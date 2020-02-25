Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 24
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 24, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Maryland (22-5, 12-4) – The Terrapins had been playing with fire for the better part of the last two weeks and finally got burned as a nine-game winning streak came to an end Sunday at Ohio State. The Terps squeaked by Nebraska and Michigan State a week earlier and were lackluster against Northwestern before falling to the Buckeyes. They enter the final two weeks of the regular season with a two-game lead. Last week: 1.
2. Iowa (19-8, 10-6) – The logjam in second place begins with the Hawkeyes, who have won three of their last four and head into a critical week against two other teams tied for second place. First, the Hawkeyes hit the road to take on Michigan State on Tuesday before hosting Penn State on Saturday in a pair of games that could make or break Iowa’s quest to chase down Maryland. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (18-9, 9-7) – The Wolverines are a game behind the group sitting in second place, but they might be playing as well as any team in the conference. The Wolverines now have won five in a row, including back-to-back road games last week against Rutgers and Purdue. They’ll get Wisconsin at home this week before traveling to Ohio State to try and split the season series with the Buckeyes. Last week: 4.
4. Penn State (20-7, 10-6) – Things have suddenly started to go in the wrong direction for the Nittany Lions as an eight-game winning streak was snapped last week with a pair of losses – first at home to Illinois, then Sunday at Indiana. It was the first back-to-back losses for Penn State since mid-January and now they’ll get Rutgers and Iowa this week in a quest to stay in the race. Last week: 2.
5. Michigan State (18-9, 10-6) – The Spartans rebounded from last weekend’s collapse at home against Maryland by cruising past Nebraska on the road. It was the only game for the week, as the Spartans hope the time off has them fresh for a tough stretch drive that begins Tuesday at home against Iowa before heading to Maryland on Saturday for a rematch. Last week: 5.
6. Illinois (17-9, 9-6) – The Fighting Illini snapped a four-game skid with a huge win at Penn State early last week before getting the weekend off. It’s a busy close for the Illini, who play three games this week beginning with Monday’s matchup with Nebraska. A trip to Northwestern is followed by a home game with Indiana as the Illini try to keep pace in the race to catch Maryland. Last week: 7.
7. Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) – Things are starting to slowly come together for the Buckeyes, who entered last week on a two-game winning streak. They came up short at Iowa on Thursday, only to rebound and beat Maryland at home on Sunday. They’ll get a tuneup this week at Nebraska before hosting Michigan on Sunday in hopes of completing the season sweep of their rival. Last week: 8.
8. Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) – The Badgers are putting things together at the right time, beating Purdue early in the week before holding off Rutgers at home on Sunday to push their winning streak to four games. It’s been an up-and-down season, but the Badgers now have won five of the last six games and find themselves tied for second with two weeks to play. Last week: 9.
9. Rutgers (18-10, 9-8) – Things have started to slip for the Scarlet Knights, who lost twice last week and now have lost three of the last four, and five of the last seven. On Wednesday, they lost at home for the first time all season by coming up short against Michigan and followed that with a loss at Wisconsin. The NCAA Tournament seems certain, but they’ll need to rebound to help improve their seeding. Last week: 6.
10. Indiana (18-9, 8-8) – Just a couple of weeks ago, the Hoosiers looked like they were in a slide of which they would be unable to pull out. However, after winning at Minnesota early in the week, then knocking off Penn State at home on Sunday, the Hoosiers have now won three of the last four and are putting themselves in position to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. They head to rival Purdue on Thursday this week before a trip to Illinois in what is now a critical week. Last week: 11.
11. Purdue (14-14, 7-10) – The streaks continue in the Big Ten and Purdue finds itself on the wrong end. After winning three in a row, Matt Painter’s team now has lost four in a row after losing at Wisconsin and getting dominated at home by Michigan. The Boilermakers are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as they host rival Indiana this week in an effort to right the ship. Last week: 10.
12. Minnesota (13-13, 7-9) – The Golden Gophers finally got a break in the schedule as they ended a three-game skid by rolling over Northwestern on Sunday. It was just the second victory in the last seven games for the Gophers, who will need a furious finish to have a shot at gaining an NCAA Tournament spot. It won’t be easy this week at home against Maryland before heading to Wisconsin. Last week: 12.
13. Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) – The Cornhuskers hung with Michigan State for a half on Thursday before the Spartans pulled away and handed the Huskers their 11th straight defeat. It’s a busy upcoming week for the Huskers, who play at Illinois on Monday before hosting Ohio State and Northwestern in search of a third conference victory. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (6-20, 1-15) – The Wildcats also have lost 11 games in a row, but they haven’t pushed their opponents the way Nebraska had. The one bright side for the upcoming week is the ‘Cats get another shot at the Cornhuskers, the only Big Ten team they have beaten this season. Last week: 14.
    East Lansing — There was a new name in the lineup for Michigan State on Tuesday night, and it had nothing to do with sophomore Marcus Bingham being inserted into the starting lineup in favor of freshman Malik Hall.

    As No. 24 Michigan State prepared to host No. 18 Iowa, there was a guy running around the court during warmups with an addition to the name on the back of his uniform.

    Instead of just “Tillman” above the No. 23 of junior Xavier Tillman, the father of two added “Sr.” at the end of his name.

    Tillman and his wife, Tamia, welcomed Xavier Jr. early on the morning of Feb. 17. The youngest Tilman weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured at 20 ¾ inches. Afterward, Xavier Tillman posted on Instagram about his son, saying, “I will shape you in my image, you shall be loved, respected, and cherished. … I love you Xavier Justis Tillman Jr. Welcome to the world.”

    This is the second game Tillman has played since his son was born. At Nebraska last week, he did not have the “Sr.” added to his black road uniform yet. This will be the first game his uniform has read “Tillman Sr.”

    Xavier Jr. is the second child for Tillman and his wife, who were married last summer. Their daughter, Ayanna, is 3 years old.

    While Tillman has been busy the last week adjusting to the bigger family, it hasn’t slowed him on the court. He scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds in the victory over Nebraska for his 12th double-double of the season. Tillman has had double-digit rebounds in the last six games, failing to grab at least 10 rebounds in just four of 16 Big Ten games.

