Mark Dantonio and Curtis Blackwell visited a five-star recruit in his home in 2015, despite Dantonio testifying that Blackwell wasn't allowed to recruit off-campus and despite Dantonio's lawyers calling claims of NCAA violations "false," according to evidence filed by Blackwell's attorneys Tuesday afternoon.

In the filing, La Keshia Neal, mother of five-star recruit Daelin Hayes, submitted a sworn affidavit in which she said Dantonio, Blackwell and two other MSU coaches were in her home on or around Dec. 7, 2015.

From left, Curtis Blackwell, Mark Dantonio. Daelin Hayes, Mike Tressel, and Harlon Barnett at Hayes' home taken in December 2015, according to a court affidavit. (Photo: La Keshia Neal)

Neal said she made the coaches breakfast and took pictures of the coaches posing with Hayes, a defensive end from Ann Arbor Skyline High School who ended up committing to Notre Dame, where he now plays.

Blackwell's attorneys attached one of the photos, that includes Dantonio, Blackwell and Hayes, as well as assistant coaches Mike Tressel and Harlon Barnett. Tressel recently was added to new coach Mel Tucker's staff. Barnett was at Saturday's basketball game at Breslin Center in East Lansing, sitting next to Tressel, wearing a MSU shirt.

During his deposition in January, before he stepped down as coach earlier this month, Dantonio was asked if Blackwell ever went with him to visit recruits in their homes. Dantonio responded, "No."

Dantonio also was asked if that would've been a violation of NCAA rules, and Dantonio responded, "Yes."

Blackwell's lawyers also claim another NCAA violation that Dantonio helped secure jobs for high-profile recruits. Dantonio said all that went through compliance. MSU's compliance director, Jen Smith, testified she didn't recall those situations.

MSU athletic director Bill Beekman called NCAA-violation allegations "patently false" when they came to light earlier this month.

MSU acknowledged to The News earlier Tuesday that it is investigating the claims, and that it has been in contact with the NCAA and Big Ten.

Tuesday's filing was made as part of a show-cause order from a federal judge, after lawyers for Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis and former president Lou Anna K. Simon requested the case be dismissed because of unethical behavior on the part of Blackwell's legal team, led by Thomas Warnicke and including Drew Paterson.

Part of the defense attorneys' reasoning was "scandalous" and "false" claims by Warnicke and Paterson in regard to the alleged NCAA violations.

Tuesday was the deadline for Blackwell's legal team to argue why the case, which dates to November 2018, should continue. Legal experts believe the case will continue.

The discovery period — which has included depositions of Blackwell, Dantonio, Hollis, Simon, two MSU Police detectives and other officials, and still is set to add written testimony from jailed former MSU football player Auston Robertson — is scheduled to conclude at month's end, with a trial likely in the spring or early summer.

Blackwell, MSU football's recruiting director from 2013-17, is suing Dantonio and Co. over wrongful termination, and the MSU Police officers over wrongful arrest. He is seeking up to $5.5 million from the police.

Dantonio said Blackwell was let go over "philosophical" differences and also cited "friction," though Blackwell argues he was a scapegoat in the wake of a January 2017 on-campus party where three football players allegedly sexually assaulted a female. Blackwell was let go just days before outside investigators from the Jones Day law firm released their report, which cleared all MSU football staff of wrongdoing except Blackwell in their handling of the allegations.

