Meet new MSU coach Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mel Tucker arrives at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University for a press conference announcing his hiring as the head football coach, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker arrives at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University for a press conference announcing his hiring as the head football coach, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mel Tucker arrives for his press conference at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night.
Mel Tucker arrives for his press conference at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mel Tucker gets a hug from his wife JoEllyn after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker gets a hug from his wife JoEllyn after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the Spartans' new head football coach.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the Spartans' new head football coach. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) David Guralnick, The Detroit News
New MSU football coach Mel Tucker stands with (from left) his wife JoEllyn and sons Joseph and Christian.
New MSU football coach Mel Tucker stands with (from left) his wife JoEllyn and sons Joseph and Christian. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan State University Athletic Director Bill Beekman speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for MSU at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Michigan State University Athletic Director Bill Beekman speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for MSU at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
(From left) MSU president Samuel Stanley, Chair of the Board of Trustees Dianne Byrum, head basketball coach Tom Izzo, and his wife Lupe listen as Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
(From left) MSU president Samuel Stanley, Chair of the Board of Trustees Dianne Byrum, head basketball coach Tom Izzo, and his wife Lupe listen as Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
MSU senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University, at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
MSU senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University, at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mel Tucker speaks to the media and assembled guests after being introduced as the Michigan State Spartans' new head football coach.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media and assembled guests after being introduced as the Michigan State Spartans' new head football coach. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo, left, and athletic director Bill Beekman arrive for a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo, left, and athletic director Bill Beekman arrive for a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mel Tucker, right, sits with his sons (from left) Joseph and Christian, and his wife Jo-Ellyn before being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University
Mel Tucker, right, sits with his sons (from left) Joseph and Christian, and his wife Jo-Ellyn before being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Samuel Stanley, president of Michigan State University arrives for a press conference for Mel Tucker to be introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Samuel Stanley, president of Michigan State University arrives for a press conference for Mel Tucker to be introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting Samantha Madar, Special to Detroit News
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Samantha Madar, Special to Detroit News
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker and his wife and sons face the MSU Board of Trustees and university president Samuel Stanley (center) during a special meeting Wednesday.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker and his wife and sons face the MSU Board of Trustees and university president Samuel Stanley (center) during a special meeting Wednesday. Samantha Madar, Special to Detroit News
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Samantha Madar, Special to Detroit News
Video boards display a welcome to Mel Tucker at the Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. Tucker will be announced as the next head football coach at a press conference at Breslin later today.
Video boards display a welcome to Mel Tucker at the Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. Tucker will be announced as the next head football coach at a press conference at Breslin later today. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become Michigan State's next head football coach. The 48-year-old Cleveland native has been head coach at Colorado for the past year.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become Michigan State's next head football coach. The 48-year-old Cleveland native has been head coach at Colorado for the past year. David Zalubowski, AP
Mel Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
Mel Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with fans during a school basketball game earlier this year.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with fans during a school basketball game earlier this year. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches his team in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches his team in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer, AP
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, speaks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before the start of a game Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, speaks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before the start of a game Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer, AP
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during a game against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during a game against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019. Kelvin Kuo, AP
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates kicker Evan Price after he kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Stanford Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates kicker Evan Price after he kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Stanford Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker works the sideline during a game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker works the sideline during a game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, gestures to his players during a game against Washington State Oct. 19, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, gestures to his players during a game against Washington State Oct. 19, 2019. Young Kwak, AP
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on in a game against Nebraska Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on in a game against Nebraska Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, celebrates with his players after receiving the Centennial Cup for defeating intrastate rival Colorado State in Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, celebrates with his players after receiving the Centennial Cup for defeating intrastate rival Colorado State in Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker gestures to fans prior to a game against Colorado State.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker gestures to fans prior to a game against Colorado State. David Zalubowski, AP
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as assistant coach Mel Tucker calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tucker was an assistant at Georgia from 2016-18.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as assistant coach Mel Tucker calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tucker was an assistant at Georgia from 2016-18. Wade Payne, AP
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions Dec. 21, 2014, in Chicago. Tucker was defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2013-14.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions Dec. 21, 2014, in Chicago. Tucker was defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2013-14. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Mel Tucker answers a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, after he was named Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach when Jack Del Rio was fired by team owner Wayne Weaver.
Mel Tucker answers a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, after he was named Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach when Jack Del Rio was fired by team owner Wayne Weaver. Rick Wilson, AP
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Mel Tucker watches his team against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Mel Tucker watches his team against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Mel Tucker served as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2008 after serving as his hometown team's defensive back coach for three seasons in 2005-07.
Mel Tucker served as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2008 after serving as his hometown team's defensive back coach for three seasons in 2005-07. Mark Duncan, AP
    East Lansing — When Mark Dantonio arrived at Michigan State, he made it clear that beating Michigan was a priority.

    On Friday, Dantonio’s successor, Mel Tucker, echoed that belief, reminding everyone that the Michigan-Michigan State game is no ordinary affair.

    “The Michigan game is not just another game,” Tucker said on “The Drive With Jack,” an online radio show with longtime Lansing journalist Jack Ebling. “That’s something that we embrace. I don’t believe in downplaying expectations — that’s useless. It is what it is.”

    Dantonio had his share of success against Michigan, going 8-5 against the Wolverines, including seven victories in eight seasons from 2008-15. It was after Dantonio’s first game against Michigan — a 28-24 loss in 2006 — that Michigan running back Mike Hart called Michigan State his “little brother,” helping spark the intensity in the rivalry.

    That intensity is something Tucker embraces, having spent the first two years of his coaching career at Michigan State as a graduate assistant in 1997-98 while building up a healthy distaste for Michigan as an assistant at Ohio State from 2001-04.

    “There’s rivalry games that are different than other games,” Tucker said. “You can say that a game is a game, and they’re all the same, we want to win every game but, hey, let’s be honest, Michigan State-Michigan is different. And I understand that.”

    Dantonio helped Michigan State shift the momentum in the rivalry by building off the perceived lack of respect the Spartans felt they received from their rivals down the road. Tucker, it sounds like, is on the same path.

    “I feel like we’ve got something to prove, there’s no doubt about that,” Tucker said. “We’ve got a chip on our shoulders. … (Fans) are gonna see is a brand of football they can be proud of. We gotta look on the field and say, ‘Those guys are playing hard, they care, they’re all-in.’ It’s one thing to play the game for what the game can do for you, but it’s another thing to play the game because you love it. That’s the way the game is supposed to be played.”

    Tucker was also asked in the interview about the legendary head coaches he’s worked with. He was on staff with Dantonio at Michigan State in 1997-98 and again at Ohio State from 2001-03.

    “Coach Dantonio is very highly competitive, ultra-competitive, a hard worker and very loyal,” Tucker said. “He was a good teacher. He’s a family man. He cared about his players, he cared about the coaches, and he was always looking to help. That was the thing, he was always looking to help any way he could, whoever he could, and he was just a pleasure to work with.”

    Tucker was part of Jim Tressel’s staff at Ohio State from 2001-04, a stretch that included a national championship.

    “Coach Tress, he’s a very special man,” Tucker said. “I was very privileged and blessed to be able to work with him. He would talk to us about being servant leaders. We were there at Ohio State to serve that state and that university and that university community. And that was our purpose. He taught us that and we bought into it, and that’s been part of my philosophy and what I’ve believed in ever since then.”

    Tucker twice worked with Nick Saban, in 2000 as defensive backs coach at LSU and again in 2015 as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach at Alabama.

    “Coach Saban taught me everything,” Tucker said. “Coach Saban gave me my start and helped lay the foundation for me in terms of football philosophy for offense, defense and special teams, strength and conditioning, recruiting was really big. I tried to soak it all in.”

    And Tucker played for Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin.

    “He always talked to us about what’s important now, it was W-I-N,” Tucker said. “It was all over the locker room. I use it every day — ‘What’s important now?’ Whether that’s something with coaching or something that’s personal, prioritizing, being where your feet are.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

