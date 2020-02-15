East Lansing — Michigan State came storming back Saturday night at Breslin Center, poised to win on a huge night and thrust itself back into the Big Ten race.

Instead, holding a seven-point lead with just more than three minutes to play, the Spartans collapsed as No. 9 Maryland closed the game on a 14-0 run to earn the 67-60 victory and seize control of the conference race.

Aaron Henry goes up for a contested layup. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Anthony Cowan hit three straight 3-pointers after Jalen Smith started the run with a triple of his own. Cowan capped it with a pair of free throws to silence a crowd celebrating the 20th anniversary of Michigan State’s 2000 national championship.

Cowan finished with 24 points while Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten).

Xavier Tillman had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) while Cassius Winston scored 14 for the Spartans.

BOX SCORE: Maryland 67, Michigan 60

A quick start for the Spartans quickly shifted as Maryland went on an 8-0 run to seize momentum. The Terrapins soon pushed the lead to double digits, taking their biggest lead at 39-24 with 2:56 to play.

The Terps dominated the glass in the first half, grabbing 22 rebounds to 13 for the Spartans. Maryland also made five 3-pointers and went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Michigan State could get little going offensively outside of 14 points from Tillman and nine from Winston. However, Winston sat out the final four minutes after committing his second foul as Maryland led, 39-31, at halftime.

Michigan State picked up the defensive intensity in the second half and started to chip away at the Maryland lad. A Rocket Watts basket pulled MSU within 41-39 just more than five minutes into the half and the Spartans eventually pulled even on a Kyle Ahrens triple from the corner, making it 51-51 with 7:25 to play. Winston then nailed a 3-pointer in transition to give the Spartans a 54-51 lead. Donta Scott answered with a driving bucket for the Terrapins before Tillman extended the lead to 56-53 with a pair of free throws.

The Spartans pushed the lead to 58-53 when Henry dished to Thomas Kithier for a layup at the end of the shot clock with 4:33 left.

After Henry scored off the glass to put Michigan State up seven, Maryland got back-to-back triples from Smith and Cowan to pull within 60-59 then went up by two with another 3-pointer from Cowan with 1:18 to play followed by his third with 22 seconds on the clock.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau