East Lansing – Ron Burton decided to stay at Michigan State, joining Mel Tucker’s staff after Mark Dantonio stepped down as the Spartans’ head coach back in early February.

The move proved fruitful as Burton, who will be coaching the Spartans’ defensive line, signed a two-year contract on Feb. 14 that will pay him $510,000 a year, according to records obtained by The Detroit News via a Freedom of Information Act request. Burton’s last contract as Michigan State’s defensive tackles coach paid him a base salary of $424,616 per year.

Ron Burton (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Burton joined the Michigan State staff in 2013 as the defensive line coach and became the defensive tackles coach in 2017, a role he maintained for three season. Burton is the only coach to win the FootballScoop National Defensive Line Coach of the Year award twice, earing the honor in 2013 and 2018.

Less than a week after Tucker took over, it was announced Burton and former defensive coordinator Mike Tressel would remain on the Spartans’ staff. In addition to Burton and Tressel, Tucker’s staff includes Scottie Hazelton (defensive coordinator), Harlon Barnett (defensive backs), Jay Johnson (offensive coordinator), Chris Kapilovic (offensive line/run game coordinator), Ted Gilmore (tight ends) and Courtney Hawkins (wide receivers).

Hawkins, a former All-Big Ten receiver for the Spartans, signed a two-year contract worth $387,000 a year. Kapilovic inked a two-year deal that will pay him $700,000 per season. Contracts for the other assistants have yet to be released.

Michigan State is set to open spring practice on March 17 with the annual spring game scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 18.

