While Michigan State had yet to officially call off spring football practice, the Big Ten on Friday assured that it would at least be severely limited.

In the continued effort to potentially limit the spread of the coronavirus, the conference announced that all team activities would be suspended until April 6, at which point things would be further evaluated.

Buy Photo Mel Tucker (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

“The Big Ten has previously announced that in addition to canceling the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions,” the conference said in a statement. “The conference also has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.”

Michigan State was scheduled to begin spring practice, the first for coach Mel Tucker, on Tuesday. At the very least, that date will be pushed back, while the spring game scheduled for April 18 remains up in the air.

The Spartans also officially announced their pro day was canceled. It was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the conference’s statement said. “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

