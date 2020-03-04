Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of March 2
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of March 2, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Terrance Williams, Associated Press
1. Michigan State (20-9, 12-6) – The Spartans enter the final week of the season still a game behind Maryland for first place in the Big Ten, however, the last week reminded everyone why they were the preseason favorite to begin with. A dominant second half closed out a win over Iowa, followed by a complete 40 minutes to hand Maryland its first home loss, have MSU on a roll as it heads to Penn State on Tuesday before closing at home against Ohio State. Last week: 5.
2. Maryland (23-6, 13-5) – The Terrapins now have lost two of three after getting handled at home by Michigan State, and they’re one low-percentage 3-pointer in the final seconds at Minnesota from having lost three straight and being in a tie for first place. They’ll get another chance to clinch a share on Tuesday but will have to win at Rutgers, a team desperate for a win, before closing at home against Michigan. Last week: 1.
3. Iowa (20-9, 11-7) – The Hawkeyes have won three of four, the only loss coming last week at Michigan State. It’s hardly a bad loss, though the second half was ugly for Iowa as Luka Garza (pictured) was limited to just eight points. Getting a share of the title is a longshot now as the Hawkeyes will have to win at homes against Purdue and at Illinois, and hope Maryland falls on its face. Last week: 2.
4. Illinois (20-9, 12-6) – The Fighting Illini have won four in a row, taking advantage of a favorable schedule down the stretch by getting wins this week at Northwestern and at home against Indiana. The closing week will get much tougher for Brad Underwood’s crew, as they head to Ohio State on Thursday before closing the season Sunday at home against Iowa. Last week: 6.
5. Ohio State (20-9, 10-8) – The Buckeyes are starting to look more like the team from early in the season that rolled through non.conference play. They’ve won five of their last six, capping another impressive week by pulling away late to beat Michigan at home on Sunday. The final week will be no piece of cake, as the Buckeyes look to muck up the race by facing Illinois at home on Thursday before heading to Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 7.
6. Wisconsin (19-10, 12-6) – Just a few weeks back, not many would have expected the Badgers to be one game out of first place heading into the final week of the season. But, here they are after hanging on to beat Minnesota on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory. Their schedule to close is favorable as they get Northwestern at home before finishing at Indiana. Last week: 8.
7. Penn State (21-8, 11-7) – It’s been a rough go lately for the Nittany Lions, one that could have been worse if not for a last-second win over Rutgers early in the week. It’s the only victory in the last four games for Penn State as it’s limping to the finish. They have a chance to jump back into second place with Michigan State coming to town on Tuesday before heading to Northwestern on Saturday to wrap up the season. Last week: 4.
8. Michigan (18-11, 9-9) – What a difference a week makes. Last Saturday, the Wolverines had just beaten Purdue handily on the road for their fifth straight win and had some folks out there talking about Final Four runs. A week later, they’ve lost two in a row, starting with a home defeat at the hands of Wisconsin before falling at Ohio State. They get a chance to right the ship Thursday at home against Nebraska before heading to Maryland for the finale. Last week: 3.
9. Rutgers (18-11, 9-9) – Once an NCAA Tournament lock, the Scarlet Knights are scrambling down the stretch to solidify that spot. They’ve won just twice in the last eight games, including a heartbreaker at Penn State last week after rallying to take the lead in the final minute. They host Maryland on Wednesday before heading to Purdue to close the season. They’ll almost certainly need to win at least one to still feel like they’re in good shape. Last week: 9.
10. Purdue (15-14, 8-10) – The Boilermakers were able to halt a four-game skid this week by beating rival Indiana at home, but that run of losses has them on the outside looking in at this point when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. They travel to Iowa on Wednesday before hosting Rutgers on Saturday, two games they must win to still have an outside shot headed into next week’s Big Ten tournament. Last week: 11.
11. Indiana (18-11, 8-10) – After winning two in a row to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume, the Hoosiers dropped two road games this week to Purdue and Illinois, likely landing them right back on the tournament bubble. Two wins over the final week would be big as the Hoosiers finish at home, welcoming Minnesota and Wisconsin to Assembly Hall. Last week: 10.
12. Minnesota (13-15, 7-11) – It’s been the same story all season for the Golden Gophers. They’ve been in nearly every game they’ve played, but they simply haven’t been able to close the deal. It was no more evident than the collapse at home last week to Maryland and now any shot at an NCAA Tournament bid likely will rely on running the table next week in Indianapolis for the conference tournament. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) – If only the Wildcats could have played Nebraska all season. A 12-game skid came to an end on Sunday as the ‘Cats went to Lincoln and beat the Huskers in overtime to sweep the season series. Both conference victories this season for the Wildcats have come at the expense of the Huskers. Last week: 14.
14. Nebraska (7-22, 2-16) – The Cornhuskers couldn’t solve Northwestern this season, which means they’ll likely be the No. 14 seed for next week’s conference tournament. It’s almost hard to fathom how they beat both Purdue and Iowa early in the season, but now the Huskers head into the final week of the season on a 14-game losing skid. Last week: 13.
    It was a little more than a week ago when Michigan State prepared to host Iowa at the Breslin Center. The Spartans were coming off a win on the road at Nebraska, but that followed a stretch of five games that included just one victory.

    To say Michigan State was at a critical point in the season was an understatement. The preseason No. 1 team in the country had dropped all the way out of the rankings and had all but conceded a shot at winning a Big Ten championship, while there was still a scenario where it could play on Wednesday of the conference tournament as an 11-seed.

    Three wins later, the Spartans are tied for first place with Maryland and have locked up a double-bye in next week’s Big Ten tournament.

    “That's big,” freshman Rocket Watts said Tuesday after No. 16 Michigan State rallied to beat Penn State, 79-71. “The other thing is we never gave up. We just kept going and kept practicing hard.”

    There were plenty of moments it appeared Michigan State’s season was spiraling out of control. Before it even started, they lost Joshua Langford for the year and found out they wouldn’t be getting transfer Joey Hauser on the court. The personal anguish of Cassius Winston has also affected the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year as he’s dealt with the death of his brother.

    By the time the four losses in five games hit, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said it would take “more than a miracle” to get back into the Big Ten race.

    Well, it hasn’t quite been that, but the Spartans reeled off three of their most impressive wins of the season and when they host No. 19 Ohio State on Sunday, a win would give them at least a share of their third straight conference title.

    “It’s crazy,” Winston said after scoring 14 and handing out seven assists at Penn State. “A couple of things had to work in our favor and we caught our break this time, to get a chance. But like I said, we took care of our end and that’s all we can ask for. We didn't focus on anybody else. We focused on the game that we had ahead us and we took care of our end. Now we’ve got a chance to go win it.”

    How Michigan State (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) has been able to turn it around so quickly has been impressive. For a team that had trouble finishing games, the Spartans have been outstanding down the stretch the last two weeks.

    In losses to Indiana, Wisconsin, Penn State and Maryland, making winning plays at crunch time had become a problem. But that turned with the second half last week against Iowa and continued with a full 40 minutes Saturday at Maryland. On Tuesday at Penn State, the Spartans trailed by 19 in the first half, only to take over in the second half, and then make a handful of crucial plays in the final minutes.

    Michigan State 79, Penn State 71
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) tries to get past Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in State College, Pa.
    John Beale, AP
    Kahleel Charles, a Penn State freshman, arrived early for an NCAA college basketball game between Penn State and Michigan State.
    John Beale, AP
    Penn State's Lamar Stevens (11) runs through fog as he is introduced.
    John Beale, AP
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) shoots as Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) defends during the first half.
    John Beale, AP
    Penn State coach Patrick Chambers gestures during the first half.
    John Beale, AP
    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts reacts during the first half.
    John Beale, AP
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) and Penn State's guard Jamari Wheeler (5) go after the ball as Penn State's Izaiah Brockington (12) watches during the second half.
    John Beale, AP
    Penn State's Myreon Jones (0) drives to the basket past Michigan State's Rocket Watts (2) during the second half.
    John Beale, AP
    Penn State's Curtis Jones (4) tries to pass the ball around Michigan State's Aaron Henry as Michigan State's Thomas Kithier (15) defends against Penn State's John Harrar (21) during the second half.
    John Beale, AP
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) drives to the basket past Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the first half.
    John Beale, AP
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) tries to get past Penn State's forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half.
    John Beale, AP
    Penn State's John Harrar (21) shoots next to Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) during the second half.
    John Beale, AP
    Penn State's Lamar Stevens, right, shoots over Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) during the second half.
    John Beale, AP
    Penn State's Lamar Stevens (11) shoots over Michigan State's guard Kyle Ahrens (0) during the second half.
    John Beale, AP
    Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) dunks over Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the second half.
    John Beale, AP
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, left, works against Penn State's Lamar Stevens during the second half.
    John Beale, AP
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) drives to the basket past Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) during the first half.
    John Beale, AP
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. (23) takes a shot over Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the first half.
    John Beale, AP
    Ginny Meredith, of State College, Pa., cheers for Penn State during the first half.
    John Beale, AP
    Penn State's forward Mike Watkins (24) shoots as Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) defends during the first half.
    John Beale, AP
    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo expresses displeasure with a call by referee Mike Eades during the first half.
    John Beale, AP
    Michigan State's Foster Loyer (3) dribbles past Penn State's forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the first half.
    John Beale, AP
    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      “We’ve definitely prepared for this the whole season because we've been in most of our losses,” Tillman said. “We’ve been put in those situations a lot and as you can see we’re learning how to take the right shots and get the right rebounds and capitalize when we get opportunities.”

      The biggest jump has come from the complementary pieces. Watts has scored in double figures in each of the past three games — 21 against Iowa, 13 at Maryland and 18 vs. Penn State — while Aaron Henry has had his best stretch of the season and freshman Malik Hall has emerged.

      Through it all, though, has been Winston and Tillman. Their desire to make one more March push was clear on Tuesday as Tillman dominated at times while Winston and Izzo got into a heated exchange during a second-half timeout. Asked about it after the game, both chalked it up as business as usual.

      “I was mad at Cassius, and he was mad at me,” Izzo said. “And I was mad at Draymond (Green). I was mad at Mateen (Cleaves) and I was mad at a lot of people. You know, being mad is sometimes what it takes to get people to play to a different level.”

      Added Winston, “Just being competitive, both of us wanting to win. Maybe I think I’m playing hard, maybe he don’t agree with that. At the end of it I go out there and play harder. We’re on the same page. We’re both trying to win.”

      It’s the time of year Michigan State is used to winning. Twice in the past week Izzo has been asked about his success in March and he’s downplayed it, deflecting the question by being critical of his performance in the months prior.

      But if Michigan State is to make a second straight Final Four — and Izzo’s ninth — it will be relying on its experience and a renewed approach to the game over the past couple of weeks.

      “I think toughness and I think experience,” Izzo said when asked what’s been the key to the turnaround. “We’ve won two (Big Ten) championships, we've won a Big Ten tournament championship and we’ve been to the Final Four with three of these guys now with (Kyle) Ahrens making those two free throws and Xavier and Cassius. I think that helps when you’ve been there before.

      “And we're getting to be a little bit more physical team instead of the one we've kind of had out there most of the year that wasn't very physical. And that’s to the credit of the players. They found a way to reach down a little bit.”

      mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @mattcharboneau

