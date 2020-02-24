Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 24
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 24, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 24, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
1. Maryland (22-5, 12-4) – The Terrapins had been playing with fire for the better part of the last two weeks and finally got burned as a nine-game winning streak came to an end Sunday at Ohio State. The Terps squeaked by Nebraska and Michigan State a week earlier and were lackluster against Northwestern before falling to the Buckeyes. They enter the final two weeks of the regular season with a two-game lead. Last week: 1.
2. Iowa (19-8, 10-6) – The logjam in second place begins with the Hawkeyes, who have won three of their last four and head into a critical week against two other teams tied for second place. First, the Hawkeyes hit the road to take on Michigan State on Tuesday before hosting Penn State on Saturday in a pair of games that could make or break Iowa’s quest to chase down Maryland. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (18-9, 9-7) – The Wolverines are a game behind the group sitting in second place, but they might be playing as well as any team in the conference. The Wolverines now have won five in a row, including back-to-back road games last week against Rutgers and Purdue. They’ll get Wisconsin at home this week before traveling to Ohio State to try and split the season series with the Buckeyes. Last week: 4.
4. Penn State (20-7, 10-6) – Things have suddenly started to go in the wrong direction for the Nittany Lions as an eight-game winning streak was snapped last week with a pair of losses – first at home to Illinois, then Sunday at Indiana. It was the first back-to-back losses for Penn State since mid-January and now they’ll get Rutgers and Iowa this week in a quest to stay in the race. Last week: 2.
5. Michigan State (18-9, 10-6) – The Spartans rebounded from last weekend’s collapse at home against Maryland by cruising past Nebraska on the road. It was the only game for the week, as the Spartans hope the time off has them fresh for a tough stretch drive that begins Tuesday at home against Iowa before heading to Maryland on Saturday for a rematch. Last week: 5.
6. Illinois (17-9, 9-6) – The Fighting Illini snapped a four-game skid with a huge win at Penn State early last week before getting the weekend off. It’s a busy close for the Illini, who play three games this week beginning with Monday’s matchup with Nebraska. At trip to Northwestern is followed by a home game with Indiana as the Illini try to keep pace in the race to catch Maryland. Last week: 7.
7. Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) – Things are starting to slowly come together for the Buckeyes, who entered last week on a two-game winning streak. They came up short at Iowa on Thursday, only to rebound and beat Maryland at home on Sunday. They’ll get a tuneup this week at Nebraska before hosting Michigan on Sunday in hopes of completing the season sweep of their rival. Last week: 8.
8. Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) – The Badgers are putting things together at the right time, beating Purdue early in the week before holding off Rutgers at home on Sunday to push their winning streak to four games. It’s been an up-and-down season, but the Badgers now have won five of the last six games and find themselves tied for second with two weeks to play. Last week: 9.
9. Rutgers (18-10, 9-8) – Things have started to slip for the Scarlet Knights, who lost twice last week and now have lost three of the last four, and five of the last seven. On Wednesday, they lost at home for the first time all season by coming up short against Michigan and followed that with a loss at Wisconsin. The NCAA Tournament seems certain, but they’ll need to rebound to help improve their seeding. Last week: 6.
10. Indiana (18-9, 8-8) – Just a couple of weeks ago, the Hoosiers looked like they were in a slide of which they would be unable to pull out. However, after winning at Minnesota early in the week, then knocking off Penn State at home on Sunday, the Hoosiers have now won three of the last four and are putting themselves in position to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. They head to rival Purdue on Thursday this week before a trip to Illinois in what is now a critical week. Last week: 11.
11. Purdue (14-14, 7-10) – The streaks continue in the Big Ten and Purdue finds itself on the wrong end. After winning three in a row, Matt Painter’s team now has lost four in a row after losing at Wisconsin and getting dominated at home by Michigan. The Boilermakers are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as they host rival Indiana this week in an effort to right the ship. Last week: 10.
12. Minnesota (13-13, 7-9) – The Golden Gophers finally got a break in the schedule as they ended a three-game skid by rolling over Northwestern on Sunday. It was just the second victory in the last seven games for the Gophers, who will need a furious finish to have a shot at gaining an NCAA Tournament spot. It won’t be easy this week at home against Maryland before heading to Wisconsin. Last week: 12.
13. Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) – The Cornhuskers hung with Michigan State for a half on Thursday before the Spartans pulled away and handed the Huskers their 11th straight defeat. It’s a busy upcoming week for the Huskers, who play at Illinois on Monday before hosting Ohio State and Northwestern in search of a third conference victory. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (6-20, 1-15) – The Wildcats also have lost 11 games in a row, but they haven’t pushed their opponents the way Nebraska had. The one bright side for the upcoming week is the ‘Cats get another shot at the Cornhuskers, the only Big Ten team they have beaten this season. Last week: 14.
    East Lansing — Tom Izzo looked to the ceiling on Monday afternoon then looked back down, measuring how many feet were between his head and the top of the media room at the Breslin Center.

    The Michigan State coach was trying to illustrate how much better he still thinks the Spartans can get, even as they head into the final four games of the regular season two games back of first-place Maryland.

    “I do not think, in any way, shape or form that we have maxed out,” Izzo said. “We're about as far from that ceiling as I am to this ceiling. I think we’ve got a long ways to go yet. Whether we'll ever get there, I don't know.

    “When they say you don't want to be playing your best basketball in the middle of the season, we solved that problem and we didn't do it. But I think we have a chance to play some of our better basketball at the end of the season, and that's when you want to be playing (your best).”

    Izzo was right about the Spartans not playing their best in the middle of the season. After beginning Big Ten play with five straight wins, Michigan State is 5-6 since, including a three-game skid that was halted only after Xavier Tillman put back a Cassius Winston miss in the final seconds at Illinois to win by one after the Spartans had blown a 20-point second-half lead.

    Throughout the last two months — outside of a blowout loss at Purdue — Michigan State has found itself in plenty of close games but has often been unable to make winning plays down the stretch. It’s happened on the road and it’s happened at home as Michigan State has lost its last two at the Breslin Center, the low point coming a little more than a week ago when it gave up a seven-point lead in the final three minutes to lose to Maryland.

    It led Izzo to break down all of the small plays — a missed layup, an offensive rebound allowed, another turnover — that has made the difference in being in a four-way tie for second in the Big Ten and leading the conference.

    “I keep trying to tell our guys that we're not that far from being really good,” Izzo said. “Really, really good. And that's what we're going to try to aim for in the next couple of weeks starting with Tuesday.”

    Starting with Tuesday, of course, is a showdown with one of the other second-place teams — No. 18 Iowa. It is the only meeting of the season between the teams and the winner will be in position to keep putting pressure on first-place Maryland.

    It’s not a position No. 24 Michigan State (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) thought it would in as recently as last week. But life in the Big Ten means things can change quickly, and Maryland’s loss at Ohio State on Sunday has given new hope to a whole group of conference teams.

    The Spartans admit they haven’t been playing well, but they also understand this is the perfect time of year for everything to start coming together.

    “We might be behind a little bit and might need a couple things to happen, but crazier things have happened for teams,” Winston said. “We’re definitely at a point where we just got to put it all together. Against the top teams in the conference, we played them down to the wire. Any team in a country I like our chances against, it's just about us when that sticks, when the team gets it, when you put it all together it kind of just sticks and it carries out.

    “I don't think there’s any better time than now for it to kind of all come together and for all of it to stick and guys just figure it out and make it click and go on a run, which I don’t think we have done yet this season. So, I feel like right now would be the perfect time to make one.”

    They’ll have to do so against a brutal schedule over the next two weeks.

    Iowa (19-8, 10-6) has won three of its last four while Michigan State then heads to Maryland on Saturday. After that, it’s a trip to Penn State followed by the season finale at home against Ohio State.

    Just like Michigan State, all four of those teams have plenty to play for, meaning the final push for the Big Ten regular-season championship — not to mention seeding in the conference tournament — will be compelling at the least and fascinating at best.

    “There’s going to be a lot of wins and losses by a lot of teams yet,” Izzo said. “Someone’s gonna win these games, they’re all against each other. And unfortunately, we’re all going to beat the daylights out of each other. I don’t know if that will be good, bad or indifferent as we move forward but it gives you something to play for.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    No. 18 Iowa at No. 24 Michigan State

    Tip-off: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

    TV/radio: ESPN2/760

    Records: Iowa 19-8, 10-6 Big Ten; Michigan State 18-9, 10-6

    Outlook: Michigan State has won four straight in the series with just two losses in the last 15 meetings. … Senior center Luka Garza leads the Big Ten in scoring at 23.7 points a game and is fourth in the league with 9.6 rebounds a game. ... Sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp is second averaging 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds and leads the team with 50 3-pointers.

