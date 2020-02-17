East Lansing — Mel Tucker appears to have hired his first offensive assistant coach.

According to multiple reports, former Colorado offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is joining Michigan State’s staff as the offensive line coach.

Chris Kapilovic spent one season at Colorado after coaching the offensive line at North Carolina for seven seasons. (Photo: Robert Willett, Associated Press)

There has been no official word from Michigan State, but Kapilovic told BuffStampede, the 247sports.com site that covers Colorado, that he was making the move, admitting it was a difficult decision.

“The experience here for me and my family has been awesome,” Kapilovic told BuffStampede.com. “We love living here, love the community. I loved coaching at CU. I love my players more than anything. That group has done everything I asked of them, and more. So, that is the part that rips your heart out. I love the passion of our fans here. The support we had this year was unbelievable.”

Kapilovic spent one season at Colorado after coaching the offensive line at North Carolina for seven seasons. Before that, he coached the offensive line for three seasons at Southern Mississippi.

According to BuffStampede.com, Kapilovic helped the Buffaloes rank second in the Pac-12 in fewest sacks allowed in 2019, after ranking 11th in the category in the conference in 2018.

Michigan State announced last week that Ron Burton and Mike Tressel will remain on staff. Burton will coach the defensive line while Tressel’s role is still being determined. Tressel was defensive coordinator and linebackers coach the last two seasons after sharing coordinator duties with Harlon Barnett for two seasons. Before that, Tressel coached only linebackers.

With Kapilovic’s hiring, Tucker still has seven on-field vacancies to fill.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau