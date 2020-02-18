Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 17, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 17, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Maryland (21-4, 11-3) – It was a heck of a week for the team that’s starting to look like a champion. The Terrapins squeaked by Nebraska at home, but rebounded with a huge win on the road, scoring the final 14 points at Michigan State to knock the Spartans out of the race. The Terps will get a home tuneup on Tuesday against Northwestern before hitting the road to face a surging Ohio State team. Last week: 1.
1. Maryland (21-4, 11-3) – It was a heck of a week for the team that’s starting to look like a champion. The Terrapins squeaked by Nebraska at home, but rebounded with a huge win on the road, scoring the final 14 points at Michigan State to knock the Spartans out of the race. The Terps will get a home tuneup on Tuesday against Northwestern before hitting the road to face a surging Ohio State team. Last week: 1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Penn State (20-5, 10-4) – The Nittany Lions long ago were on a three-game skid and doubt was creeping in. However, since then they’ve won eight in a row, are keeping the heat on first-place Maryland and have some talking Final Four. It would be a remarkable run for Pat Chambers (pictured) as the winning streak is put to the test this week at home against Illinois and at Indiana. Last week: 2.
2. Penn State (20-5, 10-4) – The Nittany Lions long ago were on a three-game skid and doubt was creeping in. However, since then they’ve won eight in a row, are keeping the heat on first-place Maryland and have some talking Final Four. It would be a remarkable run for Pat Chambers (pictured) as the winning streak is put to the test this week at home against Illinois and at Indiana. Last week: 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Iowa (18-8, 9-6) – Give credit to the Hawkeyes for bouncing back from a tough loss at Indiana by going on the road and rallying for a win at Minnesota. They might be too far back from Maryland to make a push for the Big Ten title, but it was a solid finish, nonetheless. They’ll get Ohio State at home this week before closing the season on a tough stretch that includes MSU, Penn State, Purdue and Illinois. Last week: 4.
3. Iowa (18-8, 9-6) – Give credit to the Hawkeyes for bouncing back from a tough loss at Indiana by going on the road and rallying for a win at Minnesota. They might be too far back from Maryland to make a push for the Big Ten title, but it was a solid finish, nonetheless. They’ll get Ohio State at home this week before closing the season on a tough stretch that includes MSU, Penn State, Purdue and Illinois. Last week: 4. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Michigan (16-9, 7-7) – The overall record is still lagging, but the Wolverines have won five of their last six and with the return of Isaiah Livers to the lineup, it seems they’re just hitting their stride. This will be a tough week for the Wolverines as they try and prove they’re back on the right track with back-to-back road games against Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 8.
4. Michigan (16-9, 7-7) – The overall record is still lagging, but the Wolverines have won five of their last six and with the return of Isaiah Livers to the lineup, it seems they’re just hitting their stride. This will be a tough week for the Wolverines as they try and prove they’re back on the right track with back-to-back road games against Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 8. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) – The slide continues for the Spartans, who have now lost four of the last five. The lone win came early in the week at Illinois, but with a chance to jump back in the Big Ten race, the Spartans allowed Maryland to score the final 14 points on Saturday and watched a seven-point lead disappear in the last three minutes. They’ll have to rebound on the road this week at Nebraska. Last week: 5.
5. Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) – The slide continues for the Spartans, who have now lost four of the last five. The lone win came early in the week at Illinois, but with a chance to jump back in the Big Ten race, the Spartans allowed Maryland to score the final 14 points on Saturday and watched a seven-point lead disappear in the last three minutes. They’ll have to rebound on the road this week at Nebraska. Last week: 5. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Rutgers (18-8, 9-6) – The Scarlet Knights keep plugging along toward the NCAA Tournament despite having lost three of their last five. A tough loss at Ohio State started the week before they took advantage of a slumping Illinois team, getting a big home win. The Scarlet Knights welcome Michigan this week before heading to Wisconsin on the weekend. Last week: 6.
6. Rutgers (18-8, 9-6) – The Scarlet Knights keep plugging along toward the NCAA Tournament despite having lost three of their last five. A tough loss at Ohio State started the week before they took advantage of a slumping Illinois team, getting a big home win. The Scarlet Knights welcome Michigan this week before heading to Wisconsin on the weekend. Last week: 6. Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Illinois (16-9, 8-6) – The Fighting Illini have hit the skids, losing four in a row and playing at Rutgers over the weekend without Ayo Dosunmu (11). The star guard was hurt on the final play of a loss at home to Michigan State and missed the next game. His status for Tuesday’s game at Penn State remains up in the air as the Illini look to halt the losing streak. Last week: 3.
