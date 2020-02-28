In an odd scheduling twist, new Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker will debut with a Big Ten game, as the Spartans open the 2020 season at home against Northwestern before shifting to a three-game nonconference schedule.
Here's a look at Michigan State's complete schedule:
Sept. 5: vs. Northwestern
Sept. 12: at BYU
Sept. 19: vs. Toledo
Sept. 26: vs. Miami (Fla.)
Oct. 3: at Iowa
Oct. 10: vs. Michigan
Oct. 17: vs. Ohio State
Oct. 24: at Indiana
Oct. 31: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 14: at Penn State
Nov. 21: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 28: at Maryland
