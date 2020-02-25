East Lansing — There was a new name in the lineup for Michigan State on Tuesday night, and it had nothing to do with sophomore Marcus Bingham being inserted into the starting lineup in favor of freshman Malik Hall.

As No. 24 Michigan State prepared to host No. 18 Iowa, there was a guy running around the court during warmups with an addition to the name on the back of his uniform.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (Photo: Nati Harnik, AP)

Instead of just “Tillman” above the No. 23 of junior Xavier Tillman, the father of two added “Sr.” at the end of his name.

Tillman and his wife, Tamia, welcomed Xavier Jr. early on the morning of Feb. 17. The youngest Tilman weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured at 20 ¾ inches. Afterward, Xavier Tillman posted on Instagram about his son, saying, “I will shape you in my image, you shall be loved, respected, and cherished. … I love you Xavier Justis Tillman Jr. Welcome to the world.”

This is the second game Tillman has played since his son was born. At Nebraska last week, he did not have the “Sr.” added to his black road uniform yet. This will be the first game his uniform has read “Tillman Sr.”

Xavier Jr. is the second child for Tillman and his wife, who were married last summer. Their daughter, Ayanna, is 3 years old.

While Tillman has been busy the last week adjusting to the bigger family, it hasn’t slowed him on the court. He scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds in the victory over Nebraska for his 12th double-double of the season. Tillman has had double-digit rebounds in the last six games, failing to grab at least 10 rebounds in just four of 16 Big Ten games.

