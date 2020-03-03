Michigan State 79, Penn State 71
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) tries to get past Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in State College, Pa.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) tries to get past Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in State College, Pa. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Kahleel Charles, a Penn State freshman, arrived early for an NCAA college basketball game between Penn State and Michigan State.
Kahleel Charles, a Penn State freshman, arrived early for an NCAA college basketball game between Penn State and Michigan State. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State's Lamar Stevens (11) runs through fog as he is introduced.
Penn State's Lamar Stevens (11) runs through fog as he is introduced. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) shoots as Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) defends during the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) shoots as Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) defends during the first half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State coach Patrick Chambers gestures during the first half .
Penn State coach Patrick Chambers gestures during the first half . John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts reacts during the first half.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts reacts during the first half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) and Penn State's guard Jamari Wheeler (5) go after the ball as Penn State's Izaiah Brockington (12) watches during the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) and Penn State's guard Jamari Wheeler (5) go after the ball as Penn State's Izaiah Brockington (12) watches during the second half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State's Myreon Jones (0) drives to the basket past Michigan State's Rocket Watts (2) during the second half.
Penn State's Myreon Jones (0) drives to the basket past Michigan State's Rocket Watts (2) during the second half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State's Curtis Jones (4) tries to pass the ball around Michigan State's Aaron Henry as Michigan State's Thomas Kithier (15) defends against Penn State's John Harrar (21) during the second half.
Penn State's Curtis Jones (4) tries to pass the ball around Michigan State's Aaron Henry as Michigan State's Thomas Kithier (15) defends against Penn State's John Harrar (21) during the second half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) drives to the basket past Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) drives to the basket past Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the first half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) tries to get past Penn State's forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) tries to get past Penn State's forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State's John Harrar (21) shoots next to Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) during the second half.
Penn State's John Harrar (21) shoots next to Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) during the second half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State's Lamar Stevens, right, shoots over Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) during the second half.
Penn State's Lamar Stevens, right, shoots over Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) during the second half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State's Lamar Stevens (11) shoots over Michigan State's guard Kyle Ahrens (0) during the second half.
Penn State's Lamar Stevens (11) shoots over Michigan State's guard Kyle Ahrens (0) during the second half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) dunks over Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the second half.
Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) dunks over Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the second half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, left, works against Penn State's Lamar Stevens during the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, left, works against Penn State's Lamar Stevens during the second half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) drives to the basket past Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) during the first half.
Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) drives to the basket past Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) during the first half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) takes a shot over Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) takes a shot over Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the first half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Ginny Meredith, of State College, Pa., cheers for Penn State during the first half.
Ginny Meredith, of State College, Pa., cheers for Penn State during the first half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State's forward Mike Watkins (24) shoots as Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) defends during the first half.
Penn State's forward Mike Watkins (24) shoots as Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) defends during the first half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo expresses displeasure with a call by referee Mike Eades during the first half.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo expresses displeasure with a call by referee Mike Eades during the first half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Foster Loyer (3) dribbles past Penn State's forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the first half.
Michigan State's Foster Loyer (3) dribbles past Penn State's forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the first half. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    State College, Pa. — It took a remarkable comeback, but Michigan State is headed into the final game of the regular season with a shot at grabbing a piece of the Big Ten championship.

    No. 16 Michigan State, down 15 at halftime against No. 20 Penn State, came storming back to pull out a 79-71 victory Tuesday at the Bryce Jordan Center behind a career-high 23 points and 15 rebounds from Xavier Tillman and 18 points from Rocket Watts. Coupled with Maryland’s loss at Rutgers, the Spartans are tied for first in the conference heading into Sunday’s finale at home against Ohio State.

    “To do this on the road and not a neutral site,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said stopping and shaking his head. “We’re getting to be a more physical team and we’ve found a way to reach down a little bit.

    "I can't say enough about my team. I love (Penn State coach) Pat's (Chambers) team, but I tell you what. For what we've been through ... it's just hard to explain what it means to have a chance to play for a Big Ten championship after the way the last five months have gone. That's a tribute to Cassius, to Xavier, to Arnie (Kyle Ahrens) and all those guys. We've got a lot of work to do yet. We have a big game on Sunday and we've been in those before."

    BOX SCORE: Michigan State 79, Penn State 71

    Tillman has now had five double-doubles in the last six games for the Spartans (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten). Cassius Winston added 14 points while Aaron Henry chipped in 12.

    Myreon Jones scored 16 to lead Penn State (21-9, 11-8) while Lamar Stevens scored 15 and Mike Watkins chipped in 12. Stevens was held to 3-for-19 shooting.

    It was all Penn State in the first half as the Nittany Lions buried 10 3-pointers on 17 attempts. Jones made all four of his attempts and Myles Dread was perfect on three attempts as Penn State was running away with the game in the first 20 minutes.

    The scoring came quickly, but Michigan State actually chipped away at an early Penn State lead and had the ball while trailing, 12-11. But the Spartans turned the ball over and the Nittany Lions responded with a 13-2 run that included three 3-pointers. The lead continued to swell from there as Dread hit back-to-back triples to give Penn State a 39-20 lead.

    Michigan State got within 11 with a minute left in the half after a dunk from Malik Hall but surrendered another Jones 3 and then a lob to Watkins as the buzzer sounded to enter the locker room trailing, 46-31.

    The second half was all Michigan State as the Spartans outscored the Nittany Lions, 24-3, over the first 6:30 of the half, turning a 15-point deficit into a 55-49 lead. Henry hit an early 3-pointer and Watts got rolling, scoring six straight at one point and eight during the run as Henry hit another triple and Winston capped it with a running jumper in the lane.

    The Spartans made 11 of their first 13 shots in the second half while Penn State started 1-for-13, including 0-for-9 on 3-pointers.

    Michigan State extended the lead to 65-55 before Penn State scored seven in a row. Tillman then hit a jumper in the lane to give the Spartans a 67-62 lead with just more than seven minutes left in the game. Penn State got it back to within 70-67 headed into the final media timeout and Tillman scored on a layup before Stevens split a pair of free throws to make it 72-68.

    Henry then scored in the lane before Stevens hit a pair of free throws and Winston converted a three-point play to help the Spartans put the game away.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE