East Lansing — Courtney Hawkins is back at his alma mater and he’s getting paid handsomely to do so.

Michigan State’s new wide receivers coach signed a two-year contract that will pay him $387,000 a season. The former All-Big Ten receiver who is still among the career best in several receiving categories, was named wide receivers coach by Mel Tucker on Feb. 19 after spending 14 seasons at Flint Beecher as the football coach and athletic director.

Buy Photo Mel Tucker is building his coaching staff at Michigan State. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The contract was obtained by The News in a Freedom of Information Act request. Hawkins’ contract is the second to be released. Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic signed a two-year contract worth $700,000 earlier this week.

That Hawkins has no experience coaching the college level did not concern Tucker.

“With Courtney, I mean, football is football, whether it's high school, college or pro,” said Tucker, who replaced Mark Dantonio as the Spartans head coach. “I will tell you what, just having been in this for 23 years and seeing what high school coaches have to deal with on a day-to-day basis, I still think coaching high school ball is more difficult than coaching college or pro. That's my opinion. They have to do everything. So, he's done a phenomenal job. He knows the game. He knows what Michigan State is all about. He played the game at the highest level. That's why I wanted him here. He's going to be a tremendous asset for Michigan State.”

