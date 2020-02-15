Meet new MSU coach Mel Tucker
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mel Tucker arrives at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University for a press conference announcing his hiring as the head football coach, February 12, 2020.
Mel Tucker arrives at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University for a press conference announcing his hiring as the head football coach, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mel Tucker arrives for his press conference at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night.
Mel Tucker arrives for his press conference at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mel Tucker gets a hug from his wife JoEllyn after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University.
Mel Tucker gets a hug from his wife JoEllyn after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the Spartans' new head football coach.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the Spartans' new head football coach. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
New MSU football coach Mel Tucker stands with (from left) his wife JoEllyn and sons Joseph and Christian.
New MSU football coach Mel Tucker stands with (from left) his wife JoEllyn and sons Joseph and Christian. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State University Athletic Director Bill Beekman speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for MSU at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Michigan State University Athletic Director Bill Beekman speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for MSU at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) MSU president Samuel Stanley, Chair of the Board of Trustees Dianne Byrum, head basketball coach Tom Izzo, and his wife Lupe listen as Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
(From left) MSU president Samuel Stanley, Chair of the Board of Trustees Dianne Byrum, head basketball coach Tom Izzo, and his wife Lupe listen as Mel Tucker speaks to the media after being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
MSU senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University, at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
MSU senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons speaks during a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University, at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mel Tucker speaks to the media and assembled guests after being introduced as the Michigan State Spartans' new head football coach.
Mel Tucker speaks to the media and assembled guests after being introduced as the Michigan State Spartans' new head football coach. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo, left, and athletic director Bill Beekman arrive for a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo, left, and athletic director Bill Beekman arrive for a press conference to announce Mel Tucker as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mel Tucker, right, sits with his sons (from left) Joseph and Christian, and his wife Jo-Ellyn before being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University
Mel Tucker, right, sits with his sons (from left) Joseph and Christian, and his wife Jo-Ellyn before being introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Samuel Stanley, president of Michigan State University arrives for a press conference for Mel Tucker to be introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020.
Samuel Stanley, president of Michigan State University arrives for a press conference for Mel Tucker to be introduced as the next head football coach for Michigan State University during a press conference at the Breslin Student Center, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting Samantha Madar, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Samantha Madar, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker and his wife and sons face the MSU Board of Trustees and university president Samuel Stanley (center) during a special meeting Wednesday.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker and his wife and sons face the MSU Board of Trustees and university president Samuel Stanley (center) during a special meeting Wednesday. Samantha Madar, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Newly-hired Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker waits to be introduced at a special MSU Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Samantha Madar, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Video boards display a welcome to Mel Tucker at the Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. Tucker will be announced as the next head football coach at a press conference at Breslin later today.
Video boards display a welcome to Mel Tucker at the Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, February 12, 2020. Tucker will be announced as the next head football coach at a press conference at Breslin later today. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become Michigan State's next head football coach. The 48-year-old Cleveland native has been head coach at Colorado for the past year.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become Michigan State's next head football coach. The 48-year-old Cleveland native has been head coach at Colorado for the past year. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Mel Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
Mel Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with fans during a school basketball game earlier this year.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with fans during a school basketball game earlier this year. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches his team in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches his team in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, speaks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before the start of a game Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, speaks with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before the start of a game Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during a game against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during a game against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019. Kelvin Kuo, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates kicker Evan Price after he kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Stanford Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, congratulates kicker Evan Price after he kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Stanford Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker works the sideline during a game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker works the sideline during a game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, gestures to his players during a game against Washington State Oct. 19, 2019.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, gestures to his players during a game against Washington State Oct. 19, 2019. Young Kwak, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on in a game against Nebraska Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on in a game against Nebraska Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, celebrates with his players after receiving the Centennial Cup for defeating intrastate rival Colorado State in Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31.
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, left, celebrates with his players after receiving the Centennial Cup for defeating intrastate rival Colorado State in Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker gestures to fans prior to a game against Colorado State.
Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker gestures to fans prior to a game against Colorado State. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as assistant coach Mel Tucker calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tucker was an assistant at Georgia from 2016-18.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches as assistant coach Mel Tucker calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tucker was an assistant at Georgia from 2016-18. Wade Payne, AP
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions Dec. 21, 2014, in Chicago. Tucker was defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2013-14.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions Dec. 21, 2014, in Chicago. Tucker was defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2013-14. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Mel Tucker answers a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, after he was named Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach when Jack Del Rio was fired by team owner Wayne Weaver.
Mel Tucker answers a question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, after he was named Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach when Jack Del Rio was fired by team owner Wayne Weaver. Rick Wilson, AP
Fullscreen
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Mel Tucker watches his team against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Mel Tucker watches his team against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Fullscreen
Mel Tucker served as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2008 after serving as his hometown team's defensive back coach for three seasons in 2005-07.
Mel Tucker served as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2008 after serving as his hometown team's defensive back coach for three seasons in 2005-07. Mark Duncan, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — Mel Tucker’s staff at Michigan State will have at least a couple of familiar faces.

    The Spartans announced on Saturday that defensive assistants Mike Tressel and Ron Burton would be back as part of Tucker’s staff.

    Earlier this week, Tucker replaced Mark Dantonio, who stepped down after 13 seasons. The announcement of Tressel and Burton returning are the first official hirings made by Tucker.

    Tressel had been part of Dantonio’s staff for 16 seasons, dating back to three years at Cincinnati before joining Dantonio at Michigan State, beginning in 2007. Tressel served as Michigan State’s defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019, adding the title of assistant head coach in 2019 while also coaching linebackers.

    In 2015 and 2016, Tressel was co-defensive coordinator along with Harlon Barnett after Pat Narduzzi left for Pittsburgh. Before that, Tressel coached linebackers, the same role he served at Cincinnati.

    What role Tressel will server under Tucker is unclear. An MSU spokesman said that Tressel’s specific position is to be announced.

    Burton reportedly had accepted an offer to become the defensive line coach at Indiana, but he changed his mind this week and will be back with the Spartans as the defensive line coach.

    Burton joined the Michigan State staff in 2013 as the defensive line coach and shifted solely to defensive tackles before the 2017 season.

    Burton is the only coach to win the FootballScoop National Defensive Line Coach of the Year Award twice, an honor he won for the second time in 2018 after MSU finished with the top-ranked rushing defense in the country. Burton also won the award during his first season in East Lansing in 2013 when the Spartans claimed the Big Ten championship, won the Rose Bowl, and finished No. 2 in the FBS in total defense and rushing defense.

    In addition to the hiring of Tressel and Burton, former assistant defensive backs coach Terrence Samuel has reportedly taken a job as wide receivers coach at UNLV. As for the other seven members of Dantonio’s staff, there has been no official word, though offensive line coach Jim Bollman changes his Twitter bio to read “retired.”

    The rest of the group includes defensive ends coach Chuck Bullough, defensive backs coach Paul Haynes, offensive coordinator Brad Salem, tight ends coach Mark Staten, quarterbacks coach Dave Warner and wide receivers coach Don Treadwell.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE