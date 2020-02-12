New Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker will be introduced at a 6:30 press conference on the East Lansing campus, followed by a VIP reception at 7:30.

The press conference will be aired live on the Big Ten Network, at least until 7 p.m., at which point the network will switch over to the Rutgers-Ohio State men's basketball game.

Mel Tucker (Photo: Young Kwak, AP)

BTN said the entire press conference will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. WJR 760, the flagship station of MSU football and basketball, also will carry the press conference live.

Tucker, 48, will be introduced at the MSU Board of Trustees meeting at 5 p.m., about 20 minutes after his plane from Colorado is scheduled to land in Lansing.

The board is expected to unanimously approve the hire, recommended by athletic director Bill Beekman, who interviewed three candidates as head of the search to replace Mark Dantonio. The other candidates interviewed were Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Terms of Tucker's deal haven't been disclosed, though Tucker is expected to earn in the neighborhood of $5 million per season, more than Dantonio, on a contract that's expected to exceed four years.

