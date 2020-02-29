College Park, Md. — The chase for a Big Ten title isn’t over yet.

No. 24 Michigan State made sure of that, rolling into Maryland on Saturday night and beating the ninth-ranked Terrapins, 78-66, at a jam-packed Xfinity Center and pulling within a game of first place with two games to play in the regular season. Michigan State closes the season with a trip to Penn State on Tuesday before hosting Ohio State next Saturday.

The Spartans started fast on Saturday and withstood a late run by the Terrapins, avenging a loss from two weeks ago when Maryland outscored Michigan State 14-0 in the final three minutes to win at Breslin Center.

Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) goes to the basket for a layup against Maryland forward Donta Scott. (Photo: Terrance Williams, Associated Press)

Cassius Winston scored 20 points to lead Michigan State (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) while Xavier Tillman had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Malik Hall added 16 points while Rocket Watts scored 13 for the Spartans.

Jalen Smith scored 20 and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Maryland (23-6, 13-5) while Anthony Cowan scored 13 and Donta Scott chipped in 10 points.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 78, Maryland 66

The first half had its share of big swings as Michigan State jumped out to a 14-2 lead, making seven of its first eight shots. Maryland responded with a 13-2 run and eventually pulled even at 23-23 with just more than 10 minutes to play.

The Spartans were the next to make a run, scoring nine in a row as both teams started to go cold from the field. Michigan State went 4:30 without a point while Maryland’s drought lasted nearly seven minutes.

Michigan State kept the momentum going late in the half as Kyle Ahrens hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Tillman dunked on a dish from Winston and then Winston closed the half with a 60-footer at the buzzer to give the Spartans a 40-29 lead headed to halftime.

Michigan State was hot again to open the second half, making its first seven shots as its lead grew to 49-33 after Tillman blocked a Smith shot, then sprinted down the floor and took a feed from Watts for a layup. Maryland got within 56-43 after a 3-pointer but Hall answered with his own 3-pointer and then made a pair of free throws to give the Spartans 61-43 lead with 13 minutes to play.

The Terrapins started to chip away from there, pulling within 66-55 with 8:19 to play after a pair of free throws from Aaron Wiggins. The Terps cut it to 66-57, but Watts made a 3-pointer, then a jumper from the free-throw line to push Michigan State’s lead to 71-57.

Winston converted a four-point play with 4:24 left to give the Spartans a 76-61 lead. Maryland scored five in a row to get back within 10 but Michigan State locked down on defense and put the game away over the final three minutes.