7. Illinois (16-9, 8-6) – The Fighting Illini have hit the skids, losing four in a row and playing at Rutgers over the weekend without Ayo Dosunmu (11). The star guard was hurt on the final play of a loss at home to Michigan State and missed the next game. His status for Tuesday’s game at Penn State remains up in the air as the Illini look to halt the losing streak. Last week: 3. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) – It feels like the momentum is starting to build again for the Buckeyes, who beat Rutgers and Purdue last week to win five of their last six. It’s been a solid turnaround for a team that was outstanding in non-conference play but struggled to begin Big Ten action. They’ll head to Iowa this week before hosting Maryland as they attempt to play off the NCAA Tournament bubble. Last week: 10.
8. Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) – It feels like the momentum is starting to build again for the Buckeyes, who beat Rutgers and Purdue last week to win five of their last six. It’s been a solid turnaround for a team that was outstanding in non-conference play but struggled to begin Big Ten action. They’ll head to Iowa this week before hosting Maryland as they attempt to play off the NCAA Tournament bubble. Last week: 10. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Wisconsin (15-10, 8-6) – The Badgers have won two in a row and three of four as they continue to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. They’ll get a chance to do so this week as they have back-to-back home games with Purdue and Rutgers, games that will be critical to get to keep momentum heading in the right direction. Last week: 9.
9. Wisconsin (15-10, 8-6) – The Badgers have won two in a row and three of four as they continue to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. They’ll get a chance to do so this week as they have back-to-back home games with Purdue and Rutgers, games that will be critical to get to keep momentum heading in the right direction. Last week: 9. John Peterson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Purdue (14-12, 7-8) – The consistency continues to elude the Boilermakers, who entered last week having won three in a row but came up short at home against Penn State before getting blown out at Ohio State. It wasn’t a good week for the NCAA Tournament resume, but with a trip to Wisconsin up next followed by a home game with Michigan, the opportunity to turn things around is there. Last week: 7.
10. Purdue (14-12, 7-8) – The consistency continues to elude the Boilermakers, who entered last week having won three in a row but came up short at home against Penn State before getting blown out at Ohio State. It wasn’t a good week for the NCAA Tournament resume, but with a trip to Wisconsin up next followed by a home game with Michigan, the opportunity to turn things around is there. Last week: 7. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Indiana (16-9, 6-8) – The Hoosiers now have lost five of six games, somehow beating Iowa at home early last week to keep it from being a six-game skid. The Hoosiers were unable to build off that win, however, as they got run out of the gym at Michigan on Sunday and now must rebound at Minnesota this week before hosting Penn State. Last week: 12.
11. Indiana (16-9, 6-8) – The Hoosiers now have lost five of six games, somehow beating Iowa at home early last week to keep it from being a six-game skid. The Hoosiers were unable to build off that win, however, as they got run out of the gym at Michigan on Sunday and now must rebound at Minnesota this week before hosting Penn State. Last week: 12. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (12-12, 6-8) – The Golden Gophers have to be one of the more frustrating teams in the Big Ten. They’re in almost every game they play but simply can’t finish. It happened again on Sunday as they held an eight-point lead in the final five minutes against Iowa, but never scored again to suffer their fourth loss in the last five games. Last week: 11.
12. Minnesota (12-12, 6-8) – The Golden Gophers have to be one of the more frustrating teams in the Big Ten. They’re in almost every game they play but simply can’t finish. It happened again on Sunday as they held an eight-point lead in the final five minutes against Iowa, but never scored again to suffer their fourth loss in the last five games. Last week: 11. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) – The losing streak is at 10 now for the Cornhuskers, but there were signs of life early in the week as they pushed Maryland to the limit on the road before losing by two. They’ll get a decent shot at ending the skid this week when they host a slumping Michigan State team on Thursday. Last week: 14.
13. Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) – The losing streak is at 10 now for the Cornhuskers, but there were signs of life early in the week as they pushed Maryland to the limit on the road before losing by two. They’ll get a decent shot at ending the skid this week when they host a slumping Michigan State team on Thursday. Last week: 14. John Peterson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (6-18, 1-13) – It wasn’t a very good week for the Wildcats, who got blown out twice and now have lost nine in a row. It’s tough to see a win coming Tuesday during a trip to Maryland, but perhaps the skid can end on Sunday at home against Minnesota. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (6-18, 1-13) – It wasn’t a very good week for the Wildcats, who got blown out twice and now have lost nine in a row. It’s tough to see a win coming Tuesday during a trip to Maryland, but perhaps the skid can end on Sunday at home against Minnesota. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — After a couple of labored minutes at Purdue last month, it was clear.

    Kyle Ahrens needed a break

    The fifth-year senior has been through the gauntlet during his Michigan State career. There’s been a lost season, multiple games missed and countless time in the trainer’s room. This time it was the sore Achilles that had Ahrens struggling to get up and down the court. It had been building throughout the season and now it was getting to be too much.

    So, instead of hobble along, the decision was made to give Ahrens some time off. The feeling then back in mid-January was to get Ahrens as prepared as possible for the stretch run, figuring even a part-time Ahrens was better than none at all.

    He took three full games off before starting to work his way back as Tom Izzo and his staff have tried to limit Ahrens to about 15 minutes a game. It has fluctuated — he played 19 in the loss at Michigan — but as the Spartans find themselves slogging through a five-game stretch that has produced just one victory with young players still finding themselves, it’s about that time where the caution is tossed aside.

    It might be time to get one of Michigan State’s most battle-tested players on the floor.

    “Deep down, am I saying 14 (minutes) would be better than 22 if it means we can keep him?” Izzo said. “Probably. But it’s like I tell them, you know, ‘Get out of a little bit of this in practice, get out of a little bit of that.’

    “But now, I think his confidence is back.”

    That became clear to Izzo during Saturday’s game against Maryland Ahrens leaped high in the air going after a rebound in a crowd of players. It was a play almost identical to the one against Michigan in last season’s Big Ten tournament championship game when Ahrens suffered a grade 3 sprain in his ankle after landing on another player’s foot and crumbling to the floor.

    “That was the first time since that game that he went up in traffic,” Izzo said. “And he'd tell you that, too, and he's not a soft kid.”

    Izzo was right.

    “That was the first time I really jumped,” Ahrens said. “I still had the feeling in the back of my head and watching what was under me, but that was the first time I felt like I actually jumped, I actually went to go get a rebound at my peak rather than just like kind of slightly jumping. So it felt really good.

    “When I came back in the huddle Coach gave me a huge high-five on that one. It feels good but the hardest thing is doing it the first time. Once you do it the first time, it starts rolling. I’ll continue to grow from that, that’s a positive for me.”

    Getting Ahrens back at 100 percent could be coming at the perfect time for the Spartans (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten), who head to Nebraska on Thursday night before closing the regular season with a tough stretch of home games against Iowa and Ohio State sandwiched around back-to-back road games with Penn State and Maryland.

    While Ahrens might not light up the scoreboard, he has the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates that when games are on the line, he’ll make the right play and hit a timely shot, as he did when he tied the game with a 3-pointer late in the second half against Maryland.

    Ahrens is up for it, saying there’s no point in holding back now as his Michigan State career winds down.

    “I’m at the point, if I’ve got to go for it, I’m going for it,” Ahrens said. “It doesn’t matter how much it is. If I’m helping, I’m going to be out there.”

    If Izzo is ready to commit to pushing Ahrens even harder, he needs to know there will be no holding back. He’ll need Ahrens being himself, diving for loose balls, taking charges, being the emotional catalyst for the Spartans.

    “You can't live to die,” Izzo said. “You can't do that. You can't live to avoid injuries. You gotta live to do your best and whatever happens, happens. It’s easier said than done, but I think he's back to that mental frame of mind. And that would help us a lot, because he just gives us some things.”

    Ahrens wants to go all out over the final month-and-a-half of his career. He wants to provide all those things Izzo says the Spartans need.

    He wants it for him, but it doesn’t end there.

    “Just being able to play is positive for me,” Ahrens said. “I’m just going to continue to go out there, give it all I’ve got, give as many minutes as I can. I owe that to Cassius (Winston), I owe that to X (Xavier Tillman), I owe that to Henny (Aaron Henry), I owe that to all these guys that put in the time and play for me. I owe it to the coaches, to this program, all the past players that I played with. I owe it to them.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE