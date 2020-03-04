It was a little more than a week ago when Michigan State prepared to host Iowa at the Breslin Center. The Spartans were coming off a win on the road at Nebraska, but that followed a stretch of five games that included just one victory.

To say Michigan State was at a critical point in the season was an understatement. The preseason No. 1 team in the country had dropped all the way out of the rankings and had all but conceded a shot at winning a Big Ten championship, while there was still a scenario where it could play on Wednesday of the conference tournament as an 11-seed.

Three wins later, the Spartans are tied for first place with Maryland and have locked up a double-bye in next week’s Big Ten tournament.

“That's big,” freshman Rocket Watts said Tuesday after No. 16 Michigan State rallied to beat Penn State, 79-71. “The other thing is we never gave up. We just kept going and kept practicing hard.”

There were plenty of moments it appeared Michigan State’s season was spiraling out of control. Before it even started, they lost Joshua Langford for the year and found out they wouldn’t be getting transfer Joey Hauser on the court. The personal anguish of Cassius Winston has also affected the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year as he’s dealt with the death of his brother.

By the time the four losses in five games hit, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said it would take “more than a miracle” to get back into the Big Ten race.

Well, it hasn’t quite been that, but the Spartans reeled off three of their most impressive wins of the season and when they host No. 19 Ohio State on Sunday, a win would give them at least a share of their third straight conference title.

“It’s crazy,” Winston said after scoring 14 and handing out seven assists at Penn State. “A couple of things had to work in our favor and we caught our break this time, to get a chance. But like I said, we took care of our end and that’s all we can ask for. We didn't focus on anybody else. We focused on the game that we had ahead us and we took care of our end. Now we’ve got a chance to go win it.”

How Michigan State (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) has been able to turn it around so quickly has been impressive. For a team that had trouble finishing games, the Spartans have been outstanding down the stretch the last two weeks.

In losses to Indiana, Wisconsin, Penn State and Maryland, making winning plays at crunch time had become a problem. But that turned with the second half last week against Iowa and continued with a full 40 minutes Saturday at Maryland. On Tuesday at Penn State, the Spartans trailed by 19 in the first half, only to take over in the second half, and then make a handful of crucial plays in the final minutes.

“We’ve definitely prepared for this the whole season because we've been in most of our losses,” Tillman said. “We’ve been put in those situations a lot and as you can see we’re learning how to take the right shots and get the right rebounds and capitalize when we get opportunities.”

The biggest jump has come from the complementary pieces. Watts has scored in double figures in each of the past three games — 21 against Iowa, 13 at Maryland and 18 vs. Penn State — while Aaron Henry has had his best stretch of the season and freshman Malik Hall has emerged.

Through it all, though, has been Winston and Tillman. Their desire to make one more March push was clear on Tuesday as Tillman dominated at times while Winston and Izzo got into a heated exchange during a second-half timeout. Asked about it after the game, both chalked it up as business as usual.

“I was mad at Cassius, and he was mad at me,” Izzo said. “And I was mad at Draymond (Green). I was mad at Mateen (Cleaves) and I was mad at a lot of people. You know, being mad is sometimes what it takes to get people to play to a different level.”

Added Winston, “Just being competitive, both of us wanting to win. Maybe I think I’m playing hard, maybe he don’t agree with that. At the end of it I go out there and play harder. We’re on the same page. We’re both trying to win.”

It’s the time of year Michigan State is used to winning. Twice in the past week Izzo has been asked about his success in March and he’s downplayed it, deflecting the question by being critical of his performance in the months prior.

But if Michigan State is to make a second straight Final Four — and Izzo’s ninth — it will be relying on its experience and a renewed approach to the game over the past couple of weeks.

“I think toughness and I think experience,” Izzo said when asked what’s been the key to the turnaround. “We’ve won two (Big Ten) championships, we've won a Big Ten tournament championship and we’ve been to the Final Four with three of these guys now with (Kyle) Ahrens making those two free throws and Xavier and Cassius. I think that helps when you’ve been there before.

“And we're getting to be a little bit more physical team instead of the one we've kind of had out there most of the year that wasn't very physical. And that’s to the credit of the players. They found a way to reach down a little bit.”

