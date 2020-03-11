While they might not be playing in front of many fans, Michigan State’s athletic teams are planning to continue competing in postseason and regular-season competition as scheduled.

The university made that announcement on Wednesday afternoon as the men’s basketball team continued its preparation for the Big Ten tournament, which begins Wednesday night at Bankers Life Feildhouse in Indianapolis. The Spartans are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Buy Photo The Michigan State men's basketball team tied for the Big Ten championship this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

“Understanding that we are dealing with a fluid situation, as it currently stands, Michigan State’s athletic teams are preparing for postseason and regular-season competition as scheduled,” a statement read. “Daily team activities and practices will continue as we monitor the situation. Decisions for team travel are determined on a case-by-case basis, although there are no changes to announce at this point.

“The athletic department is taking direction from the university, which has constant contact with the Ingham County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The statement came roughly an hour after the Big Ten said it planned to conduct its men’s basketball tournament as scheduled, only changing its postgame media procedures by moving interviews out of locker rooms and into larger spaces.

Minutes after Michigan State’s statement was released, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be played with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

“I feel bad for anybody that is gotten the virus and I feel bad for the people that are trying to figure this out,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on Tuesday. “But I don't I don't know where it's heading. It seems like it's getting to a drastic state right now if they're canceling some of these things and I'll just act accordingly.

“I’m just gonna wait and see what the people say and do whatever they say. If they say we play in empty arenas, we play in empty arenas. If they say we play in full arenas, we play in full arenas."

The University of Michigan cancelled classes Thursday and Friday and said classes would resume Monday, but only in alternative formats, through the end of the semester on April 21.

UM said its athletic department is “working to limit spectators at its on-campus competitions to parents and media to avoid high-density audiences.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau