Meet Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars. Barrow comes into a position of need for the Spartans. Before committing to Michigan State last summer, Barrow held his share of Power Five offers, including Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. STATUS: Signed.
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S, 6-2, 200 pounds, 3 stars. Ranked just outside the top 100 outside linebackers in the nation, DeMarzo played safety in high school and could play either position at the next level. His versatility landed him offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Army and Air Force, but he called Michigan State his “dream school” and jumped at the chance to commit late last summer. STATUS: Signed.
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports). The Spartans were clearly going after defensive linemen in this class and Dunn joins that group. He has plenty of room to grow, but has a good frame to become a contributor at the next level. Another under-the-radar type player the Spartans hope to hit on after Dunn had drawn mostly Mid-American Conference-level offers before committing to Michigan State. STATUS: Signed.
Donovan Eaglin, Manvel (Texas), RB, 5-11, 215 pounds, three stars. Eaglin ran for 1,584 yards on 172 carries (9.2 yards per carry) with 25 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. He also had 12 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown as he piled up 1,757 all-purpose yards at Manvel. STATUS: Signed.
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. A versatile offensive lineman who drew offers from nearly every Big Ten program, landing Fincher was an important recruiting win for the Spartans, who are looking to shore up the offensive line after starting three true freshmen late in the 2019 season. The first player to commit to the class, Fincher projects to be a guard at the next level, but appears to have plenty of room to improve and could find himself playing any position along the offensive line. STATUS: Signed.
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars. One of four receivers in the class, Foster is a late bloomer the Spartans hope turns into a diamond in the rough. A basketball standout, Foster did not start playing varsity football until this season but had an outstanding season to draw a handful of Mid-American Conference offers before the Spartans came in and landed the commitment. Foster comes from the same high school as Andrew, David and Michael Dowell. STATUS: Signed.
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars. A one-time Cincinnati commit, Grose had an outstanding senior season and helped lead Mansfield to the state championship game as a cornerback and a wide receiver. He had 112 tackles and a pair of interceptions while catching 76 passes for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdowns. It helped Grose jumped up in the recruiting rankings, too, as 247sports elevated him to a four-star in their evaluations and said Grose was the No. 26 cornerback in the nation. STATUS: Signed.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. The only tight end in the class for the Spartans, Guajardo is on the shorter side for the position but has proven to have the strength to excel at the next level. Rated the No. 23 player in the state of Michigan, Guajardo chose Michigan State over the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, Pitt and West Virginia. STATUS: Signed.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. A three-time state champion, Haladay will need to bulk up once he gets to Michigan State, but it’s hard to argue with his production in high school. In addition to the three state titles, Haladay also earned all-state honors three times, is ranked the No. 32 inside linebacker in the nation by 247sports and chose Michigan State over offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. STATUS: Signed.
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 225 pounds, three stars. Named the Division II Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio, Hightower ranks in the top 50 in the nation in outside linebackers, according to 247sports. In the mold of current Spartan linebacker Antjuan Simmons, Hightower chose Michigan State over Pitt and Iowa, along with a handful of other schools. STATUS: Signed.
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The Spartans were able to get their quarterback this fall when Kim announced he was decommitting from Virginia Tech just before taking a visit to Michigan State. A week later the Spartans had a commitment from Kim, ranked the No. 44 pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 23 player in the state of Virginia. STATUS: Signed.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. King comes into a position of need for the Spartans and brings plenty of production with him. A two-time state champion in Indiana, King had 67 tackles as a senior, including 18.5 for loss. King also collected seven sacks last season, giving him 28.5 for his career. Ranked the seventh-best player in Indiana, King turned down Purdue and Indiana to come to MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Terry Lockett, WR, Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. One of the final pieces to the class, Lockett committed just days before National Signing Day and could prove to be one of the most crucial players to sign. After spending his junior season at SPIRE Academy in Ohio focusing on basketball, Lockett, a four-star by some services, returned to Minnesota for an outstanding senior season and quickly drew renewed interest from a handful of Big Ten schools before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars. Another defensive end in the class who could eventually move inside, Mayfield is ranked the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio by 247Sports Composite. Mayfield chose the Spartans over offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Minnesota and Kentucky. STATUS: Signed.
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars. With Matt Coghlin getting set to enter his final season at Michigan State, the Spartans landed a commitment from Olsen, the No. 3-ranked kicker in the nation by 247sports. Olsen once kicked eight field goals in a game in high school and has a long of 53 yards. He’ll play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio. STATUS: Signed.
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. Named the defensive player of the year by Cleveland.com, the 65th-ranked defensive end in the nation Pietrowski had 14.5 sacks as a senior and forced three fumbles. Pietrowski also played some linebacker in high school, which means he could move around on the Spartans defense. He chose Michigan State over offers from Purdue, Pitt and Minnesota. STATUS: Signed.
Jasiyah Robinson, Groveport (Ohio) Madison, DE, 6-3, 222 pounds, three stars. Robinson was named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division 1 all-state first team and was named the Columbus Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year. The Ohio Capital Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Robinson was rated the No. 64 player overall in the state of Ohio by 247Sports. STATUS: Signed.
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars. With only three scholarship running backs on the roster and all of them in the same class, the Spartans needed to land at least one running back in this class and did so in October with Simmons’ commitment. The powerful back attended camp at Michigan State and eventually drew offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Georgia and Florida State before choosing the Spartans. Simmons said he was delaying his signing because of Mark Dantonio's retirement, but remains verbally committed to the Spartans. He’ll surely get a chance to play next fall, but the depth he provides is critical. STATUS: Signed.
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.<br /> &nbsp;
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars. The Canadian product has all the tools and size to excel at the next level as an offensive tackle and Stevens plans to enroll next semester to get a head start. A one-time commit to Eastern Michigan, Stevens drew a handful of late Power Five offers and made the switch to MSU. He ultimately chose the Spartans over the likes of Indiana and Syracuse. STATUS: Signed.
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. A high school quarterback, Stewart reminds many of current Spartan wide receiver Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school. The shuffling of positions in high school means he’ll need to become a more polished route-runner, but given his size and athleticism he has a high ceiling, one high enough that he chose Michigan State over the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and most of the rest of the Big Ten. STATUS: Signed.
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 165 pounds, three stars.One of four wide receivers in the class, White was a state champion at Marietta, capping an outstanding senior season that saw him catch 92 passes and score 16 touchdowns. White isn’t ranked among the top 100 receivers in the nation, but considering his production, it’s no surprise he drew offers from the likes of Pitt and Louisville before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed.
    Michigan State’s new staff has hit the ground running in recruiting.

    Running, even in the literal sense, as running backs coach William Peagler reached out to West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellamy as soon as he took the job in East Lansing to make sure Bellamy knew his 2022 star Dillon Tatum had an offer from the Spartans.

    Mark Dantonio’s staff had offered the versatile 5-foot-11, 180-pound Tatum, but Peagler and Mel Tucker have re-affirmed the offer.

    “Coach Peagler reached out. We had a pre-existing relationship with Colorado with Coach Tucker,” Bellamy said. “Those guys were going after Donovan (Edwards) and when I sent our prospect sheet, Dillon caught their eyes and they offered him at Colorado. So, naturally, when they came to Michigan State, they offered there, too.”

    While Edwards, a top national recruit, deservedly gets a lot of headlines and attention, Tatum has been a key cog in every phase of the game.

    “He is versatile in every sense,” Bellamy said. “I have not had one like him. Dillon is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. He can play slot, outside, he’s versatile on offense and defensively he can play safety, corner, in our defense; he’s our viper, so lots of versatile things there. Then the thing that sticks out most, that I’m most proud of, is that he’s a core special-teams guy. He understands that even as a playmaker, a rising superstar kind of kid, that it’s an important contribution to our team. So he does everything he can to help us win.”

    The new Spartan staff under Tucker has aggressively offered players they offered at Colorado and some new names in the 2021 class, but also have worked ahead on 2022 recruits like Tatum.

    With Bellamy having two guys they have offered in different classes, he is able to compare and contrast where the Spartans stand with Edwards and Tatum.

    “To be honest, when dealing with kids, and coming in late, the best thing they can do is build a relationship with the high school coaches,” Bellamy said. “I shared that with the coaches from State. It’s to no fault of Coach Tucker and their staff, but they’re new there, so for a kid like Donovan, at this juncture, maybe you talk to a coach or his dad and help close the gap, let you catch up and give you guys a fair shake. With Dillon, it’s different because he’s younger, so they get a full year to try to be creative and plan their recruiting and get him on campus more.”

    Tatum said the previous Spartan staff was one of the schools he kept in close contact with, and is looking forward to doing the same with the new coaches.

    He holds additional offers from Michigan, Florida, West Virginia and more.

    Four-star OT offered

    Michigan State has offered Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro junior Bram Walden, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive tackle.

    Walden, ranked by 247Sports as a Top 100 prospect nationally, was offered by Colorado last March.

    Oregon is currently believed to be the team to beat in his recruitment.

    Highly-regarded sophomore QB offered

    A.J. Duffy, a class of 2022 quarterback from Moreno Valley (Calif.), was offered by Michigan State this week.

    The new staff had offered him at Colorado as well.

    Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Penn State, USC and others have offered.

    The 6-foot, 200-pound Duffy passed for 2,568 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore. He played varsity as a freshman and threw for 2,984 yards and 40 touchdowns.

    More information

    Dillon Tatum profile

    Bram Walden profile

    AJ Duffy profile

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

