Michigan State coach Tom Izzo (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

There's no March Madness.

But several college basketball teams that were heading to the now-canceled NCAA Tournament have made their own "One Shining Moment" videos.

And some of them are pretty darn good.

Michigan State's dropped earlier this week on Twitter. You can check it out here:

.@MSU_Basketball is the latest team with an amazing "One Shining Moment" submission. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/DwAjoAKnAv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 16, 2020

"One Shining Moment" was written by Michigan native David Barrett, with hopes that it would originally air after the Super Bowl. Instead, it served as the backdrop for highlights from the NCAA Tournament in 1987, and has capped March Madness every year since.

The song has been sung by several artists through the course of the NCAA Tournament, including Barrett, Teddy Pendergrass, Luther Vandross, Ne-Yo and Jennifer Hudson.

Michigan has not yet released its own video.

Michigan State was projected to be a 3 seed and to open against No. 14 Bradley, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, with Michigan a 5 seed to open against No. 12 Yale.

Instead, the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament abruptly cut short the great careers of Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Michigan's Zavier Simpson.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984