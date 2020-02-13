It took just eight days to find Michigan State's new head football coach, and in the end, it was Mel Tucker who emerged as Mark Dantonio's successor.

Tucker, 48, coming from Colorado, was introduced on the East Lansing campus Wednesday night, and The News had you covered from every angle.

Here's our complete coverage of the hire, and the search that led to Tucker.

New Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday. (Photo: Samantha Madar, Special to Detroit News)

Stories

'I felt that pride': Mel Tucker back at Michigan State, 'where it all started for me'

'Welcome home': Mel Tucker was one of three candidates interviewed by MSU

Did Nick Saban play a key role in helping his old school find its next coach?

Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez recalls Mel Tucker knocking Darrell Bevell into next week

Get to know new MSU coach Mel Tucker, recruiting guru and seasoned speed dater

College football insiders say Mel Tucker can excel with Michigan State's resources

MSU strength coach Ken Mannie retires; Ron Burton reportedly to head to Indiana

'It's a business': Metro Detroit players shocked by Mel Tucker's departure from Colorado

MSU's Mark Dantonio once hired Mel Tucker, 'will support him in any way possible'

Michigan State students hope for 'new direction' under football coach Mel Tucker

'Let's get it': Michigan State football players, alums react to hiring of Mel Tucker

Press conference recap: 'Expectations don't change' under MSU's Mel Tucker

Columnists

Wojo: For Spartans, fired-up Tucker arrives at just the right time

Niyo: Michigan State pays the price to find its football coach

Howes: Michigan State's chaotic search for football coach reminds who's in charge

Trieu: New Michigan State coach Mel Tucker established as 'terrific recruiter'

Podcasts

Green Room podcast: 24 hours later, all’s well at MSU with Mel Tucker hire

Green Room podcast: Spartans back to drawing board after Luke Fickell fallout

Green Room podcast: The day after Mark Dantonio abruptly steps down

Photos

Meet new MSU coach Mel Tucker

Mark Dantonio's Michigan State career comes to an abrupt end

Video

Mel Tucker makes his first comments as MSU head football coach