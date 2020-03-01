College Park, Md. — Rocket Watts wasn’t about to let it happen again.

It was just two weeks ago that the Michigan State freshman had locked down Maryland’s Anthony Cowan for much of the game at Breslin Center, only to watch the Terrapins senior bury three straight 3-pointers to help Maryland score the final 14 points of the game to pull out a win over the Spartans.

As No. 24 Michigan State prepared for the rematch Saturday night at Maryland, Watts was determined he’d be dialed in on playing a full 40 minutes on Cowan. He spent more time in the film room and by the time the ball tipped in the second game in two weeks between the teams, Watts was ready.

Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) drives to the basket against Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) during the first half. (Photo: Terrance Williams, Associated Press)

The extra work paid off as Cowan was limited to 13 points on 6-for-15 shooting, much of the defensive work done by Watts, as Michigan State came away with a 78-66 victory and pulled within one game of Maryland in the Big Ten standings.

“My mindset was really to try to keep him contained and don't lose focus on him like I did the last game at home,” Watts said. “I just watched a lot of film on him and tried to get his game down pat and play real physical but don’t swipe down (on the ball) and keep my hands up, keep my hands out and I feel like I did a great job.”

It was a key element to Michigan State’s overall defensive performance, which never allowed No. 9 Maryland to get any offensive momentum.

The Spartans gave up one big run early in the game. Michigan State led 14-2 to begin the game but Maryland eventually tied the score at 23. The Spartans scored the next nine points, though, and while the Terrapins made pushes, they never could get over the hump.

“He was frustrated and he’s just got to play the way he’s played all year,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said of Cowan. “He’s got nine assists at Minnesota, tonight he had four. Guys aren't making shots. Anthony has been great, he’s been a warrior, it just wasn't his night.”

While Cowan was working for everything he got, big man Jalen Smith was being pushed by Xavier Tillman. Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but Tillman handled him without any double teams and blocked two more shots.

That combined with Watts’ play on Cowan had the Spartans turning in one of their best defensive outings of the season.”

“Rocket wasn't gonna give up those 3s that he gave up last game,” Izzo said, “but I will say this, Xavier Tillman, when I see that some people haven’t talked about him as the Defensive Player of the Year, I promise he's the best defender in this league. When you can cover a guy like that one-on-one, you can cover a guy that we just covered from Iowa (Luka Garza) one-on-one, I think those are two of the best big men and we very little double down on either guy. So Tillman, I can't believe he's not everybody's choice for that tonight. I’m not politicking, I'm just leveling with you.

“And Rocket, he's so athletic and he's tough., but I thought we did a hell of a job of covering those two guys and not to have to expose ourselves by doubling and doing different things.”

Long shot

Izzo joked it was all coaching. Cassius Winston said he works on it all the time.

Whatever it was, the roughly three-quarter court shot that Winston hit to close the first half was not only highlight-reel worthy, it helped maintain momentum for the Spartans as they headed to the locker room.

With 1.9 seconds on the clock, Winston grabbed the in-bounds pass, took a dribble and fired, hitting all net as the buzzer sounded to give Michigan State a 40-29 lead at halftime.

“That was an unbelievably-designed 75-foot play that we put in just last week,” Izzo joked. “That’s coaching, fellas. That’s coaching.”

Winston usually ends pregame warm-ups by firing a half-court shot as he heads to the locker room. He hit one on Saturday at the Xfinity Center, a sign of things to come.

“I mean, I shoot that shot a lot. I work on that a lot,” Winston said. “I didn’t think they were gonna give me a rhythm dribble. So once they gave me the rhythm dribble I was like, ‘I'm about try to make this.’ I didn’t know I was gonna make it of course, but I focused in and I said, ‘I'm gonna get this up and try to give it the best chance,’ and splashed it all net.”

Getting the point

Winston scored 20 points, giving him 1,928 for his career and moving him past Jay Vincent (1,914) for sixth-place all-time at Michigan State. He is 79 points behind fifth-place Kalin Lucas, who scored 1,996.

Winston is one of only five players in Division I history to score more than 1,900 points and hand out 850 assists in his career.

