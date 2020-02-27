CLOSE “Football has given me everything I have," said Mel Tucker, after being introduced as Michigan State's next football coach The Detroit News

East Lansing – Mel Tucker was given $6 million to hire a staff of 10 assistant coaches, and it appears he has every intention of using all of it.

Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic, the first hire by Tucker after becoming Michigan State’s head coach a little more than two weeks ago, will be paid $700,000 per year, according to his contracted obtained by The Detroit News through a Freedom of Information request.

Chris Kapilovic spent one season at Colorado after coaching the offensive line at North Carolina for seven seasons. (Photo: Robert Willett, Associated Press)

Kapilovic’s contract goes for two years and includes a contingent annual bonus equal to one month’s salary provided he has remained in his job for the previous 12 months.

The $700,000 salary makes Kapilovic the highest-paid offensive line coach in the Big Ten, just ahead of the $625,000 Michigan's Ed Warinner is paid. Wisconsin's Joe Rudolph earns $770,200, but he is also the team's offensive coordinator and associate head coach in addition to coaching the offensive line.

It is a substantial raise for Kapilovic, who was making $425,000 at Colorado last season as the offensive line coach, according to salaries of assistant coaches compiled by USA Today. Kapilovic’s salary is more than any Michigan State assistant was making last season. Mike Tressel, who was defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, was at $667,385.

Tucker has hired nine of 10 assistant coaches, including retaining Tressel and defensive line coach Ron Burton. In addition to Kapilovic, the other hires include Jay Johnson (offensive coordinator), Ted Gilmore (tight ends), Courtney Hawkins (wide receivers) and Harlon Barnett (defensive backs). Tucker has yet to hire a defensive coordinator, the last spot to fill on his staff.

