Meet Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars. Barrow comes into a position of need for the Spartans. Before committing to Michigan State last summer, Barrow held his share of Power Five offers, including Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. STATUS: Signed.
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars. Barrow comes into a position of need for the Spartans. Before committing to Michigan State last summer, Barrow held his share of Power Five offers, including Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. STATUS: Signed. The Opening
Fullscreen
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S, 6-2, 200 pounds, 3 stars. Ranked just outside the top 100 outside linebackers in the nation, DeMarzo played safety in high school and could play either position at the next level. His versatility landed him offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Army and Air Force, but he called Michigan State his “dream school” and jumped at the chance to commit late last summer. STATUS: Signed.
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S, 6-2, 200 pounds, 3 stars. Ranked just outside the top 100 outside linebackers in the nation, DeMarzo played safety in high school and could play either position at the next level. His versatility landed him offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Army and Air Force, but he called Michigan State his “dream school” and jumped at the chance to commit late last summer. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports). The Spartans were clearly going after defensive linemen in this class and Dunn joins that group. He has plenty of room to grow, but has a good frame to become a contributor at the next level. Another under-the-radar type player the Spartans hope to hit on after Dunn had drawn mostly Mid-American Conference-level offers before committing to Michigan State. STATUS: Signed.
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports). The Spartans were clearly going after defensive linemen in this class and Dunn joins that group. He has plenty of room to grow, but has a good frame to become a contributor at the next level. Another under-the-radar type player the Spartans hope to hit on after Dunn had drawn mostly Mid-American Conference-level offers before committing to Michigan State. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Donovan Eaglin, Manvel (Texas), RB, 5-11, 215 pounds, three stars. Eaglin ran for 1,584 yards on 172 carries (9.2 yards per carry) with 25 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. He also had 12 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown as he piled up 1,757 all-purpose yards at Manvel. STATUS: Signed.
Donovan Eaglin, Manvel (Texas), RB, 5-11, 215 pounds, three stars. Eaglin ran for 1,584 yards on 172 carries (9.2 yards per carry) with 25 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. He also had 12 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown as he piled up 1,757 all-purpose yards at Manvel. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @DonoHtx
Fullscreen
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. A versatile offensive lineman who drew offers from nearly every Big Ten program, landing Fincher was an important recruiting win for the Spartans, who are looking to shore up the offensive line after starting three true freshmen late in the 2019 season. The first player to commit to the class, Fincher projects to be a guard at the next level, but appears to have plenty of room to improve and could find himself playing any position along the offensive line. STATUS: Signed.
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. A versatile offensive lineman who drew offers from nearly every Big Ten program, landing Fincher was an important recruiting win for the Spartans, who are looking to shore up the offensive line after starting three true freshmen late in the 2019 season. The first player to commit to the class, Fincher projects to be a guard at the next level, but appears to have plenty of room to improve and could find himself playing any position along the offensive line. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars. One of four receivers in the class, Foster is a late bloomer the Spartans hope turns into a diamond in the rough. A basketball standout, Foster did not start playing varsity football until this season but had an outstanding season to draw a handful of Mid-American Conference offers before the Spartans came in and landed the commitment. Foster comes from the same high school as Andrew, David and Michael Dowell. STATUS: Signed.
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars. One of four receivers in the class, Foster is a late bloomer the Spartans hope turns into a diamond in the rough. A basketball standout, Foster did not start playing varsity football until this season but had an outstanding season to draw a handful of Mid-American Conference offers before the Spartans came in and landed the commitment. Foster comes from the same high school as Andrew, David and Michael Dowell. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars. A one-time Cincinnati commit, Grose had an outstanding senior season and helped lead Mansfield to the state championship game as a cornerback and a wide receiver. He had 112 tackles and a pair of interceptions while catching 76 passes for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdowns. It helped Grose jumped up in the recruiting rankings, too, as 247sports elevated him to a four-star in their evaluations and said Grose was the No. 26 cornerback in the nation. STATUS: Signed.
