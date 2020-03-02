Michigan State 78, Maryland 66
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) has shot blocked by Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in College Park, Md. Terrance Williams, AP
Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) handles the ball against Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) during the first half. Terrance Williams, AP
Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) goes to the basket for a layup during the first half. Terrance Williams, AP
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) goes to the basket for a layup against Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) during the first half. Terrance Williams, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) shoots a 3-point basket during the first half. Terrance Williams, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo calls assignments during the second half. Terrance Williams, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) handles the ball against Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4) during the first half. Terrance Williams, AP
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) shoots a jump shot over Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) during the first half. Terrance Williams, AP
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) drives to the basket against Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) during the first half. Terrance Williams, AP
Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) shoots a jump shot over Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during the second half. Terrance Williams, AP
Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots a hook shot over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Terrance Williams, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) handles the ball during the second half. Terrance Williams, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) has his shot blocked by Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) during the second half. Terrance Williams, AP
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) grabs a rebound over Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) during the second half. Terrance Williams, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) shoots a three-point basket over Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) during the second half. Terrance Williams, AP
    Michigan State’s successful week, capped by Saturday night’s win over Big Ten-leading Maryland, vaulted the Spartans to No. 16 from No. 24 in this week’s Associated Press poll, released Monday.

    The Spartans (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) carry a three-game win streak into Tuesday’s game at Penn State. They close the regular season Sunday at home against Ohio State.

    MSU is in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten, one game behind Maryland, which closes its regular season with games against Rutgers and Maryland.

    Michigan, which lost to Wisconsin and Ohio State last week, fell to No. 25 from No. 19.

    The Wolverines (18-11, 9-9) finish their regular season at home against Nebraska on Thursday and at Maryland on Sunday.

    More: Freshmen Rocket Watts, Malik Hall soaring as Spartans chase Big Ten championship

    More: 'Can't win that way': Perimeter defense 'very disappointing' for reeling Wolverines

    At the top of the poll, Kansas is the unanimous No. 1. The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from the media panel.

    Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top-25 teams lost to unranked opponents.

    Kansas remained at No. 1 for the second straight week after beating Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

    Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games, with victories over George Mason and Davidson last week.

    AP poll

    1. Kansas, 26-3 record, 1600 points (last week: 1)

    2. Gonzaga, 29-2, 1514 (3)

    3. Dayton, 27-2, 1453 (4)

    4. Baylor, 25-3, 1395 (2)

    5. San Diego State, 28-1, 1375 (5)

    6. Kentucky, 24-5, 1253 (8)

    7. Florida State, 24-5, 1164 (6)

    8. Seton Hall, 21-7, 1145 (13)

    9. Maryland, 23-6, 1041 (9)

    10. Louisville, 24-6, 948 (11)

    11. Creighton, 22-7, 843 (10)

    12. Duke, 23-6, 809 (7)

    13. Oregon, 22-7, 802 (14)

    14. Villanova, 22-7, 779 (12)

    15. BYU, 24-7, 756 (17)

    16. Michigan State, 20-9, 726 (24)

    17. Auburn, 24-5, 575 (15)

    18. Iowa, 20-9, 492 (18)

    19. Ohio State, 20-9, 489 (23)

    20. Penn State, 21-8, 367 (16)

    21. Houston, 22-7, 265 (25)

    22. Virginia, 21-7, 219 (NR)

    23. Illinois, 20-9, 208 (NR)

    24. Wisconsin, 19-10, 179 (NR)

    25. Michigan, 18-11, 94 (19)

    ►First-place votes: Kansas 64

    ►Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, Saint Mary's (Calif.) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.

