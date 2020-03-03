State College, Pa. — While Cassius Winston has been the best player on Michigan State’s roster the past two seasons, there’s a chance he might not be the most valuable player.

No, this isn’t a knock on Winston. Instead, it’s simply to point out what junior center Xavier Tillman means to No. 16 Michigan State.

Entering Tuesday night’s game at No. 20 Penn State, Tillman has been at the center of the Spartans’ resurgence over the final couple weeks of the season. Tillman has recorded a double-double in five of the last six games, and in the one he didn’t — the win over Iowa that saw Tillman play only five minutes in the first half because of foul trouble — he shut down Hawkeyes start Luka Garza in the second half.

“Xavier has been terrific,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I keep saying this for a week or two just because I saw it, but if he isn't the best defensive player in this league, I don't know who is. But offensively, he's been very good, too. He’s made some big-time plays.”

Izzo has been on a mini-campaign the past week after Tillman was not among the 10 semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

It’s understandable considering what Tillman means to the Spartans’ defense. In the victory over Iowa, Tillman recorded two blocks to pass Matt Costello for the most in program history. In the win over Maryland on Saturday, he guarded Terrapins big man Jalen Smith without help from double teams, allowing his teammates to contain a potent Maryland lineup, including limiting guard Anthony Cowan to just 13 points on 6-for-15 shooting.

But Tillman’s overall play has been the one constant all season for Michigan State. He’s recorded 13 double-doubles this season and is the only Division I player averaging at least 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks game, and is the only player in the Big Ten that ranks in the top 15 in points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

“Xavier, he's been a man child,” Izzo said. “He’s defended by himself against two very, very, very good post guys. I mean this week he might guard the post, he might guard (Penn State’s Lamar) Stevens. So he might have to guard a perimeter guy now, and he’s been the most versatile player on my team, and he's probably been the most consistent, the steadiest.”