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars. A one-time Cincinnati commit, Grose had an outstanding senior season and helped lead Mansfield to the state championship game as a cornerback and a wide receiver. He had 112 tackles and a pair of interceptions while catching 76 passes for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdowns. It helped Grose jumped up in the recruiting rankings, too, as 247sports elevated him to a four-star in their evaluations and said Grose was the No. 26 cornerback in the nation. STATUS: Signed. Bill Greene, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. The only tight end in the class for the Spartans, Guajardo is on the shorter side for the position but has proven to have the strength to excel at the next level. Rated the No. 23 player in the state of Michigan, Guajardo chose Michigan State over the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, Pitt and West Virginia. STATUS: Signed.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. The only tight end in the class for the Spartans, Guajardo is on the shorter side for the position but has proven to have the strength to excel at the next level. Rated the No. 23 player in the state of Michigan, Guajardo chose Michigan State over the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, Pitt and West Virginia. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. A three-time state champion, Haladay will need to bulk up once he gets to Michigan State, but it’s hard to argue with his production in high school. In addition to the three state titles, Haladay also earned all-state honors three times, is ranked the No. 32 inside linebacker in the nation by 247sports and chose Michigan State over offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. STATUS: Signed.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. A three-time state champion, Haladay will need to bulk up once he gets to Michigan State, but it’s hard to argue with his production in high school. In addition to the three state titles, Haladay also earned all-state honors three times, is ranked the No. 32 inside linebacker in the nation by 247sports and chose Michigan State over offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @CalHaladay26
Fullscreen
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 225 pounds, three stars. Named the Division II Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio, Hightower ranks in the top 50 in the nation in outside linebackers, according to 247sports. In the mold of current Spartan linebacker Antjuan Simmons, Hightower chose Michigan State over Pitt and Iowa, along with a handful of other schools. STATUS: Signed.
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 225 pounds, three stars. Named the Division II Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio, Hightower ranks in the top 50 in the nation in outside linebackers, according to 247sports. In the mold of current Spartan linebacker Antjuan Simmons, Hightower chose Michigan State over Pitt and Iowa, along with a handful of other schools. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The Spartans were able to get their quarterback this fall when Kim announced he was decommitting from Virginia Tech just before taking a visit to Michigan State. A week later the Spartans had a commitment from Kim, ranked the No. 44 pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 23 player in the state of Virginia. STATUS: Signed.
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The Spartans were able to get their quarterback this fall when Kim announced he was decommitting from Virginia Tech just before taking a visit to Michigan State. A week later the Spartans had a commitment from Kim, ranked the No. 44 pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 23 player in the state of Virginia. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. King comes into a position of need for the Spartans and brings plenty of production with him. A two-time state champion in Indiana, King had 67 tackles as a senior, including 18.5 for loss. King also collected seven sacks last season, giving him 28.5 for his career. Ranked the seventh-best player in Indiana, King turned down Purdue and Indiana to come to MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. King comes into a position of need for the Spartans and brings plenty of production with him. A two-time state champion in Indiana, King had 67 tackles as a senior, including 18.5 for loss. King also collected seven sacks last season, giving him 28.5 for his career. Ranked the seventh-best player in Indiana, King turned down Purdue and Indiana to come to MSU. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @Kyleking5454
Fullscreen
Terry Lockett, WR, Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. One of the final pieces to the class, Lockett committed just days before National Signing Day and could prove to be one of the most crucial players to sign. After spending his junior season at SPIRE Academy in Ohio focusing on basketball, Lockett, a four-star by some services, returned to Minnesota for an outstanding senior season and quickly drew renewed interest from a handful of Big Ten schools before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Terry Lockett, WR, Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. One of the final pieces to the class, Lockett committed just days before National Signing Day and could prove to be one of the most crucial players to sign. After spending his junior season at SPIRE Academy in Ohio focusing on basketball, Lockett, a four-star by some services, returned to Minnesota for an outstanding senior season and quickly drew renewed interest from a handful of Big Ten schools before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @lockett3_t
Fullscreen
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars. Another defensive end in the class who could eventually move inside, Mayfield is ranked the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio by 247Sports Composite. Mayfield chose the Spartans over offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Minnesota and Kentucky. STATUS: Signed.
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars. Another defensive end in the class who could eventually move inside, Mayfield is ranked the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio by 247Sports Composite. Mayfield chose the Spartans over offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Minnesota and Kentucky. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars. With Matt Coghlin getting set to enter his final season at Michigan State, the Spartans landed a commitment from Olsen, the No. 3-ranked kicker in the nation by 247sports. Olsen once kicked eight field goals in a game in high school and has a long of 53 yards. He’ll play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio. STATUS: Signed.
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars. With Matt Coghlin getting set to enter his final season at Michigan State, the Spartans landed a commitment from Olsen, the No. 3-ranked kicker in the nation by 247sports. Olsen once kicked eight field goals in a game in high school and has a long of 53 yards. He’ll play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @j_olsen82
Fullscreen
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. Named the defensive player of the year by Cleveland.com, the 65th-ranked defensive end in the nation Pietrowski had 14.5 sacks as a senior and forced three fumbles. Pietrowski also played some linebacker in high school, which means he could move around on the Spartans defense. He chose Michigan State over offers from Purdue, Pitt and Minnesota. STATUS: Signed.
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. Named the defensive player of the year by Cleveland.com, the 65th-ranked defensive end in the nation Pietrowski had 14.5 sacks as a senior and forced three fumbles. Pietrowski also played some linebacker in high school, which means he could move around on the Spartans defense. He chose Michigan State over offers from Purdue, Pitt and Minnesota. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jasiyah Robinson, Groveport (Ohio) Madison, DE, 6-3, 222 pounds, three stars. Robinson was named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division 1 all-state first team and was named the Columbus Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year. The Ohio Capital Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Robinson was rated the No. 64 player overall in the state of Ohio by 247Sports. STATUS: Signed.
Jasiyah Robinson, Groveport (Ohio) Madison, DE, 6-3, 222 pounds, three stars. Robinson was named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division 1 all-state first team and was named the Columbus Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year. The Ohio Capital Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Robinson was rated the No. 64 player overall in the state of Ohio by 247Sports. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars. With only three scholarship running backs on the roster and all of them in the same class, the Spartans needed to land at least one running back in this class and did so in October with Simmons’ commitment. The powerful back attended camp at Michigan State and eventually drew offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Georgia and Florida State before choosing the Spartans. Simmons said he was delaying his signing because of Mark Dantonio's retirement, but remains verbally committed to the Spartans. He’ll surely get a chance to play next fall, but the depth he provides is critical. STATUS: Signed.
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars. With only three scholarship running backs on the roster and all of them in the same class, the Spartans needed to land at least one running back in this class and did so in October with Simmons’ commitment. The powerful back attended camp at Michigan State and eventually drew offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Georgia and Florida State before choosing the Spartans. Simmons said he was delaying his signing because of Mark Dantonio's retirement, but remains verbally committed to the Spartans. He’ll surely get a chance to play next fall, but the depth he provides is critical. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.<br /> &nbsp;
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.   Twitter: @dsnowzy23
Fullscreen
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars. The Canadian product has all the tools and size to excel at the next level as an offensive tackle and Stevens plans to enroll next semester to get a head start. A one-time commit to Eastern Michigan, Stevens drew a handful of late Power Five offers and made the switch to MSU. He ultimately chose the Spartans over the likes of Indiana and Syracuse. STATUS: Signed.
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars. The Canadian product has all the tools and size to excel at the next level as an offensive tackle and Stevens plans to enroll next semester to get a head start. A one-time commit to Eastern Michigan, Stevens drew a handful of late Power Five offers and made the switch to MSU. He ultimately chose the Spartans over the likes of Indiana and Syracuse. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. A high school quarterback, Stewart reminds many of current Spartan wide receiver Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school. The shuffling of positions in high school means he’ll need to become a more polished route-runner, but given his size and athleticism he has a high ceiling, one high enough that he chose Michigan State over the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and most of the rest of the Big Ten. STATUS: Signed.
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. A high school quarterback, Stewart reminds many of current Spartan wide receiver Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school. The shuffling of positions in high school means he’ll need to become a more polished route-runner, but given his size and athleticism he has a high ceiling, one high enough that he chose Michigan State over the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and most of the rest of the Big Ten. STATUS: Signed. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 165 pounds, three stars.One of four wide receivers in the class, White was a state champion at Marietta, capping an outstanding senior season that saw him catch 92 passes and score 16 touchdowns. White isn’t ranked among the top 100 receivers in the nation, but considering his production, it’s no surprise he drew offers from the likes of Pitt and Louisville before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 165 pounds, three stars.One of four wide receivers in the class, White was a state champion at Marietta, capping an outstanding senior season that saw him catch 92 passes and score 16 touchdowns. White isn’t ranked among the top 100 receivers in the nation, but considering his production, it’s no surprise he drew offers from the likes of Pitt and Louisville before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @yunqbrezzy_
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The recruitment of Wyoming Godwin Heights junior lineman Ru’Quan Buckley is an example of how quickly recruiting can change.

