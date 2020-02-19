The Mel Tucker era at Michigan State is in its first full week, and while his staff is still being put together, Tucker has been contacting 2021 recruits.

The first two offers of Tucker’s tenure in East Lansing were to Allen (Texas) twins Bryson and Blaine Green, both wide receivers.

Blaine Green (Photo: The Opening)

Defensive line coach Ron Burton, who was on the previous staff and has been re-hired by Tucker, visited the school during the evaluation period. The twins also had a previous relationship with Tucker and some of his staff at Colorado, as the Buffaloes were one of the schools who had offered.

In addition to that, Michigan State recruited their older brother, Seth Green, who is now at Minnesota.

The Green twins said they are working on setting up a visit to Michigan State with spring as the target.

The Spartans also offered three junior quarterbacks – Peter Costelli from Mission Viejo (Calif.), Ari Patu from Folsom (Calif.) and Hampton Fay from Fort Worth (Texas) All Saint Episcopal.

Colorado was one of the handful of schools Costelli was and is considering in his recruitment. He was planning to visit the Buffaloes before making a summer decision. He also planned to come to Big Ten country and visit Nebraska and Northwestern, so now Michigan State hopes to be added to that visit schedule.

The Buffaloes offered Patu back in January and he was being recruited by Jay Johnson, who is now the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Michigan State.

“I was on a call with Coach Johnson for about 30 minutes before he pulled the trigger during our talk,” Patu told BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger in January. “What Coach Jay said before offering is he thinks I could excel in his offense, and that he feels as though I am a perfect fit for what they are looking for at the quarterback position at Colorado. I was fired up about it and they let me know they were (fired up), too."

Patu might now visit Michigan State, as well, but has not set anything up yet.

Like the two Californians, Fay, a big 6-foot-5, 215-pounder who completed over 70 percent of his passes as a junior, had been in contact with Johnson during his time in Boulder. Johnson visited the school during the contact period.

"It was really cool to get to know him better and talk about the university and about visiting up there in the spring," Fay said.

At this time, it is also unknown if Fay will visit Michigan State.

The Spartans also offered Chicago Simeon’s Cameron James, a 6-foot-8, 280-pound offensive tackle in an area in which Burton serves as the primary recruiter.

James was contacted by Tucker on Tuesday and was told of the offer then.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.