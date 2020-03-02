Michigan State’s successful week, capped by Saturday night’s win over Big Ten-leading Maryland, vaulted the Spartans to No. 16 from No. 24 in this week’s Associated Press poll, released Monday.

The Spartans (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) carry a three-game win streak into Tuesday’s game at Penn State. They close the regular season Sunday at home against Ohio State.

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston brings the ball up court during the second half against Maryland. (Photo: Terrance Williams, AP)

MSU is in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten, one game behind Maryland, which closes its regular season with games against Rutgers and Maryland.

Michigan, which lost to Wisconsin and Ohio State last week, fell to No. 25 from No. 19.

The Wolverines (18-11, 9-9) finish their regular season at home against Nebraska on Thursday and at Maryland on Sunday.

At the top of the poll, Kansas is the unanimous No. 1. The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from the media panel.

Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top-25 teams lost to unranked opponents.

Kansas remained at No. 1 for the second straight week after beating Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games, with victories over George Mason and Davidson last week.

AP poll

1. Kansas, 26-3 record, 1600 points (last week: 1)

2. Gonzaga, 29-2, 1514 (3)

3. Dayton, 27-2, 1453 (4)

4. Baylor, 25-3, 1395 (2)

5. San Diego State, 28-1, 1375 (5)

6. Kentucky, 24-5, 1253 (8)

7. Florida State, 24-5, 1164 (6)

8. Seton Hall, 21-7, 1145 (13)

9. Maryland, 23-6, 1041 (9)

10. Louisville, 24-6, 948 (11)

11. Creighton, 22-7, 843 (10)

12. Duke, 23-6, 809 (7)

13. Oregon, 22-7, 802 (14)

14. Villanova, 22-7, 779 (12)

15. BYU, 24-7, 756 (17)

16. Michigan State, 20-9, 726 (24)

17. Auburn, 24-5, 575 (15)

18. Iowa, 20-9, 492 (18)

19. Ohio State, 20-9, 489 (23)

20. Penn State, 21-8, 367 (16)

21. Houston, 22-7, 265 (25)

22. Virginia, 21-7, 219 (NR)

23. Illinois, 20-9, 208 (NR)

24. Wisconsin, 19-10, 179 (NR)

25. Michigan, 18-11, 94 (19)

►First-place votes: Kansas 64

►Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, Saint Mary's (Calif.) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.