Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of March 2
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of March 2, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of March 2, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan State (20-9, 12-6) – The Spartans enter the final week of the season still a game behind Maryland for first place in the Big Ten, however, the last week reminded everyone why they were the preseason favorite to begin with. A dominant second half closed out a win over Iowa, followed by a complete 40 minutes to hand Maryland its first home loss, have MSU on a roll as it heads to Penn State on Tuesday before closing at home against Ohio State. Last week: 5. Terrance Williams, Associated Press
2. Maryland (23-6, 13-5) – The Terrapins now have lost two of three after getting handled at home by Michigan State, and they’re one low-percentage 3-pointer in the final seconds at Minnesota from having lost three straight and being in a tie for first place. They’ll get another chance to clinch a share on Tuesday but will have to win at Rutgers, a team desperate for a win, before closing at home against Michigan. Last week: 1. Terrance Williams, Associated Press
3. Iowa (20-9, 11-7) – The Hawkeyes have won three of four, the only loss coming last week at Michigan State. It’s hardly a bad loss, though the second half was ugly for Iowa as Luka Garza (pictured) was limited to just eight points. Getting a share of the title is a longshot now as the Hawkeyes will have to win at homes against Purdue and at Illinois, and hope Maryland falls on its face. Last week: 2. Al Goldis, Associated Press
4. Illinois (20-9, 12-6) – The Fighting Illini have won four in a row, taking advantage of a favorable schedule down the stretch by getting wins this week at Northwestern and at home against Indiana. The closing week will get much tougher for Brad Underwood’s crew, as they head to Ohio State on Thursday before closing the season Sunday at home against Iowa. Last week: 6. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
5. Ohio State (20-9, 10-8) – The Buckeyes are starting to look more like the team from early in the season that rolled through non.conference play. They’ve won five of their last six, capping another impressive week by pulling away late to beat Michigan at home on Sunday. The final week will be no piece of cake, as the Buckeyes look to muck up the race by facing Illinois at home on Thursday before heading to Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 7. Paul Vernon, Associated Press
6. Wisconsin (19-10, 12-6) – Just a few weeks back, not many would have expected the Badgers to be one game out of first place heading into the final week of the season. But, here they are after hanging on to beat Minnesota on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory. Their schedule to close is favorable as they get Northwestern at home before finishing at Indiana. Last week: 8. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
7. Penn State (21-8, 11-7) – It’s been a rough go lately for the Nittany Lions, one that could have been worse if not for a last-second win over Rutgers early in the week. It’s the only victory in the last four games for Penn State as it’s limping to the finish. They have a chance to jump back into second place with Michigan State coming to town on Tuesday before heading to Northwestern on Saturday to wrap up the season. Last week: 4. Cliff Jette, Associated Press
8. Michigan (18-11, 9-9) – What a difference a week makes. Last Saturday, the Wolverines had just beaten Purdue handily on the road for their fifth straight win and had some folks out there talking about Final Four runs. A week later, they’ve lost two in a row, starting with a home defeat at the hands of Wisconsin before falling at Ohio State. They get a chance to right the ship Thursday at home against Nebraska before heading to Maryland for the finale. Last week: 3. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
9. Rutgers (18-11, 9-9) – Once an NCAA Tournament lock, the Scarlet Knights are scrambling down the stretch to solidify that spot. They’ve won just twice in the last eight games, including a heartbreaker at Penn State last week after rallying to take the lead in the final minute. They host Maryland on Wednesday before heading to Purdue to close the season. They’ll almost certainly need to win at least one to still feel like they’re in good shape. Last week: 9. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
10. Purdue (15-14, 8-10) – The Boilermakers were able to halt a four-game skid this week by beating rival Indiana at home, but that run of losses has them on the outside looking in at this point when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. They travel to Iowa on Wednesday before hosting Rutgers on Saturday, two games they must win to still have an outside shot headed into next week’s Big Ten tournament. Last week: 11. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
11. Indiana (18-11, 8-10) – After winning two in a row to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume, the Hoosiers dropped two road games this week to Purdue and Illinois, likely landing them right back on the tournament bubble. Two wins over the final week would be big as the Hoosiers finish at home, welcoming Minnesota and Wisconsin to Assembly Hall. Last week: 10. Holly Hart, Associated Press
12. Minnesota (13-15, 7-11) – It’s been the same story all season for the Golden Gophers. They’ve been in nearly every game they’ve played, but they simply haven’t been able to close the deal. It was no more evident than the collapse at home last week to Maryland and now any shot at an NCAA Tournament bid likely will rely on running the table next week in Indianapolis for the conference tournament. Last week: 12. Hannah Foslien, Associated Press
13. Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) – If only the Wildcats could have played Nebraska all season. A 12-game skid came to an end on Sunday as the ‘Cats went to Lincoln and beat the Huskers in overtime to sweep the season series. Both conference victories this season for the Wildcats have come at the expense of the Huskers. Last week: 14. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
14. Nebraska (7-22, 2-16) – The Cornhuskers couldn’t solve Northwestern this season, which means they’ll likely be the No. 14 seed for next week’s conference tournament. It’s almost hard to fathom how they beat both Purdue and Iowa early in the season, but now the Huskers head into the final week of the season on a 14-game losing skid. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
    State College, Pa. — While Cassius Winston has been the best player on Michigan State’s roster the past two seasons, there’s a chance he might not be the most valuable player.

    No, this isn’t a knock on Winston. Instead, it’s simply to point out what junior center Xavier Tillman means to No. 16 Michigan State.

    Entering Tuesday night’s game at No. 20 Penn State, Tillman has been at the center of the Spartans’ resurgence over the final couple weeks of the season. Tillman has recorded a double-double in five of the last six games, and in the one he didn’t — the win over Iowa that saw Tillman play only five minutes in the first half because of foul trouble — he shut down Hawkeyes start Luka Garza in the second half.

    “Xavier has been terrific,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I keep saying this for a week or two just because I saw it, but if he isn't the best defensive player in this league, I don't know who is. But offensively, he's been very good, too. He’s made some big-time plays.”

    Izzo has been on a mini-campaign the past week after Tillman was not among the 10 semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

    It’s understandable considering what Tillman means to the Spartans’ defense. In the victory over Iowa, Tillman recorded two blocks to pass Matt Costello for the most in program history. In the win over Maryland on Saturday, he guarded Terrapins big man Jalen Smith without help from double teams, allowing his teammates to contain a potent Maryland lineup, including limiting guard Anthony Cowan to just 13 points on 6-for-15 shooting.

    But Tillman’s overall play has been the one constant all season for Michigan State. He’s recorded 13 double-doubles this season and is the only Division I player averaging at least 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks game, and is the only player in the Big Ten that ranks in the top 15 in points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

    “Xavier, he's been a man child,” Izzo said. “He’s defended by himself against two very, very, very good post guys. I mean this week he might guard the post, he might guard (Penn State’s Lamar) Stevens. So he might have to guard a perimeter guy now, and he’s been the most versatile player on my team, and he's probably been the most consistent, the steadiest.”

