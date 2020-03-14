Michigan State used Sunday and Monday to get top in-state recruits on campus for visits.

For all of them, it was the first opportunity to meet with head coach Mel Tucker and his staff.

Buy Photo Jamari Buddin (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

For Belleville linebacker Jamari Buddin, a four-star recruit, it was a chance to meet new faces and also reconnect with members of the staff he already knew who were brought back by Tucker, such as Mike Tressel.

"I spent most of my time with Coach Tressel. They are a great coaching staff," Buddin said. "I loved them."

West Bloomfield’s talented running back duo of junior Donovan Edwards and sophomore Dillon Tatum came to campus. Both previously held offers from Colorado so they had been in touch with staff members now in East Lansing, but were able to meet them in person now.

"It went great," Tatum told Spartan Tailgate’s Sean Scherer. "I enjoyed the hospitality of the MSU staff. The coaching staff is great. They show a lot of love and they're very interested in me. My favorite part was definitely finally meeting coach (William) Peagler and definitely talking with coach (Mel) Tucker."

Buy Photo Donovan Edwards (Photo: Dave Reginek, The Detroit News)

East Lansing teammates Ethan Body and Andrel Anthony made a short trip over.

Anthony has been offered by the Spartans and they are battling Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin and more for him.

"I liked them," Anthony said of the staff. "They have a lot of energy. I would say they were lit, full of excitement. It was a good atmosphere to be in."

He also met with new receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.

"I like Coach Hawkins. He's a really straightforward person," Anthony said. "He talked to me and said, 'Call me any time you want to talk about football and about life. I want to help guide you besides just football and help you be a better person. Him saying, 'I want to help you through the process,' meant a lot to me and how he said it didn't have to all be about football, but he also said he wanted to teach me a little something about football as well."

Boyd has not been offered by Michigan State yet, but Minnesota, Vanderbilt and others have offered the 6-foot-7, 295-pound prospect.

New offensive line coach Chris Kapolivic made it clear there is interest though.

"I spent most of my time with Coach Kapilovic and his GA Jack Harris," Boyd said. "I also met with Coach Tucker. The new coaches seem very down to earth and genuine."

In addition to those recruits, Detroit King safety Jaylen Reed was another in-state recruit who has been on campus recently.

One out-of-state prospect who came in was Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal quarterback Hampton Fay.

More information

Jamari Buddin profile

Andrel Anthony profile

Hampton Fay profile

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.