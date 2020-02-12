Meet new MSU coach Mel Tucker
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become Michigan State's next head football coach. The 48-year-old Cleveland native has been head coach at Colorado for the past year.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become Michigan State's next head football coach. The 48-year-old Cleveland native has been head coach at Colorado for the past year.
Mel Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
Mel Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with fans during a school basketball game earlier this year.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with fans during a school basketball game earlier this year.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches his team in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches his team in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, speaks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before the start of a game Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, speaks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before the start of a game Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during a game against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during a game against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates kicker Evan Price after he kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Stanford Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates kicker Evan Price after he kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Stanford Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker works the sideline during a game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker works the sideline during a game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, gestures to his players during a game against Washington State Oct. 19, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, gestures to his players during a game against Washington State Oct. 19, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on in a game against Nebraska Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on in a game against Nebraska Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, celebrates with his players after receiving the Centennial Cup for defeating intrastate rival Colorado State in Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, celebrates with his players after receiving the Centennial Cup for defeating intrastate rival Colorado State in Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker gestures to fans prior to a game against Colorado State.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker gestures to fans prior to a game against Colorado State.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as assistant coach Mel Tucker calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tucker was an assistant at Georgia from 2016-18.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as assistant coach Mel Tucker calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tucker was an assistant at Georgia from 2016-18.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions Dec. 21, 2014, in Chicago. Tucker was defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2013-14.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions Dec. 21, 2014, in Chicago. Tucker was defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2013-14.
Mel Tucker answers a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, after he was named Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach when Jack Del Rio was fired by team owner Wayne Weaver.
Mel Tucker answers a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, after he was named Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach when Jack Del Rio was fired by team owner Wayne Weaver.
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Mel Tucker watches his team against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Mel Tucker watches his team against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Mel Tucker served as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2008 after serving as his hometown team's defensive back coach for three seasons in 2005-07.
Mel Tucker served as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2008 after serving as his hometown team's defensive back coach for three seasons in 2005-07.
    In Mel Tucker, Michigan State is getting a head football coach who shares traits with his predecessor, specifically their amazingly steady demeanor.

    They're also getting one heck of a competitive coach.

    "We were practicing for a bowl game. It's like a day, two days before the game, and we're not in pads," Barry Alvarez, the longtime head football coach at Wisconsin, told The Detroit News on Wednesday. "So, we're doing two-minute drills with no pads, and on a quarterback scramble, Mel lights him up.

    "I wasn't a very happy camper. Then I saw him years later and said, 'Now that you're on the other side of the ball, you're watching and coaching, what do you think you'd do if somebody did that?'"

    Alvarez said Tucker didn't respond, other than to laugh.

    And Alvarez laughed telling the story. That quarterback, by the way: Darrell Bevell, now the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator.

    Tucker, a defensive back from Cleveland, was part of Alvarez's first recruiting class at Wisconsin in 1990. Tucker played three seasons for the Badgers, missing one with a broken leg.

    Tucker saw Wisconsin go from 1-10 his first year, and Alvarez's, to 5-6 his second and 7-4-1 his third and last. The injury cost him the 1993 season, which ended with a Rose Bowl win over UCLA.

    What stood out most about Tucker, according to Alvarez, was his temperament. That holds true today.

    "He was always a very serious guy, always a student of the game. He was a guy that was really into it, you know," Alvarez told The News, shortly after MSU named Tucker its next head coach. 

    Asked if that means Tucker will be considered "boring" in much the same way Dantonio was, Alvarez laughed. "Now, that's a good question."

    Alvarez said he's kept tabs on Tucker, 48, throughout his post-playing years, talking to a number of his bosses or former bosses, like Nick Saban and Jim Tressel.

    He said he paid particularly close attention this season, at Colorado, Tucker's first as a head college coach.

    Tucker also previously was interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a sign that he's widely considered a "leader" on his staffs, Alvarez said.

    The other thing that stands out, and Alvarez isn't the only one to say this: Recruiting.

    "Everyone I talk to, whether it's Jim Tressel or Saban, they talk about how good a recruiter he is," Alvarez said. "He really gets along with players, a great rapport with players."

    Asked if recruiting is the No. 1 skill ADs are looking for — and Alvarez would know, as Wisconsin's AD who has hired three head football coaches for the Badgers — he said, "It really helps. It absolutely has gotta be a priority for them."

    During his Wisconsin career, Tucker had 47 tackles and four pass deflections.

    No play was more impressive than one in particular for Alvarez.

    It was November 1991, and Wisconsin was playing at rival Minnesota. The game was a nailbiter, with the Badgers leading late, 19-16, but the Gophers were driving.

    "It was the last play of the game and they threw a pass to the tight end in the end zone; they were inside the 10," said Alvarez, now 73. "And Mel made a tremendous collision separating the tight end from the football.

    "That was our first Big Ten road victory at Minnesota.

    "He's a great addition to our conference."

    Tucker is taking some heat on social media and at Colorado, where athletic director Rick George called the mood Wednesday among players as "somber."

    Tucker on Saturday tweeted out his commitment to Colorado, after he met with MSU AD Bill Beekman on Friday. That changed Tuesday, when MSU came back with a bigger offer.

    Tucker took that offer to return to MSU, where he began his 24-year coaching career as a graduate assistant under Saban. But Tucker called leaving Colorado a difficult decision. Alvarez gets it.

    "It's hard, because you recruit the kids, you build relationships, you work hard, especially in that first year, to get to know your fans, your donors, people within the university," Alvarez said. "You do all that and then you have a chance to go someplace, maybe a place where you wanted to be if it ever opened up.

    "It's really hard to leave those relationships."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

