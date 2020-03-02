CLOSE

East Lansing — Tom Izzo has seen something a little different the past couple of weeks.

His team on the winning end of a final score has started to become a more regular occurrence. Michigan State has won three in a row, including last week’s back-to-back wins over Iowa at home and on the road against Maryland.

But that’s on the surface.

What Izzo really sees, and what he said on Monday has him excited, is the Spartans are starting to play with a toughness and grit that has become the staple of the program over the last quarter century.

“I think we're starting to play with a little Michigan State toughness instead of how we were playing for a while,” Izzo said. “We made some mistakes (at Maryland). We still turn the ball over a little bit too much, but we didn't let those mistakes carry on.”

The Spartans (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) were able to overcome a handful of self-inflicted wounds against the Terrapins, but at the same, never lost control of the game. Now as No. 16 Michigan State gets set to head to Penn State on Tuesday to try and avenge its only other home Big Ten loss, it does so one game out of first place with a chance at winning at least a share of its third straight conference championship.

“I’ve said it 25 times in 25 years that you'd like to be down to the last week or two and have a mathematical chance to compete for a conference championship,” Izzo said. “Because of the win at Maryland, and a couple of big wins last week, we're in that position. Unfortunately, it's not all in our control.”

Izzo is right. Relative to winning a Big Ten title, it’s not all in the Spartans’ hands at this point. They’ll need to beat Penn State and follow that with a win over Ohio State on Sunday. But Maryland will need to lose at least once, too, to give the Spartans a shot.

But they’re at least in the position because the toughness has returned. While the Spartans were in the midst of losing four of five games, many wondered whether the turnaround was possible. Two weeks later, the doubt has disappeared, and a big reason was what went down last week.

The home victory over Iowa was important, but winning at Maryland and handing the Terrapins their first home loss of the season was what really signified the potential shift. Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman were good, as they have been most of the season. But the continued progress of Aaron Henry and Rocket Watts, along with a big game from Malik Hall, showed that Michigan State’s complimentary pieces are starting to come together.

“Aaron has been a lot more consistent in the last five, six games,” Izzo said. “He's consistent defensively, he's getting to the boards more, scoring a little bit more. So I think that that's been a great help. And even though Kyle Ahrens has still been a little up and down, he brings a little bit to the table where he and (Thomas) Kithier bring something — solidness is best word I come up with. They’re very solid. Xavier knows what they're going to do and Cassius knows what they're going to do, so it's been a combination of a lot of things.

“Did we take a giant step (at Maryland)? Sure. You go there on (ESPN) GameDay where the crowd was off the chains and we made some progress. But I’m not ready to start sleeping nights or anything.”

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of March 2
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of March 2, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of March 2, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Terrance Williams, Associated Press
1. Michigan State (20-9, 12-6) – The Spartans enter the final week of the season still a game behind Maryland for first place in the Big Ten, however, the last week reminded everyone why they were the preseason favorite to begin with. A dominant second half closed out a win over Iowa, followed by a complete 40 minutes to hand Maryland its first home loss, have MSU on a roll as it heads to Penn State on Tuesday before closing at home against Ohio State. Last week: 5.
2. Maryland (23-6, 13-5) – The Terrapins now have lost two of three after getting handled at home by Michigan State, and they’re one low-percentage 3-pointer in the final seconds at Minnesota from having lost three straight and being in a tie for first place. They’ll get another chance to clinch a share on Tuesday but will have to win at Rutgers, a team desperate for a win, before closing at home against Michigan. Last week: 1.
3. Iowa (20-9, 11-7) – The Hawkeyes have won three of four, the only loss coming last week at Michigan State. It’s hardly a bad loss, though the second half was ugly for Iowa as Luka Garza (pictured) was limited to just eight points. Getting a share of the title is a longshot now as the Hawkeyes will have to win at homes against Purdue and at Illinois, and hope Maryland falls on its face. Last week: 2.
4. Illinois (20-9, 12-6) – The Fighting Illini have won four in a row, taking advantage of a favorable schedule down the stretch by getting wins this week at Northwestern and at home against Indiana. The closing week will get much tougher for Brad Underwood’s crew, as they head to Ohio State on Thursday before closing the season Sunday at home against Iowa. Last week: 6.
5. Ohio State (20-9, 10-8) – The Buckeyes are starting to look more like the team from early in the season that rolled through non.conference play. They’ve won five of their last six, capping another impressive week by pulling away late to beat Michigan at home on Sunday. The final week will be no piece of cake, as the Buckeyes look to muck up the race by facing Illinois at home on Thursday before heading to Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 7.
6. Wisconsin (19-10, 12-6) – Just a few weeks back, not many would have expected the Badgers to be one game out of first place heading into the final week of the season. But, here they are after hanging on to beat Minnesota on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory. Their schedule to close is favorable as they get Northwestern at home before finishing at Indiana. Last week: 8.
7. Penn State (21-8, 11-7) – It’s been a rough go lately for the Nittany Lions, one that could have been worse if not for a last-second win over Rutgers early in the week. It’s the only victory in the last four games for Penn State as it’s limping to the finish. They have a chance to jump back into second place with Michigan State coming to town on Tuesday before heading to Northwestern on Saturday to wrap up the season. Last week: 4.
8. Michigan (18-11, 9-9) – What a difference a week makes. Last Saturday, the Wolverines had just beaten Purdue handily on the road for their fifth straight win and had some folks out there talking about Final Four runs. A week later, they’ve lost two in a row, starting with a home defeat at the hands of Wisconsin before falling at Ohio State. They get a chance to right the ship Thursday at home against Nebraska before heading to Maryland for the finale. Last week: 3.
9. Rutgers (18-11, 9-9) – Once an NCAA Tournament lock, the Scarlet Knights are scrambling down the stretch to solidify that spot. They’ve won just twice in the last eight games, including a heartbreaker at Penn State last week after rallying to take the lead in the final minute. They host Maryland on Wednesday before heading to Purdue to close the season. They’ll almost certainly need to win at least one to still feel like they’re in good shape. Last week: 9.
10. Purdue (15-14, 8-10) – The Boilermakers were able to halt a four-game skid this week by beating rival Indiana at home, but that run of losses has them on the outside looking in at this point when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. They travel to Iowa on Wednesday before hosting Rutgers on Saturday, two games they must win to still have an outside shot headed into next week’s Big Ten tournament. Last week: 11.
11. Indiana (18-11, 8-10) – After winning two in a row to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume, the Hoosiers dropped two road games this week to Purdue and Illinois, likely landing them right back on the tournament bubble. Two wins over the final week would be big as the Hoosiers finish at home, welcoming Minnesota and Wisconsin to Assembly Hall. Last week: 10.
12. Minnesota (13-15, 7-11) – It’s been the same story all season for the Golden Gophers. They’ve been in nearly every game they’ve played, but they simply haven’t been able to close the deal. It was no more evident than the collapse at home last week to Maryland and now any shot at an NCAA Tournament bid likely will rely on running the table next week in Indianapolis for the conference tournament. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) – If only the Wildcats could have played Nebraska all season. A 12-game skid came to an end on Sunday as the ‘Cats went to Lincoln and beat the Huskers in overtime to sweep the season series. Both conference victories this season for the Wildcats have come at the expense of the Huskers. Last week: 14.
14. Nebraska (7-22, 2-16) – The Cornhuskers couldn’t solve Northwestern this season, which means they’ll likely be the No. 14 seed for next week’s conference tournament. It’s almost hard to fathom how they beat both Purdue and Iowa early in the season, but now the Huskers head into the final week of the season on a 14-game losing skid. Last week: 13.
    The remaining schedule and, of course, the postseason is enough to keep Izzo and his staff up at night.

    With momentum on their side, the Spartans are hoping to take advantage of Penn State’s recent struggles. The Nittany Lions (21-8, 11-7), who won in East Lansing in early February, have lost three of four with the only victory coming on a last-second 3-pointer against Rutgers.

    But it’s senior night for guys like Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins, and Patrick Chambers’ team will be scratching and clawing to regain their own momentum with an outside shot at catching Maryland for first place.

    “They're gonna be at an all-time high,” Izzo said. “They still have a chance, and everybody's got a chance that still has a mathematical chance. So I think it's going to be a war. They’re physical to start with and they have a bunch of junkyard dogs, man. I love his team. Those wings play so hard and … nobody's having a better year in our league than Stevens.”

    As much as Izzo is worried about the opponent, he’s still looking forward to continuing what has been taking place the last couple of weeks.

    The Spartans have been dealt their share of obstacles and battled through slumps, but the toughness is starting to show.

    “We’ve been through more adversity in a lot of different ways,” Izzo said, “but we didn't hang our heads. We stuck in the fight.”

    Now, with a little help, they have a shot to raise another banner. And along the way, Michigan State could be putting itself in a perfect position heading into the most important time of the year.

    “We dug ourselves a hole,” Izzo said. “We did our job and beat Maryland and now we gotta do our job again and win this game. Then at least the odds are with you that maybe you deserve getting something. And yet, I'm so looking forward to trying to get that (Big Ten title), but I'm more looking forward to, is this team getting better now and are we making some progress? Are we going to be in the right place at the right time?”

    This week will provide more answers for Izzo and the Spartans as they head down the stretch with a different mindset.

    “I think I've got a little bit tougher team,” Izzo said. “A tougher team that's grown up a little bit.”

    No. 16 Michigan State at No. 20 Penn State

    Tip-off: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pa.

    TV/radio: ESPN/WJR 760

    Records: Michigan State 20-9, 12-6 Big Ten; Penn State 21-8, 11-7

    Outlook: Michigan State’s Cassius Winston was named Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 20 points and 7.5 assists in two victories last week while shooting .524 from the field. It’s his second player of the week honor this season and seventh of his career. … It’s the final home game for Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens. He leads the Nittany Lions in scoring, averaging 17.7 points a game while grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game. He ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring and tied for 11th in rebounding.

