"Football has given me everything I have," said Mel Tucker, after being introduced as Michigan State's next football coach

When Michigan State president Samuel L. Stanley mentioned former football coach Mark Dantonio, the crowd gathered inside Breslin Center erupted in applause.

Dantonio was not there to embrace the adulation for a man who had a 13-year run that included multiple Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl win, a winning record over rival Michigan and a College Football Playoff appearance.

During new coach Mel Tucker's introductory press conference — which actually doubled as a pep rally, with the band and cheerleaders — Dantonio was not in attendance, fueling theories that he might not have been happy with MSU's choice to succeed him. Others simply thought Dantonio didn't want to overshadow Tucker's big moment.

Well, MSU now has issued an official reason for Dantonio's absence Wednesday night.

"Coach Dantonio was out of town, and not able to attend," said Emily Guerrant, a spokesperson for the university, in response to a question from The Detroit News.

She didn't elaborate whether he was on vacation or university business; he has taken a job to stay on in an as-yet undefined role in the MSU athletic department.

That said, after a seemingly slow start to the coaching search, the eventual hiring did come together quickly in the end. University brass met Monday night to discuss the status of the search process, Tucker was offered the contract late Monday night and negotiations continued Tuesday until he accepted, and a presser was held Wednesday.

Dantonio, who shockingly retired early last week on the eve of National Signing Day, has a history of working with Tucker. They were on Nick Saban's staff in the late 1990s, Tucker in his first job as a graduate assistant.

When Dantonio moved to Ohio State to be the defensive coordinator in the early 2000s, he hired Tucker to coach the secondary. They worked together for the three years Dantonio was there, and Tucker became co-defensive coordinator the year after.

Tucker briefly talked about Dantonio on Wednesday, during the press conference, calling him "obviously one of those great mentors that I've learned a lot from."

"He's helped shape some of my football philosophies and things like that," Tucker said.  "So I've always considered him a friend and just a tremendous football coach and an outstanding person. So I'm looking forward to reconnecting with him."

After the press conference, Tucker said he hadn't spoken to Dantonio since he accepted the job Tuesday night.

Tucker was one of three candidates interviewed, including Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, a good Dantonio friend, and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Tucker was the only man offered the job, though Fickell turned down the overtures before athletic director Bill Beekman got Board of Trustees approval to make any offer.

At Wednesday night's press conference, Stanley spoke first, followed by board president Dianne Byrum, Beekman, football player Antjuan Simmons, men's basketball coach Tom Izzo — the unofficial ambassador for MSU, given his legendary coaching status, and his public-speaking chops — Tucker's wife JoEllyn, and then Tucker himself.

Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker arrives at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University for a press conference announcing his hiring as the head football coach, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker arrives at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University for a press conference announcing his hiring as the head football coach, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker arrives for his press conference at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night.
Mel Tucker arrives for his press conference at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night.
Mel Tucker gets a hug from his wife JoEllyn after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker gets a hug from his wife JoEllyn after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the Spartans' new head football coach.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the Spartans' new head football coach.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
New MSU football coach Mel Tucker stands with (from left) his wife JoEllyn and sons Joseph and Christian.
New MSU football coach Mel Tucker stands with (from left) his wife JoEllyn and sons Joseph and Christian.
Michigan State University Athletic Director Bill Beekman speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for MSU at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Michigan State University Athletic Director Bill Beekman speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for MSU at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
(From left) MSU president Samuel Stanley, Chair of the Board of Trustees Dianne Byrum, head basketball coach Tom Izzo, and his wife Lupe listen as Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
(From left) MSU president Samuel Stanley, Chair of the Board of Trustees Dianne Byrum, head basketball coach Tom Izzo, and his wife Lupe listen as Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
MSU senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University, at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
MSU senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University, at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media and assembled guests after being introduced as the Michigan State Spartans' new head football coach.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media and assembled guests after being introduced as the Michigan State Spartans' new head football coach.
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo, left, and athletic director Bill Beekman arrive for a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo, left, and athletic director Bill Beekman arrive for a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker, right, sits with his sons (from left) Joseph and Christian, and his wife Jo-Ellyn before being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University
Mel Tucker, right, sits with his sons (from left) Joseph and Christian, and his wife Jo-Ellyn before being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University
Samuel Stanley, president of Michigan State University arrives for a press conference for Mel Tucker to be introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Samuel Stanley, president of Michigan State University arrives for a press conference for Mel Tucker to be introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker and his wife and sons face the MSU Board of Trustees and university president Samuel Stanley (center) during a special meeting Wednesday.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker and his wife and sons face the MSU Board of Trustees and university president Samuel Stanley (center) during a special meeting Wednesday.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Video boards display a welcome to Mel Tucker at the Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. Tucker will be announced as the next head football coach at a press conference at Breslin later today.
Video boards display a welcome to Mel Tucker at the Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. Tucker will be announced as the next head football coach at a press conference at Breslin later today.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become Michigan State's next head football coach. The 48-year-old Cleveland native has been head coach at Colorado for the past year.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become Michigan State's next head football coach. The 48-year-old Cleveland native has been head coach at Colorado for the past year.
Mel Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
Mel Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with fans during a school basketball game earlier this year.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with fans during a school basketball game earlier this year.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches his team in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches his team in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, speaks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before the start of a game Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, speaks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before the start of a game Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during a game against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during a game against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates kicker Evan Price after he kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Stanford Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates kicker Evan Price after he kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Stanford Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker works the sideline during a game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker works the sideline during a game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, gestures to his players during a game against Washington State Oct. 19, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, gestures to his players during a game against Washington State Oct. 19, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on in a game against Nebraska Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on in a game against Nebraska Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, celebrates with his players after receiving the Centennial Cup for defeating intrastate rival Colorado State in Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, celebrates with his players after receiving the Centennial Cup for defeating intrastate rival Colorado State in Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker gestures to fans prior to a game against Colorado State.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker gestures to fans prior to a game against Colorado State.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as assistant coach Mel Tucker calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tucker was an assistant at Georgia from 2016-18.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as assistant coach Mel Tucker calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tucker was an assistant at Georgia from 2016-18.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions Dec. 21, 2014, in Chicago. Tucker was defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2013-14.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions Dec. 21, 2014, in Chicago. Tucker was defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2013-14.
Mel Tucker answers a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, after he was named Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach when Jack Del Rio was fired by team owner Wayne Weaver.
Mel Tucker answers a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, after he was named Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach when Jack Del Rio was fired by team owner Wayne Weaver.
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Mel Tucker watches his team against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Mel Tucker watches his team against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Mel Tucker served as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2008 after serving as his hometown team's defensive back coach for three seasons in 2005-07.
Mel Tucker served as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2008 after serving as his hometown team's defensive back coach for three seasons in 2005-07. Mark Duncan, AP
    Dantonio issued a statement earlier in the day, 

    "Mel is charismatic, brings good energy, and is a very forward thinker," Dantonio said in the university-issued statement announcing the hiring of Tucker. "He's also an outstanding recruiter who connects with his players, but also holds them accountable. He's from the Midwest and has a Spartan background with knowledge of the Big Ten.

    "I'm extremely excited for Mel and his family. I'm looking to support him in any way possible. Go Green!"

    Dantonio, 63, was on a long-term rollover contract that paid him more than $4 million a year. Tucker, 48, has received a long-term contract that will pay him more than $5 million a year, and significantly increases MSU's salary pool for assistant coaches.

    Tucker was approved as the next coach in a unanimous, 7-0 vote by the Board of Trustees. Board member Renee Knake was absent.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

