has just one season of experience as a head coach, going 5-7 last season at Colorado. The native of Cleveland began his career as a graduate assistant at Michigan State under Nick Saban in 1997-98 when Dantonio was also on the staff.

Tucker was also on the staff at Ohio State in 2003 as the defensive backs coach for Dantonio, who was the defensive coordinator, and head coach Jim Tressel. He then spent one season as the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator when Dantonio left for Cincinnati then made three different stops in the NFL with Cleveland, Jacksonville and Chicago.

He returned to the college game in 2015 and served as associate head coach and defensive backs assistant at Alabama in 2015 under Saban before becoming Georgia’s defensive coordinator from 2016-18 before landing the head coaching job at Colorado.