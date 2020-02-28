In an odd scheduling twist, new Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker will debut with a Big Ten game, as the Spartans open the 2020 season at home against Northwestern before shifting to a three-game nonconference schedule.

Buy Photo Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Here's a look at Michigan State's complete schedule:

Sept. 5: vs. Northwestern

Sept. 12: at BYU

Sept. 19: vs. Toledo

Sept. 26: vs. Miami (Fla.)

Oct. 3: at Iowa

Oct. 10: vs. Michigan

Oct. 17: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 24: at Indiana

Oct. 31: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 14: at Penn State

Nov. 21: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 28: at Maryland