Meet new MSU coach Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker arrives at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University for a press conference announcing his hiring as the head football coach, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker arrives at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University for a press conference announcing his hiring as the head football coach, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker arrives for his press conference at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night.
Mel Tucker arrives for his press conference at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night.
Mel Tucker gets a hug from his wife JoEllyn after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker gets a hug from his wife JoEllyn after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the Spartans' new head football coach.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the Spartans' new head football coach.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
New MSU football coach Mel Tucker stands with (from left) his wife JoEllyn and sons Joseph and Christian.
New MSU football coach Mel Tucker stands with (from left) his wife JoEllyn and sons Joseph and Christian.
Michigan State University Athletic Director Bill Beekman speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for MSU at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Michigan State University Athletic Director Bill Beekman speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for MSU at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
(From left) MSU president Samuel Stanley, Chair of the Board of Trustees Dianne Byrum, head basketball coach Tom Izzo, and his wife Lupe listen as Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
(From left) MSU president Samuel Stanley, Chair of the Board of Trustees Dianne Byrum, head basketball coach Tom Izzo, and his wife Lupe listen as Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
MSU senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University, at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
MSU senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University, at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media and assembled guests after being introduced as the Michigan State Spartans' new head football coach.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media and assembled guests after being introduced as the Michigan State Spartans' new head football coach.
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo, left, and athletic director Bill Beekman arrive for a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo, left, and athletic director Bill Beekman arrive for a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker, right, sits with his sons (from left) Joseph and Christian, and his wife Jo-Ellyn before being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University
Mel Tucker, right, sits with his sons (from left) Joseph and Christian, and his wife Jo-Ellyn before being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University
Samuel Stanley, president of Michigan State University arrives for a press conference for Mel Tucker to be introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Samuel Stanley, president of Michigan State University arrives for a press conference for Mel Tucker to be introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker and his wife and sons face the MSU Board of Trustees and university president Samuel Stanley (center) during a special meeting Wednesday.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker and his wife and sons face the MSU Board of Trustees and university president Samuel Stanley (center) during a special meeting Wednesday.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Video boards display a welcome to Mel Tucker at the Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. Tucker will be announced as the next head football coach at a press conference at Breslin later today.
Video boards display a welcome to Mel Tucker at the Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. Tucker will be announced as the next head football coach at a press conference at Breslin later today.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become Michigan State's next head football coach. The 48-year-old Cleveland native has been head coach at Colorado for the past year.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become Michigan State's next head football coach. The 48-year-old Cleveland native has been head coach at Colorado for the past year.
Mel Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
Mel Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with fans during a school basketball game earlier this year.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with fans during a school basketball game earlier this year.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches his team in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches his team in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, speaks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before the start of a game Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, speaks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before the start of a game Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during a game against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during a game against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates kicker Evan Price after he kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Stanford Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates kicker Evan Price after he kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Stanford Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker works the sideline during a game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker works the sideline during a game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, gestures to his players during a game against Washington State Oct. 19, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, gestures to his players during a game against Washington State Oct. 19, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on in a game against Nebraska Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on in a game against Nebraska Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, celebrates with his players after receiving the Centennial Cup for defeating intrastate rival Colorado State in Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, celebrates with his players after receiving the Centennial Cup for defeating intrastate rival Colorado State in Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker gestures to fans prior to a game against Colorado State.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker gestures to fans prior to a game against Colorado State.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as assistant coach Mel Tucker calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tucker was an assistant at Georgia from 2016-18.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as assistant coach Mel Tucker calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tucker was an assistant at Georgia from 2016-18.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions Dec. 21, 2014, in Chicago. Tucker was defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2013-14.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions Dec. 21, 2014, in Chicago. Tucker was defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2013-14.
Mel Tucker answers a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, after he was named Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach when Jack Del Rio was fired by team owner Wayne Weaver.
Mel Tucker answers a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, after he was named Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach when Jack Del Rio was fired by team owner Wayne Weaver.
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Mel Tucker watches his team against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Mel Tucker watches his team against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Mel Tucker served as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2008 after serving as his hometown team's defensive back coach for three seasons in 2005-07.
Mel Tucker served as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2008 after serving as his hometown team's defensive back coach for three seasons in 2005-07.
    East Lansing — Just a day into his new job as Michigan State’s football coach, Mel Tucker made a bold move by trying lure Vince Marrow away from Kentucky.

    Reports said Tucker offered the Wildcats’ tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator in the neighborhood of $1 million. On Friday afternoon, however, after Kentucky reportedly upped Marrow’s salary, the longtime assistant coach credited with being one of college football’s best recruiters announced he was staying at Kentucky.

    “I’m staying home!” Marrow said in a post on Twitter. “Thank you for all of the love and support. … This is a special place and we have #UnfinishedBusiness.”

    In the post, Marrow also thanked Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, athletic director Mitch Barnhart and Kentucky president Eli Capilouto.

    While Tucker and Marrow had never worked together, they reportedly have been close friends for years. It led Tucker to push hard to make Marrow his first hire after taking the job on Wednesday, replacing Mark Dantonio who stepped down after 13 seasons leading the Spartans.

    Marrow is an Ohio native that is regarded as one of the best in the country when it comes to landing players. He’s helped Kentucky win recruiting battles for a handful of Midwestern players over the likes of Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State.

    Kentucky plucked three Detroit News Blue Chip players out of Michigan and Michigan State’s backyard in the 2020 class — No. 1 Justin Rogers, a two-way lineman from Oak Park; No. 10 Deon Buford, an offensive lineman from Detroit King; and No. 21 Earnest Sanders, a receiver from Flint Beecher.

    With an assistant salary pool of around $6 million, it gave Michigan State the flexibility to make a run at Marrow. And considering the lack of momentum in recruiting — Mark Dantonio’s final class was ranked No. 42 in the nation by 247Sports.com — it would have been one of Tucker’s most important hires.

    Marrow has been at Kentucky since 2013, but has also had college coaching stops at Toledo (tight ends coach, 2008) and Nebraska (tight ends, 2011-12). He's also coached in NFL Europe with Berlin and Rhein, from 2005-07.

    As for the rest of Tucker’s staff, there has been very little news relative to members of his Colorado staff who might join him in East Lansing as well as members of Dantonio’s staff that might be held over.

    Of the 10 Michigan State assistants from last season, it appears three have already moved on. Assistant defensive backs coach Terrence Samuel, who excelled as wide receivers coach before the offseason coaching shuffle of 2019, has reportedly taken the wide receivers job at UNLV. Defensive tackles coach Ron Burton has also reportedly taken the defensive line job at Indiana while offensive line coach Jim Bollman changed his Twitter bio to “Retired college and NFL football coach.”

    That leaves the status of seven more assistants up in the air. Included in that group is assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, defensive ends coach Chuck Bullough, defensive backs coach Paul Haynes, wide receivers coach Don Treadwell, tight ends coach Mark Staten, quarterbacks coach Dave Warner and offensive coordinator Brad Salem.

    In addition to on-field coaches, at least two others in the program are moving on. Longtime strength and conditioning coach Ken Mannie announced on Thursday he was retiring while assistant athletic director and director of football operations Tim Allen indicated his departure on Twitter, saying “It was a GREAT run with some wonderful people — Players/Coaches and Staff.”

    Allen singled out Dantonio, Warner, Samuel, Salem, Staten, Burton and Tressel in the post.

    After his introductory news conference on Wednesday, Tucker talked about the timeline for filling out his staff and the types of coaches he would target.

    “The sooner the better,” Tucker said. “But we’re going to be thorough. We are going to be very intentional and make sure we dot all our I’s and cross all our T's. But there’s no shortage of qualified individuals, great teachers, coaches and mentors, developers, recruiters.

    “I told the players, I can't guarantee that I'm going to bring in every guru or some football genius. We want to bring in, first and foremost, coaches with tremendous character that are great role models for our players, family guys that care about young men; that are going to treat our young men as their own children, their own family. That's a big part of what we'll be doing in the next few days and I can assure you, there's no shortage of great coaches out there who want to be here with me and these young men.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE