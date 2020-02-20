Lincoln, Neb. — Michigan State got exactly what it needed.

The Spartans, losers of four of their last five games, had five players in double figures as they pulled away in the second half to blow out Nebraska, 86-65, Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Cassius Winston scored 23 to lead Michigan State (18-8, 10-6 Big Ten) while Gabe Brown scored a career-high 17, Kyle Ahrens added a season-high 14, Aaron Henry chipped in 13 and Xavier Tillman added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Michigan State overcame a season-high 21 turnovers as Nebraska failed to take advantage, shooting just 34.8% (23-for-66) from the field.

Dachon Burke scored 21 to lead the Cornhuskers (7-19, 2-13) while Haanif Cheatem chipped in 14 and Yvan Ouedraogo added 10 points.

The Spartans get the weekend off before heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. The tough stretch begins Tuesday at home against Iowa followed by a trip to Maryland on the weekend. After that it’s a trip to Penn State followed by the finale at home against Ohio State.

Michigan State started quickly on Thursday, but Nebraska didn’t take long to answer, rolling off nine straight points to take an 11-7 lead six minutes into the game and pushing it to 15-9 as the Spartans opened the game 4-for-17 shooting.

However, Brown nailed the first of four first-half 3-pointers to help ignite a 14-2 run for the Spartans that gave them a 23-17 lead with 9:45 left in the opening half. Michigan State made four 3-pointers in a row during the run, getting a pair from Brown as well as one each from Winston and Ahrens.

Michigan State continued to hit from long range to close the half as Brown made two more 3-oointers while Ahrens and Henry scored from deep, giving Michigan State a 39-36 lead at the break.

Nebraska, meanwhile, kept it close thanks to 18 points from Burke while taking advantage of 12 Michigan State turnovers.

The Spartans pushed the lead to seven early in the second half before the Huskers cut the margin to 48-46 with 14:39 left. Michigan State responded with an 11-1 run to take a 59-47 lead with just more than 11 minutes to play.

Nebraska battled back to pull within 61-54, but the Spartans then got back-to-back 3-pointers from Brown and Ahrens to take a 67-54 lead with 8:07 left.

The lead grew from there as Michigan State improved to .500 away from home.

