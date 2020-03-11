East Lansing — As Michigan State heads to the Big Ten tournament in search of another championship, Aaron Henry is glad he gets to do it close to home.

The Spartans’ sophomore forward is from Indianapolis and starred at Ben Davis High. This will be his first chance to play in front of friends and family since the first game of his career when Michigan State played Kansas in the Champions Classic to open last season.

Spartans' Aaron Henry catches some air driving to the basket on a breakaway in the first half. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan State lost that game, but Henry's first bucket was a dunk that still makes him smile.

“That was my first game and we lost to Kansas, so that wasn't the best memory,” Henry said. “But going home, it's always been a wonderful feeling. Absolutely (my family will be there). My mom, dad, friends and family — a lot of people. I hope I get everybody's tickets.”

How much Henry or any of the Spartans will need tickets appears to be up in the air. By the time the NCAA Tournament begins next week, only essential personnel and limited family will be allowed to attend.

It’s a policy that hasn’t been adopted by the Big Ten with play beginning in the tournament on Wednesday night. Unless a drastic change is made before second-seeded Michigan State (22-9) plays Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 7 Ohio State and No. 10 Purdue, it might be Henry’s last chance to have a big cheering section.

Even so, he understands the tournament setting and knows sometimes the crowd starts pulling for the underdog.

“It can get like that going to a city like Indianapolis,” Henry said. “There's no Big Ten team in Indianapolis and that's something that plays a part in that. But I feel like it's a neutral setting, we’ve got some of my people coming back. I'm gonna keep saying that, 'm gonna keep forcing that because I can't wait to see them.

“But that plays a role. Of course everybody wants see a good game and if you’re a fan of basketball you want to see that. You don't want to see a blowout, but hopefully games aren't close for us.”

If Henry continues to play the way he has the past few weeks, the Spartans will have a decent shot at validating their regular-season co-Big Ten championship with a seventh tournament title.

After a shaky start to the season, Henry has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games and has been one of Michigan State’s best players.

“We’ve talked about all the reasons we're better the last six, seven, eight games and he's been a big part of it,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of Henry. “He's a Josh Langford. He's a Gary Harris. He can now play both ends of the court and he's starting to realize that putting the ball on the floor and getting in the paint is better than just jacking 3s. He's starting there.

“He's got a lot of room for improvement. … Putting the ball on the floor and getting into the paint on the break is a big thing we've worked with him and he's starting to see that more and more and more now. And he’s got the ability to go with his right hand and left hand. I mean, Aaron's got a lot of skills and a lot of talent.”

Henry intends to keep using that skill back home this week. He knows Michigan State will have its share of fans, but he’ll have his own section, too.

And if some of his friends aren’t supporting the Spartans? “Nooo,” Henry said with a big smile. “If they don’t have the green on, I don’t even. … ‘Yeah, go over there with (the other fans).’”

Michigan State vs. Ohio State or Purdue

Tip-off: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records: No. 2 Michigan State 22-9, No. 7 Ohio State 21-10, No. 10 Purdue 16-15

TV/radio: BTN/760

At stake: Spot in Big Ten semifinals on Saturday against No. 3 Maryland, No. 6 Penn State, No. 11 Indiana or No. 14 Nebraska

