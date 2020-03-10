East Lansing — Mel Tucker finalized his coaching staff almost two weeks ago, and on Tuesday the team posted a video with Tucker and his 10 assistants as an introduction.

There are familiar faces, for sure, as Mike Tressel and Ron Burton were retained from Mark Dantonio’s staff while Harlon Barnett is back after two years at Florida State and former Michigan State All-Big Ten receiver Courtney Hawkins is on staff.

The real news out of the introduction was the fact Tressel will be coaching safeties.

Tressel served as Michigan State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach each of the past two seasons after three years as co-defensive coordinator with Barnett.

Before that, Tressel was the linebackers coach, a role he served from 2007-14 as well as the three at Cincinnati (2004-06) under Dantonio.

Many believed Tressel would move back to linebackers as part of Tucker’s staff, but according to a Michigan State spokesman, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton also will coach linebackers.

Before landing the job at Cincinnati, Tressel was a graduate assistant linebackers coach at Ohio State, the same time Tucker was the Buckeyes’ defensive-backs coach.

Tressel also served as interim head coach for the days between Dantonio's sudden retirement and Tucker's hiring from Colorado.

In the video posted on Michigan State’s football Twitter page, each coach was asked how they ended up with the Spartans.

“Michigan State’s home,” Tressel said. “I love this place. My family loves this place. We’re Spartans.”

Added Barnett: “Why Michigan State? Because it is the best university in the country.”

Michigan State begins spring practice March 17 with its annual spring game being played at 4 p.m. on April 18 at Spartan Stadium.