    Buckley, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound two-way performer at the Grand Rapids-area school, is being recruited by some schools as a defensive end and others as an offensive tackle.

    During the winter evaluation period, he added several new offers, including Power Five opportunities from Purdue, Syracuse and Indiana. That added to existing offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa State and more.

    Michigan State had not offered yet, but the Spartans had stopped in to Godwin Heights several times during the winter. During one of the final weeks before the dead period, area recruiter Mark Staten attended one of Buckley’s basketball games.

    That same week, then-Colorado offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic had come into the school and later extended an offer to Buckley.

    Just days later, Mark Dantonio announced his retirement as Michigan State head coach, a position later filled by Mel Tucker, who brought Kapilovic along with him to East Lansing.

    All of that led to Kapilovic reaching out to Buckley and his head coach, Brandon Kimble, recently and extending an offer now at Michigan State.

    “Coach Kap and Coach Tucker reached out and extended an offer. They talked to Ru’Quan on the phone,” Kimble said. “We are looking to visit there this or next weekend.”

    The Spartans do have some work to do.

    Nebraska and other programs have built a good relationship with Buckley as he waited for a Spartan offer, and that has led to increased comfort with leaving home.

    “I think Michigan State is a serious option,” Kimble explained, “but I think his family likes the thought of him leaving the state. Now, he didn’t have the offers he was looking for from the in-state schools, but now that that’s come and he’s able to possibly get there every weekend if he wanted to and get to know the staff, that is something he will look at.”

    The work Kapilovic has done on the recruiting trail with Buckley also could pay off.

    “One advantage they have is they were so far away and flew to come see him,” Kimble said. “They came from the other side of the country. They had been talking and trying to figure out how to get him out (to Colorado) — we thought it might have to be an official since it was farther away, and now they’re so much closer.”

    On the field, Buckley was once a raw, tall, but underweight prospect who now has filled into a legitimate high-major prospect. He went from hoping to get offers to now aiming to prove he is one of the best in the region, and the country.

    That development was highlighted by a 30-pound leap in weight between his sophomore and junior season and added dominance which came with it.

    “We were laughing because we said every time somebody got injured in practice, it was because of him.” Kimble said. “In certain sessions, we had to pull him out. We said everybody go 100% except for him because he was that much more physically dominant.”

    In addition to Michigan State, Kimble said they are looking at potential visits to Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa State and more in the spring.

    Staff continues to extend offers

    Michigan State is continuing to be aggressive on the recruiting trail under Tucker.

    The Spartans steadily have been extending offers from coast to coast.

    One new offer was to Wadsworth (Ohio) tight end Mitchell Evans. An impressive physical specimen at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, Evans was offered by new tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, who recently came over from Wisconsin. He holds additional offers from Iowa State, West Virginia, Purdue, Indiana, Kansas and more.

    Another tight end who received an offer was Terrance Ferguson of Littleton (Colo.) Heritage, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound four-star per the 247Sports composite. Ferguson held an offer from Tucker and his staff at Colorado. He has other opportunities from Arizona State, Oregon, Auburn and more. The Spartans join Nebraska, Penn State and Ohio State as his Big Ten offers.

    More information

    Ru'quan Buckley profile

    Mitchell Evans profile

    Terrance Ferguson profile

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE