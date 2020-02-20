Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 17
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 17, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 17, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
1. Maryland (21-4, 11-3) – It was a heck of a week for the team that’s starting to look like a champion. The Terrapins squeaked by Nebraska at home, but rebounded with a huge win on the road, scoring the final 14 points at Michigan State to knock the Spartans out of the race. The Terps will get a home tuneup on Tuesday against Northwestern before hitting the road to face a surging Ohio State team. Last week: 1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
2. Penn State (20-5, 10-4) – The Nittany Lions long ago were on a three-game skid and doubt was creeping in. However, since then they’ve won eight in a row, are keeping the heat on first-place Maryland and have some talking Final Four. It would be a remarkable run for Pat Chambers (pictured) as the winning streak is put to the test this week at home against Illinois and at Indiana. Last week: 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
3. Iowa (18-8, 9-6) – Give credit to the Hawkeyes for bouncing back from a tough loss at Indiana by going on the road and rallying for a win at Minnesota. They might be too far back from Maryland to make a push for the Big Ten title, but it was a solid finish, nonetheless. They’ll get Ohio State at home this week before closing the season on a tough stretch that includes MSU, Penn State, Purdue and Illinois. Last week: 4. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
4. Michigan (16-9, 7-7) – The overall record is still lagging, but the Wolverines have won five of their last six and with the return of Isaiah Livers to the lineup, it seems they’re just hitting their stride. This will be a tough week for the Wolverines as they try and prove they’re back on the right track with back-to-back road games against Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 8. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
5. Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) – The slide continues for the Spartans, who have now lost four of the last five. The lone win came early in the week at Illinois, but with a chance to jump back in the Big Ten race, the Spartans allowed Maryland to score the final 14 points on Saturday and watched a seven-point lead disappear in the last three minutes. They’ll have to rebound on the road this week at Nebraska. Last week: 5. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
6. Rutgers (18-8, 9-6) – The Scarlet Knights keep plugging along toward the NCAA Tournament despite having lost three of their last five. A tough loss at Ohio State started the week before they took advantage of a slumping Illinois team, getting a big home win. The Scarlet Knights welcome Michigan this week before heading to Wisconsin on the weekend. Last week: 6. Adam Hunger, Associated Press
7. Illinois (16-9, 8-6) – The Fighting Illini have hit the skids, losing four in a row and playing at Rutgers over the weekend without Ayo Dosunmu (11). The star guard was hurt on the final play of a loss at home to Michigan State and missed the next game. His status for Tuesday’s game at Penn State remains up in the air as the Illini look to halt the losing streak. Last week: 3. Holly Hart, Associated Press
8. Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) – It feels like the momentum is starting to build again for the Buckeyes, who beat Rutgers and Purdue last week to win five of their last six. It’s been a solid turnaround for a team that was outstanding in non-conference play but struggled to begin Big Ten action. They’ll head to Iowa this week before hosting Maryland as they attempt to play off the NCAA Tournament bubble. Last week: 10. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
9. Wisconsin (15-10, 8-6) – The Badgers have won two in a row and three of four as they continue to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. They’ll get a chance to do so this week as they have back-to-back home games with Purdue and Rutgers, games that will be critical to get to keep momentum heading in the right direction. Last week: 9. John Peterson, Associated Press
10. Purdue (14-12, 7-8) – The consistency continues to elude the Boilermakers, who entered last week having won three in a row but came up short at home against Penn State before getting blown out at Ohio State. It wasn’t a good week for the NCAA Tournament resume, but with a trip to Wisconsin up next followed by a home game with Michigan, the opportunity to turn things around is there. Last week: 7. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
11. Indiana (16-9, 6-8) – The Hoosiers now have lost five of six games, somehow beating Iowa at home early last week to keep it from being a six-game skid. The Hoosiers were unable to build off that win, however, as they got run out of the gym at Michigan on Sunday and now must rebound at Minnesota this week before hosting Penn State. Last week: 12. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
12. Minnesota (12-12, 6-8) – The Golden Gophers have to be one of the more frustrating teams in the Big Ten. They’re in almost every game they play but simply can’t finish. It happened again on Sunday as they held an eight-point lead in the final five minutes against Iowa, but never scored again to suffer their fourth loss in the last five games. Last week: 11. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
13. Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) – The losing streak is at 10 now for the Cornhuskers, but there were signs of life early in the week as they pushed Maryland to the limit on the road before losing by two. They’ll get a decent shot at ending the skid this week when they host a slumping Michigan State team on Thursday. Last week: 14. John Peterson, Associated Press
14. Northwestern (6-18, 1-13) – It wasn’t a very good week for the Wildcats, who got blown out twice and now have lost nine in a row. It’s tough to see a win coming Tuesday during a trip to Maryland, but perhaps the skid can end on Sunday at home against Minnesota. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
    Lincoln, Neb. – Basic math says it’s not over, but reality says otherwise.

    As Michigan State prepared to play at Nebraska on Thursday night, there were five games left to play in the regular season and the idea of winning a third straight Big Ten championship seemed out of reach, even if the Spartans haven’t technically been eliminated from the race.

    “Sometimes young guys can’t handle the pressure,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “Everybody wants to go where you are playing for championships. There’s no secret, we need more than a miracle to win the Big Ten with five games left. So now, you can coach a little bit different, you can play a little bit different.

    “We’re going to be able to rest some guys, and we are going to hold our top guys accountable for some things and figure out what it's going to take to win the conference tournament, and hopefully the NCAA Tournament because you don't have as good a shot to win the league. There's no secrets about that, but I do think we still have a chance to win a lot of games and increase our seeding.”

    The first step would be taking care of business against the Cornhuskers on Thursday night. Nebraska has knocked off a couple teams at home this season but it has currently lost 10 in a row. Assuming Michigan State doesn’t have a hiccup and improves to .500 on the road this season, the final four games will be a proving ground.

    What the Spartans are trying to prove – aside from shoring up their NCAA Tournament resume – is that everything they’ve been through this season won’t be in vain. The close losses, the off-court stress, the coming up short in close game after close game.

    If Michigan State manages to put it all together over the final two weeks of the regular season, expectations will remain high headed into the Big Ten tournament and beyond.

    “It is maddening,” Izzo said. “You sit there and say, ‘When do people wake up?’ And you keep saying the same thing over and over, but I just keep going back to we're very young … and so we're relying a lot on those young guys and I've got to be as patient as I can be with them because they have done some good things It’s encouraging.”

    Of course, Michigan State is younger than it expected to be this season. With Joshua Langford out for the season and Joey Hauser sitting after transferring, it’s forced the Spartans to rely heavily on freshmen and sophomores at both shooting guard and power forward.

    While senior guard Cassius Winston and junior center Xavier Tillman are being counted on heavily, the progress from the likes of sophomores Aaron Henry, Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham, along with freshmen Rocket Watts, Malik Hall and Julius Marble, is the variable.

    On some nights, one or more have been outstanding. On others, they have been absent.

    It’s all part of the growth process, but with five games to play, it’s time the lessons start sinking in. It’s the reason Izzo broke down some of the Spartans’ late-game mistakes in a team meeting this week.

    “It was one of those eye-opening things for us,” Henry said. “It’s been different games where we’ve been closer than others. All in all, we’re right there. We just gotta make those key plays, make those free throws, don’t miss that defensive assignment, get that rebound.

    “We’re super-close in all facets of the game. It’s just: Can we take that step as a team?”

    That’s the maddening part Izzo talked about. The Spartans are right there, but they haven’t taken that next step. It needs to start changing on Thursday at Nebraska because the schedule from there includes a home game with Iowa, back-to-back trips to Maryland and Penn State followed by a home game with Ohio State.

    The Spartans understand the mistakes need to stop. If not, the losses could continue to mount.

    “We just can’t keep learning lessons around this time of the season,” Henry said. “The first letter in lessons is L. We’ve got to stop taking those.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

