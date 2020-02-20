East Lansing — The hiring continues for Mel Tucker as Michigan State announced on Thursday that Jay Johnson was joining the Spartans’ staff as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Johnson spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Colorado as part of Tucker’s staff.

Jay Johnson, who was offensive coordinator at Minnesota in 2016, is joining Mel Tucker at Michigan State in the same capacity, according to reports. (Photo: Jim Gehrz, AP)

“Jay is an experienced play caller and an expert quarterbacks coach,” Tucker said in a statement. “He has a very innovative offensive mind. I was with Jay when he was at Georgia and really got to know him well there. He’s had success in the Big Ten before, calling plays at Minnesota. He runs a multiple offense with an emphasis on physicality, and he’s an aggressive play caller.”

Johnson, 50, has been an offensive coordinator at four different schools, including Colorado, Minnesota, Louisiana and Southern Mississippi and has also coached quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends.

Johnson is the fifth hire Tucker has made and the third on offense. On Wednesday, former Michigan State star Courtney Hawkins was hired to coach wide receivers while earlier this week Chris Kapilovic was hired as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator after coaching the offensive line at Colorado last season. Last week, Mike Tressel and Ron Burton — two members of former coach Mark Dantonio’s staff — were retained. Burton is coaching the defensive line, while Tressel’s role is still being determined after he served as defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Before Colorado, Johnson was an offensive analyst at Georgia in 2017-18, the same time Tucker served as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator. Georgia reached the College Football Playoff national championship game in 2017 with the offense scoring 35.4 points a game. The Bulldogs had the top-ranked rushing offense in the SEC in each of the two seasons Johnson was there, and in 2018, they scored 37.9 points a game, which ranked second in the SEC and 14th in the nation.

Johnson spent the 2016 season at Minnesota under then head coach Tracy Claeys, as the Golden Gophers ranked fourth in the Big Ten at 29.3 points a game while finishing 9-4 with a win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. Johnson also spent five seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Louisiana after he was the quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan in 2010.

Johnson played three seasons at Northern Iowa (1990-92) before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Missouri in 1994.

Tucker now has hired five full-time coaches with five more openings to fill. He has been on the job for a little more than a week after being named as Dantonio’s successor on Feb. 12.

Dantonio stepped down after 13 seasons as the winningest coach in Michigan State history.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau