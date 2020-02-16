Maryland 67, Michigan State 60
Maryland's Donta Scott and Spartans' Xavier Tillman on the court battling for a loose ball in the second half during the 67-60 Terrapin victory over MSU in E. Lansing, Michigan on February 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Xavier Tillman and the Spartans make their way onto the court for the game against Maryland. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Spartan Joshua Langford makes his way to the floor for the game against Maryland. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Rocket Watts puts up a long three pointer in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Xavier Tillman and Maryland's Jalen Smith fight for a loose ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Malik Hall is shocked when he is called for a foul while fighting for a loose ball with Maryland's Jaden Smith in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Maryland's Darryl Morsell knocks the ball away from Spartans' Aaron Henry in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Maryland's Darryl Morsell knocks the ball away from Spartans' Aaron Henry in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State Spartans new football coach Mel Tucker comes out during a timeout and says a few words to the audience at the MSU, Maryland basketball game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Maryland's Jalen Smith defends against Spartans' Xavier Tillman driving to the basket, laying in two points in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston puts up a three point shot over Maryland's Donta Scott in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Aaron Henry catches some air driving to the basket on a breakaway in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Maryland's Aaron Wiggins defends a pass by Spartans' Kyle Ahrens in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans head coach Tom Izzo disagrees with a call on the court in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Aaron Henry drives to the hoop against Maryland's Jalen Smith in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston puts up a shot as he falls away form Maryland's Anthony Cowan in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Xavier Tillman puts up a shot in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Maryland's Darryl Morsell and Spartans' Foster Loyer collide in the first half. Michigan State Spartans vs the Maryland Terrapins at the Breslin Center in E. Lansing, Michigan on February 15, 2020. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
Maryland's Darryl Morsell and Spartans' Foster Loyer collide in the first half. Michigan State Spartans vs the Maryland Terrapins at the Breslin Center in E. Lansing, Michigan on February 15, 2020. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's 2000 Championship team member Mateen Cleaves speaks during a ceremony honoring the team at halftime. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's 2000 Championship team member Mateen Cleaves is introduced during a ceremony honoring the team at half time. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's 2000 Championship team members Steve Cherry, A. J. Granger, Aloyisus Anagonye and Morris Peterson during a ceremony honoring the team at half time. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's 2000 Championship team member Andre Hutson is introduced, standing next to the championship trophy during a ceremony at half time. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's 2000 Championship team including Aloyisus Anagonye, Morris Peterson and Jason Richardson are honored at half time. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's 2000 Championship team including Jason Andreas, Mike Chappell and David Thomas as they watch a video during a ceremony honoring the team at half time. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's 2000 Championship team member Aloyisus Anagonye is introduced, standing next to Steve Cherry, A. J. Granger, Morris Peterson and Jason Richardson during a ceremony honoring the team at half time. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson leave the floor after a ceremony honoring the 2000 Championship team at half time. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Maryland's Donta Scott works against Spartans' Cassius Winston driving to the basket in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Rocket Watts puts up a shot in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU dance team work the sidelines during a time out in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston and Maryland's Darryl Morsell look to chase down a loose ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Xavier Tillman defends against Maryland's Anthony Cowan in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Gabe Brown battles under the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Izzone faithful distract Maryland during free throws in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston drives through Maryland's defense of Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon works with his team during a break in the action in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston and Aaron Henry talk during a break in the action in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman on defense in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Xavier Tillman's defense forces Maryland's Jalen Smith to double dribble for the turnover in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Michigan State dance team performs during a timeout in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts back on defense in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Rocket Watts reacts after sinking a three point shot late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Rocket Watts reacts after sinking a three point shot in front of Maryland's Darryl Morsell late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston lets out a yell after a score in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Aaron Henry and Kyle Ahrens collide with Maryland’s Jalden Smith bringing down a rebound in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston and head coach Tom Izzo on the sidelines in the second half of the 66-60 Maryland victory over MSU. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    East Lansing — This wasn’t how things were supposed to go.

    With just five games left in the regular season, Michigan State was supposed to be closing in on a third straight Big Ten championship on its way to securing a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

    That was the prevailing opinion around college basketball. It’s why the Spartans were voted the preseason No. 1 team in the nation. It’s why many expected them to get back to a second straight Final Four with a better than average chance at delivering a second national title for coach Tom Izzo.

    Of course, things went sideways before games even started. Almost immediately after the preseason rankings were released, Michigan State found out it would be without senior guard Joshua Langford for the entire season. Soon after the news came that transfer Joey Hauser would not be granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

    And, of course, just one game into the season, senior guard Cassius Winston suffered the loss of his brother, Zachary, to suicide. It’s understandably been weighing on the reigning Big Player of the Year as he’s navigated multiple levels of grief while still being counted on by the Spartans to be the best player on the floor.

    It’s been a lot to overcome, but still, few expected Michigan State to be where it is now. After blowing a seven-point lead with three minutes to play on Saturday in a loss to Maryland, the Spartans now have lost four of their last five games, are three games back in loss column to the first-place Terrapins and the rest of the schedule is brutal.

    CLOSE

    Matt Charboneau and Bob Wojnowski of The News break down how Michigan State blew a seven-point lead with three minutes to play against Maryland. The Detroit News

    There is no light at the end of the tunnel, it seems, and the frustration level is high. Michigan State is not a bad team. It’s been blown out once and has been in position to win every game besides the Purdue loss. And that is where the frustration lies. The Spartans are good enough to compete with any team but are proving they might not have what it takes to actually win the big games.

    “We're finding ways to lose instead of finding ways to win,” Izzo said on Saturday night.

    It’s hard to argue with that theory. The loss to Maryland was just latest, if not the most glaring example as the Terrapins scored the final 14 points of the game. But most of the losses have followed a similar pattern — get down early, come back and take the lead or get within a possession and then wilt in the final few minutes.

    It happened at Indiana. It happened at Wisconsin. It happened at home to Penn State and it happened Saturday at home against Maryland with ESPN College GameDay at the Breslin Center along with members of the 2000 national championship team.

    The players were at a loss afterward. They’ve been trying to explain it away all season but have simply been saying the same things without much changing.

    Get off to a better start. Bring the energy the entire game. Make winning plays. Take some of the pressure off Winston and Xavier Tillman.

    It all makes sense. It’s just that 15 games into the Big Ten season, nothing has changed.

    “I think some of it's my fault,” Izzo said. “I'm playing Cassius and Xavier too many minutes. I think some of it is those two guys got a lot of stuff on their plate and maybe mentally we're struggling. But sometimes you need somebody else to step up.”

    It’s happened only a few times this season. In the win over Illinois on Tuesday, it was freshman Rocket Watts. He started to come to life as Michigan State rallied on Saturday, but in crunch time he airballed a 3-pointer and missed a layup.

    Aaron Henry had a good second half, but was absent in the first while Gabe Brown hasn’t played well in at least two weeks.

    Fifth-year senior Kyle Ahrens gave a bit of a spark, hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game against the Terps, but he’ll be forever limited in minutes because of the rash of injuries he’s suffered during his career.

    “The only guy that's stepping up and he missed some shots bad, but I'll take Rocket's energy, how hard he plays,” Izzo said. “He can miss shots and I can live with that. At least he competed. I don't think some guys competed like they need to compete. The other guy I thought did compete — I don't know how many minutes he played, but I should have played him more — was Kyle Ahrens went in and got some big rebounds and did some things in traffic that he hasn't done since the Michigan game last year. That was a positive and hopefully we'll build on that.”

    There are positives, to be sure. Winston and Tillman are still two of the best players in the Big Ten and the likes of Henry, Watts and Brown are brimming with potential for a team that is in every game it plays.

    Still, Michigan State (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) needs for it all to start clicking, or the high expectations — warranted or not — will never be met.

    It won’t be easy over the final three weeks. After a trip to Nebraska on Thursday, Michigan State closes the season at home against Iowa followed by back-to-back road games with Maryland and Penn State before closing at home against Ohio State.

    There’s youth in the rotation, but there’s experience, too. That experience will be critical over next few weeks.

    “It’s part of what basketball is about, facing the adversity, the pressure, learning from your mistakes,” said Ahrens, a member of two Big Ten title teams. “I mean, it's real life. You gotta take these aspects to whatever you do later in your life. So it’s just learning them now and understanding them and how you just got to continue to move forward. We can't let the energy die down in practice, that's when teams start to tumble down. So we got to keep having each other's backs and keep bringing the energy.”

    Will energy be enough? It’s a tough question to answer as time is running out on the Spartans.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE