Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 10, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 10, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Maryland (19-4, 9-3) – The Terrapins are starting to take control of the conference after another impressive week that included a win at home over Rutgers followed by knocking off Illinois on the road. The Terps haven’t lost since the middle of January and now get a tuneup at home this week against Nebraska before heading to East Lansing on Saturday for a matchup with Michigan State that could knock the Spartans from the race. Last week: 3.
1. Maryland (19-4, 9-3) – The Terrapins are starting to take control of the conference after another impressive week that included a win at home over Rutgers followed by knocking off Illinois on the road. The Terps haven’t lost since the middle of January and now get a tuneup at home this week against Nebraska before heading to East Lansing on Saturday for a matchup with Michigan State that could knock the Spartans from the race. Last week: 3. Julio Cortez, Associzted Press
Fullscreen
2. Penn State (18-5, 8-4) – Remember that three-game skid that started back in early January? It’s OK if you don’t because the Nittany Lions have been rolling since. The past week began with a win at Michigan State, the second ever for Penn State, and was capped with a win at home over Minnesota. The Nittany Lions now have won six in a row as they keep the heat on the first-place Terps. Last week: 5.
2. Penn State (18-5, 8-4) – Remember that three-game skid that started back in early January? It’s OK if you don’t because the Nittany Lions have been rolling since. The past week began with a win at Michigan State, the second ever for Penn State, and was capped with a win at home over Minnesota. The Nittany Lions now have won six in a row as they keep the heat on the first-place Terps. Last week: 5. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) – The Fighting Illini are facing their first bit of adversity in quite a while as a seven-game winning streak has been halted by two straight defeats. The latest was a crippling blow in the chase for the Big Ten title as the Illini lost at home to Maryland. Now Illinois gets set to host a desperate Michigan State team on Tuesday before heading to Rutgers over the weekend as they fight stay in the hunt. Last week: 1.
3. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) – The Fighting Illini are facing their first bit of adversity in quite a while as a seven-game winning streak has been halted by two straight defeats. The latest was a crippling blow in the chase for the Big Ten title as the Illini lost at home to Maryland. Now Illinois gets set to host a desperate Michigan State team on Tuesday before heading to Rutgers over the weekend as they fight stay in the hunt. Last week: 1. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Iowa (17-7, 8-5) – The Hawkeyes got blitzed early in the week at Purdue and likely took that game film and chucked it in the garbage. Nothing went right that night, but the Hawkeyes responded by taking care of business against Nebraska. A tough week is in store, though, as the Hawkeyes hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota in a pair of winnable games that could determines whether they’ll remain among the contenders. Last week: 4.
4. Iowa (17-7, 8-5) – The Hawkeyes got blitzed early in the week at Purdue and likely took that game film and chucked it in the garbage. Nothing went right that night, but the Hawkeyes responded by taking care of business against Nebraska. A tough week is in store, though, as the Hawkeyes hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota in a pair of winnable games that could determines whether they’ll remain among the contenders. Last week: 4. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) – Things have started to slide off the rails a bit for the Spartans as they have now lost three in a row after getting beat at home by Penn State followed by a loss at Michigan. The offense continues to be mostly a one-man show led by Cassius Winston, and now the suddenly struggling defense will have to respond as MSU faces a critical week with a trip to Illinois on Tuesday followed by a home date with Maryland. Last week: 2.
5. Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) – Things have started to slide off the rails a bit for the Spartans as they have now lost three in a row after getting beat at home by Penn State followed by a loss at Michigan. The offense continues to be mostly a one-man show led by Cassius Winston, and now the suddenly struggling defense will have to respond as MSU faces a critical week with a trip to Illinois on Tuesday followed by a home date with Maryland. Last week: 2. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Rutgers (17-7, 8-5) – The Scarlet Knights avoided disaster on Sunday night when they erased a double-digit, second-half deficit at home against Northwestern to pull out a win in overtime. A home loss is bad, but it would have been worse coming against one-win Northwestern, especially after the early-week loss at Maryland. Now Rutgers gets a chance to fully rebound at Ohio State and home against Illinois. Last week: 6.
6. Rutgers (17-7, 8-5) – The Scarlet Knights avoided disaster on Sunday night when they erased a double-digit, second-half deficit at home against Northwestern to pull out a win in overtime. A home loss is bad, but it would have been worse coming against one-win Northwestern, especially after the early-week loss at Maryland. Now Rutgers gets a chance to fully rebound at Ohio State and home against Illinois. Last week: 6. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Purdue (14-10, 7-6) – The Boilermakers continue to be all over the map this season and just capped a pretty impressive week. It began when they scored 104 points in a blowout win at home over Iowa and was finished off by spoiling Bobby Knight’s return to Indiana with a decisive road win. Penn State comes to town early in the week, followed by a trip to Ohio State as the Boilermakers try to shore up their NCAA resume. Last week: 11.
7. Purdue (14-10, 7-6) – The Boilermakers continue to be all over the map this season and just capped a pretty impressive week. It began when they scored 104 points in a blowout win at home over Iowa and was finished off by spoiling Bobby Knight’s return to Indiana with a decisive road win. Penn State comes to town early in the week, followed by a trip to Ohio State as the Boilermakers try to shore up their NCAA resume. Last week: 11. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Michigan (14-9, 5-7) – The Wolverines got a much-needed win at home over Michigan State for their third win in the last four games, the only setback a loss at home to Ohio State, the third straight home loss at the time. The Wolverines will need to replicate the effort they got against MSU to strengthen the NCAA resume. Getting Isaiah Livers back helps, as a favorable week awaits with Northwestern and Indiana coming up. Last week: 8.
8. Michigan (14-9, 5-7) – The Wolverines got a much-needed win at home over Michigan State for their third win in the last four games, the only setback a loss at home to Ohio State, the third straight home loss at the time. The Wolverines will need to replicate the effort they got against MSU to strengthen the NCAA resume. Getting Isaiah Livers back helps, as a favorable week awaits with Northwestern and Indiana coming up. Last week: 8. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
9. Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6) – Finding consistency has been difficult for the Badgers, but they’ve now won two of their last three after trouncing Ohio State at home to bounce back from an ugly loss at Minnesota. They haven’t won two in a row since mid-January, but they’ll have a good shot with only a trip to Nebraska coming up this week. Last week: 7.
9. Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6) – Finding consistency has been difficult for the Badgers, but they’ve now won two of their last three after trouncing Ohio State at home to bounce back from an ugly loss at Minnesota. They haven’t won two in a row since mid-January, but they’ll have a good shot with only a trip to Nebraska coming up this week. Last week: 7. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Ohio State (15-8, 5-7) – The Buckeyes had found a bit of a resurgence, winning at Michigan early in the week for their third straight victory. However, they got blown out at Wisconsin on Sunday and now get set for a pair of home games with Rutgers and Purdue this week as they fight to remain in the NCAA Tournament conversation. Last week: 9.
10. Ohio State (15-8, 5-7) – The Buckeyes had found a bit of a resurgence, winning at Michigan early in the week for their third straight victory. However, they got blown out at Wisconsin on Sunday and now get set for a pair of home games with Rutgers and Purdue this week as they fight to remain in the NCAA Tournament conversation. Last week: 9. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
11. Minnesota (12-11, 6-7) – The frustration continues for the Golden Gophers, a team that seems to be in every game it plays but just can’t seem to get on a run and put together a string of victories. They won impressively at home against Wisconsin before falling short at Penn State, missing out on a chance at a huge road win. They’ll the week off before hosting Iowa on Sunday as they look to bounce back. Last week: 12.
11. Minnesota (12-11, 6-7) – The frustration continues for the Golden Gophers, a team that seems to be in every game it plays but just can’t seem to get on a run and put together a string of victories. They won impressively at home against Wisconsin before falling short at Penn State, missing out on a chance at a huge road win. They’ll the week off before hosting Iowa on Sunday as they look to bounce back. Last week: 12. Hannah Foslien, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Indiana (15-8, 5-7) – Things were going well for most of January for the Hoosiers, but reality has started to set in as they’ve now lost four in a row, capped by getting wiped out at home by rival Purdue on the same day Bobby Knight made his return to Assembly Hall. It was a gut-punch of a loss on an otherwise festive day, and now the Hoosiers face a week that includes a visit from Iowa and a trip to Michigan. Last week: 10.
12. Indiana (15-8, 5-7) – Things were going well for most of January for the Hoosiers, but reality has started to set in as they’ve now lost four in a row, capped by getting wiped out at home by rival Purdue on the same day Bobby Knight made his return to Assembly Hall. It was a gut-punch of a loss on an otherwise festive day, and now the Hoosiers face a week that includes a visit from Iowa and a trip to Michigan. Last week: 10. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (6-16, 1-11) – The Wildcats continue to come close, but they just can’t seem to get that second conference victory. They had Rutgers down 15 Sunday in Piscataway, but still managed to allow a huge late run by the Scarlet Knights and lose in overtime. It’s life with a young team, but the frustration must be mounting as Michigan and Penn State are up next. Last week: 14.
13. Northwestern (6-16, 1-11) – The Wildcats continue to come close, but they just can’t seem to get that second conference victory. They had Rutgers down 15 Sunday in Piscataway, but still managed to allow a huge late run by the Scarlet Knights and lose in overtime. It’s life with a young team, but the frustration must be mounting as Michigan and Penn State are up next. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Nebraska (7-16, 2-10) – The losing streak has hit eight for the Cornhuskers after getting blown out Saturday at Iowa. There doesn’t seem to be much hope for another win anytime soon as the Huskers are getting run off the floor on a fairly regular basis, a three-point loss at Rutgers a couple of weeks ago the only real sign of life coming out of Lincoln. Last week: 13.
14. Nebraska (7-16, 2-10) – The losing streak has hit eight for the Cornhuskers after getting blown out Saturday at Iowa. There doesn’t seem to be much hope for another win anytime soon as the Huskers are getting run off the floor on a fairly regular basis, a three-point loss at Rutgers a couple of weeks ago the only real sign of life coming out of Lincoln. Last week: 13. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing – There have been plenty of big games over the years at the Breslin Center and Saturday’s matchup with No. 9 Maryland certainly qualifies as that.

    It would be big if it was simply about the fact Michigan State enters with some momentum for the first time in a couple weeks after winning at Illinois on Tuesday, with a chance to pull within a half-game of the first-place Terrapins with a victory on Saturday.

    But add in everything around it and the buzz will be heard well before tip-off.

    ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcasting from the arena for the sixth time – the most of any Big Ten team – beginning at 11 a.m. and will have plenty of high-profile guests, including new football coach Mel Tucker. It also happens to be the 20th anniversary celebration of the 2000 national championship team and standout recruit Emoni Bates will be on hand.

    Needless to say, there’s a lot going on, but Tom Izzo’s focus will be locked solely on his team.

    “We’ve got a lot of things happening this weekend and they're excited about it, too,” Izzo said. “You’ve got a big game with one of the best teams coming here, so that's exciting. … But one of the things I'm going to talk about is handling the emotions of things and we’ve got experience at it. I believe in talking about the elephant that's in the room instead of hiding behind that, so I'm going to talk about that, even with the guys coming back.

    “Hopefully it's a festive weekend for them. It's a work weekend for me, and hopefully for my team being able to separate the two will tell the maturity level. I know Cash (Cassius Winston) and X (Xavier Tillman) and Arnie (Kyle Ahrens) will handle it, but I’ve got a lot of guys wearing diapers that might not handle it as well.”

    The bells and whistles surrounding the game make for a fun day, but when it comes down to it, this is simply another game the Spartans (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) must win if they expect to remain in the hunt for the Big Ten championship.

    Michigan State currently sits two games behind Maryland (20-4, 10-3) in the loss column, but with two games left to play against the Terrapins, there’s time to make up ground. The Spartans put themselves in a hole with their three-game skid, but with the win over Illinois, they feel like things are coming together.

    “It’s huge for us to just play the best the best basketball we can,” sophomore Aaron Henry said. “Obviously, Maryland's a great team. It’s a huge opponent, a huge game, a lot of hype around it. We want to play Michigan State basketball and focus on us and everything that we need to do. I just feel like if we do those things right we have a high chance of winning.”

    Confidence and momentum matters, too, and as much as Michigan State was kicking itself for watching a 20-point second-half lead disappear at Illinois, there were positives to take from finding a way to win a game in the final minutes. It’s something the Spartans haven’t done often this season but managed to do when Tillman’s put-back dunk of Winston’s running shot off the backboard clinched the victory.

    “That was the first time in a while where in the final minutes we made winning plays,” Winston said. “We made the winning shot. We got a rebound here, got a stop there, you know, things that you need. We made those plays and you can learn a lot from that. You don’t want to give up a lead like that, but you're not gonna learn a lot winning 20-point games all the time either. We found a way to dig deep and win a basketball game and that's huge.”

    Added Izzo, “I didn't like winning it by one at the end, but we played well throughout. They hit 16 free throws in a row but we guarded well. We didn't defend without fouling as much at the end, but it was really good. And then to go down at a place like that and come back says a little bit about your character. So we're going to try to build on it but we would like to get a lead and learn how to make the lead bigger. That's kind of what the goal will be.”

    Doing so against Maryland won’t be easy.

    The Terrapins have won seven in a row while two players are in the top 10 in scoring in the Big Ten. Senior guard Anthony Cowan is averaging 16.3 points a game while sophomore Jalen Smith is scoring 15.1 points and grabbing 10.2 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range in conference games.

    “Smith’s strength is he can get inside but he’s their best 3-point shooter by far,” Izzo said. “And then they’ve got Cowan, who's been a great player and a four-year guy who knows what he's doing. It’s another great matchup for our guy Cassius and then the rest of their team is like Illinois. They’re a little smaller but all very athletic with a lot of guys that can get to the rack, a lot of guys that can shoot the ball.

    “But it will be our best against their best as far as Xavier against Smith and Cassius against Cowan. Let the fun begin.”

    No. 9 Maryland at Michigan State

    Tip-off: 6 p.m. Saturday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

    TV/radio: ESPN/WJR 760

    Records: Maryland 20-4, 10-3 Big Ten; Michigan State 17-8, 9-5

    Outlook: Michigan State has won six of the last seven in the series. … Two-time All-Big Ten selection Anthony Cowan leads Maryland with 16.3 points per game while averaging 4.6 assists. Sophomore Jalen Smith averages 15.1 points and 10.2 rebounds. He’s fifth nationally in double-doubles with 15 and is third in the conference in blocked shots, averaging 2.3 per game.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE