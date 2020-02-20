Michigan State 86, Nebraska 65
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) drives between Nebraska's Jervay Green (23) and Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) drives between Nebraska's Jervay Green (23) and Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Jack Hoiberg (10) drives around Nebraska's Cam Mack (3) during the first half.
Michigan State's Jack Hoiberg (10) drives around Nebraska's Cam Mack (3) during the first half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Cam Mack (3) drives past Michigan State's Jack Hoiberg (10) during the first half.
Nebraska's Cam Mack (3) drives past Michigan State's Jack Hoiberg (10) during the first half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Jack Hoiberg (10) defends against Nebraska's Cam Mack (3) during the first half.
Michigan State's Jack Hoiberg (10) defends against Nebraska's Cam Mack (3) during the first half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Cam Mack (3) goes for a layup past Michigan State's Jack Hoiberg (10) during the first half.
Nebraska's Cam Mack (3) goes for a layup past Michigan State's Jack Hoiberg (10) during the first half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham (22) drives to the basket around Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) during the first half.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham (22) drives to the basket around Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) during the first half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. (11) shoots over Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) during the first half.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. (11) shoots over Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) during the first half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo stares at Cassius Winston (5) during the first half.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo stares at Cassius Winston (5) during the first half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier (15) looks to passes the ball between Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham, left, and Nebraska guard Dachon Burke Jr. (11) during the first half.
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier (15) looks to passes the ball between Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham, left, and Nebraska guard Dachon Burke Jr. (11) during the first half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. (11) drives past Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) during the first half.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. (11) drives past Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) during the first half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. (11) goes to the basket between Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) and Cassius Winston (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. (11) goes to the basket between Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) and Cassius Winston (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston, center, drives between Nebraska's Cam Mack (3) and Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) during the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston, center, drives between Nebraska's Cam Mack (3) and Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) during the first half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) shoots against Nebraska's Charlie Easley (30) during the first half.
Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) shoots against Nebraska's Charlie Easley (30) during the first half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg prepares to embrace his son, Michigan State's Jack Hoiberg (10), following an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Michigan State won 86-65.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg prepares to embrace his son, Michigan State's Jack Hoiberg (10), following an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Michigan State won 86-65. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) blocks a shot by Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo (24) during the second half
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) blocks a shot by Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo (24) during the second half Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg instructs his players during the second half.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg instructs his players during the second half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo pleads with official Eric Curry during the second half.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo pleads with official Eric Curry during the second half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) prepares to pass the ball between Nebraska's Jervay Green (23) and Nebraska guard Cam Mack (3) during the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) prepares to pass the ball between Nebraska's Jervay Green (23) and Nebraska guard Cam Mack (3) during the second half. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Lincoln, Neb. — Michigan State got exactly what it needed.

    The Spartans, losers of four of their last five games, had five players in double figures as they pulled away in the second half to blow out Nebraska, 86-65, Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

    Cassius Winston scored 23 to lead Michigan State (18-8, 10-6 Big Ten) while Gabe Brown scored a career-high 17, Kyle Ahrens added a season-high 14, Aaron Henry chipped in 13 and Xavier Tillman added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

    Michigan State overcame a season-high 21 turnovers as Nebraska failed to take advantage, shooting just 34.8% (23-for-66) from the field.

    Dachon Burke scored 21 to lead the Cornhuskers (7-19, 2-13) while Haanif Cheatem chipped in 14 and Yvan Ouedraogo added 10 points.

    The Spartans get the weekend off before heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. The tough stretch begins Tuesday at home against Iowa followed by a trip to Maryland on the weekend. After that it’s a trip to Penn State followed by the finale at home against Ohio State.

    BOX SCORE: Michigan State 86, Nebraska 65

    Michigan State started quickly on Thursday, but Nebraska didn’t take long to answer, rolling off nine straight points to take an 11-7 lead six minutes into the game and pushing it to 15-9 as the Spartans opened the game 4-for-17 shooting.

    However, Brown nailed the first of four first-half 3-pointers to help ignite a 14-2 run for the Spartans that gave them a 23-17 lead with 9:45 left in the opening half. Michigan State made four 3-pointers in a row during the run, getting a pair from Brown as well as one each from Winston and Ahrens.

    Michigan State continued to hit from long range to close the half as Brown made two more 3-oointers while Ahrens and Henry scored from deep, giving Michigan State a 39-36 lead at the break.

    Nebraska, meanwhile, kept it close thanks to 18 points from Burke while taking advantage of 12 Michigan State turnovers.

    The Spartans pushed the lead to seven early in the second half before the Huskers cut the margin to 48-46 with 14:39 left. Michigan State responded with an 11-1 run to take a 59-47 lead with just more than 11 minutes to play.

    Nebraska battled back to pull within 61-54, but the Spartans then got back-to-back 3-pointers from Brown and Ahrens to take a 67-54 lead with 8:07 left.

    The lead grew from there as Michigan State improved to .500 away from home.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE